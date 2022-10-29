ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OR

Power outage from transformer explosion affects about 2K Springfield residents

By Louis Krauss, Register-Guard
 3 days ago

An estimated 2,000 Springfield residents were without power for several hours Saturday afternoon, according to the Springfield Utility Board.

The outage impacted customers in the downtown area and some outlying areas. It affected customers from about 14th and Main streets to M street and Rainbow Drive, according to a Facebook post from the utility board.

The outage was caused by a blown transformer, according to the Eugene Springfield Fire Department. Three home electrical panels blew up with the transformer, and those families have been displaced, according to department spokesperson Kelsey Hunter. The impacted families are getting support from the American Red Cross, Hunter said.

As of 4:45 p.m., all but 50 customers had power restored. Those still without power were primarily just east of downtown, according to the utility board. Customers outside that area without power are advised to check their power breakers. If that doesn't fix the issue, the utility board suggests calling 541-746-8451.

