Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Related
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
‘America, I’m sorry’: Shaq leaves Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith disgusted over latest stunt
Shaquille O’Neal has never been afraid to put his foot down on his NBA takes. But Shaq decided to do the opposite earlier this week, putting his feet up in his latest appearance on Inside the NBA. In introducing the first set of Shaqtin a Fool entries for the...
Celtics icon Paul Pierce drops Truth bomb on Ime Udoka stepping in for Steve Nash as new Nets HC
More than a few folks were taken by surprise by the Brooklyn Nets’ decision to fire Steve Nash on Tuesday. As it turns out, however, Boston Celtics icon Paul Pierce knew all along. The Hall of Famer took to Twitter to share his thoughts on these recent developments, saying...
Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Nets decision to fire Steve Nash
Steve Nash was regarded as one of basketball’s brightest young coaches when the Brooklyn Nets hired him in September 2020. He’s out just over two years later, a pair of failed seasons, never-ending drama and wholly dispiriting beginning to 2022-23 prompting Nash’s mutually agreed upon departure from Brooklyn. Nash, obviously, wasn’t the Nets’ only problem. […] The post Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Nets decision to fire Steve Nash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Twitter reacts to Nets’ bonkers decision to hire suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka to replace Steve Nash
Within a span of just a few hours, the Brooklyn Nets made two major changes. They fired head coach Steve Nash and then shortly after, it was reported the organization is finalizing a deal to hire Ime Udoka, who is currently suspended by the Boston Celtics for an improper relationship with an employee.
Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout
Chris Bosh got paid almost $870K per month even after retirement thanks to his contract payout from the Miami Heat.
‘What the f–k are you doing?’: Jayson Tatum hilariously reacts to Celtics player doing postgame interview as Batman
It’s that time of year, Halloween is in the air and the Boston Celtics are getting into the spirit. Following the Celtics’ win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday, Grant Williams decided to arrive at his press conference dressed as Batman. The decision sparked a hilarious reaction from teammate Jayson Tatum who was in disbelief at Williams’ decision.
The reason Ime Udoka was never going to coach Celtics again
There was always a chance Joe Mazzulla would prove himself up to the task as the Boston Celtics head coach in 2022-23, making it much easier for the front office to part ways with Ime Udoka upon season’s end. Now that he’s set to become head coach of the Brooklyn Nets less than an hour after the team parted ways with Steve Nash, though, it’s become abundantly clear retaining Udoka beyond his one-season suspension was never in the Celtics’ plans.
Sixers get painful Joel Embiid blow ahead of game vs. Wizards
After returning last Saturday following a one-game absence, Joel Embiid is out for the Philadelphia 76ers once again. Head coach Dc Rivers confirmed he won’t suit up Monday when they play the Washington Wizards. Embiid has been ruled out due to a non-COVID-19 illness. According to Noah Levick of...
WATCH: ESPN releases full video of Michigan Stadium tunnel incident
More is coming out about the postgame events at the Big House...
Jordan Poole resets Warriors 3PT record not even Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson matched
The Golden State Warriors are on a tailspin, having just lost their third game in a row in a 116-109 defeat at the hands of Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat Tuesday night in South Beach. But if there’s anything noteworthy for the Warriors about that game, it would be the fact that Jordan Poole […] The post Jordan Poole resets Warriors 3PT record not even Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson matched appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets star Kyrie Irving antisemitism controversy draws response from Nike
Kyrie Irving made anti-Semitic comments over the last few days and they’ve been the talk of the town. The Brooklyn Nets star had been posting cryptic messages with subtle jabs at the Jewish community. It all came to a head a few days ago, when Irving seemingly promoted a book and a film with clear anti-Semitic tones.
‘They just call it different’: Draymond Green, Jordan Poole sound off on root cause of Warriors’ foul troubles
The Golden State Warriors fell to the Detroit Pistons 128-114 on Sunday, weary legs, widespread early shooting struggles and their penchant for lackadaisical defense contributing to a second loss in as many days. Needless to say, going 0-2 against the lottery-bound Pistons and Charlotte Hornets isn’t exactly how the Warriors hoped to begin their first […] The post ‘They just call it different’: Draymond Green, Jordan Poole sound off on root cause of Warriors’ foul troubles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Every night I’m gonna be guarded by five players’: Kevin Durant frustrated after Nets blow lead to Bulls
On a day when Brooklyn lost head coach Steve Nash, Kevin Durant and the Nets had an opportunity for a morale-boosting victory. The Nets led by as many as 12 points in the second half Tuesday against the Chicago Bulls. But as has been the case to start the season, Chicago stormed back to claim […] The post ‘Every night I’m gonna be guarded by five players’: Kevin Durant frustrated after Nets blow lead to Bulls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Terrible call’: Chris Paul doubles down with Stephen Curry on ref callouts
Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul wasn’t dubbed the Point God for nothing. Over the past two games, Paul has posted an insane assist to turnover ratio of 27-to-1. However, he still felt hard done by the call that gave him his first turnover in 95 minutes worth of game time. With over a minute […] The post ‘Terrible call’: Chris Paul doubles down with Stephen Curry on ref callouts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I lost some of my powers’: Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards gets real on troubling impact of offseason weight gain
There’s been a lot of talk about Anthony Edwards’ eating habits after Minnesota Timberwolves teammate Karl-Anthony Towns blatantly called him out for his affinity to fast food. As it turns out, Edwards did put on weight during the offseason, but most of it has been muscle. Be that as it may, even the Timberwolves star […] The post ‘I lost some of my powers’: Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards gets real on troubling impact of offseason weight gain appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trae Young, other athletes react to death of Migos’ Takeoff
The sports world was shocked when the tragic news arose this morning that Takeoff, one of the three members of the rap group Migos, was shot dead in Houston. Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and other athletes reacted to the reports of the 28 year old’s passing, which occurred at 2:30 a.m. according to TMZ. […] The post Trae Young, other athletes react to death of Migos’ Takeoff appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Derek Carr, Raiders get ultimate clowning after embarrassing 0-24 loss
Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders are getting clowned nonstop on Twitter after the team laid a big fat egg in Sunday’s 24-0 road loss at the hands of the New Orleans Saints. After eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the Raiders still have only a pair...
LA Clippers vs. Houston Rockets Injury Report Revealed
Both the Clippers and Rockets have some injuries to report for this matchup
The James Wiseman dilemma and three other biggest problems facing Warriors
The Golden State Warriors lost their third straight game on Tuesday night, crumbling in crunch-time against the Miami Heat. The defending champions are winless on their five-game road trip, with its biggest test—a back-to-back against the Orlando Magic and surging New Orleans Pelicans—still to come before returning to the friendly confines of Chase Center.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
205K+
Followers
118K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0