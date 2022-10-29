ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homewood, AL

Hiers throws 3 TD passes to lead Samford past The Citadel

By Associated Press
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Michael Hiers threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns and Samford rolled past The Citadel 38-3 on Saturday.

Samford (7-1, 5-0 Southern Conference), ranked 13th in the FCS coaches poll, built a 21-3 halftime lead on two Hiers touchdown passes and a 1-yard run by Jaylan Thomas. After Hiers’ third TD pass in the third quarter, Trey Elston capped the scoring with a 53-yard fumble return in the fourth.

Freshman Johnny Crawford III had 86 yards rushing among The Citadel’s 255 yards on the ground, but the Bulldogs (2-6, 2-4) attempted only 13 passes, completing four for 38 yards.

Jay Stanton led Samford with 78 rushing yards on 15 carries and Kendall Watson caught 10 passes for 113 yards.

