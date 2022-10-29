Read full article on original website
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Amazon takes over The Bronx: The world's largest retailer leases another warehouse in the boroughWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
NYC Warns Active City Workers Could Have To Pay For Health InsuranceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
The secret train station under New York's most iconic hotel was used for special VIP guestsAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Nationwide Company Closing Hudson Valley Plant, Many Out Of Work
After just about a year a nationwide company is closing a Hudson Valley location that was supposed to create many "good-paying jobs." On Oct 25, 2021, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that Strides Pharma Inc. will expand its manufacturing and marketing operations from New Jersey and Florida to Chestnut Ridge, Rockland County, New York.
theexaminernews.com
Boyd, Carey to Square Off for Vacant Kent Town Board Seat
Voters in the Town of Kent will have two candidates to choose from Nov. 8 to fill a vacancy on the Town Board. The open seat was created in Sept. when Councilwoman Noelle Botte announced she was resigning to move to Florida. Stepping forward to vie for the position are Shaun Boyd on the Republican and Conservative lines and Democrat Simon Carey.
theexaminernews.com
Levenberg, Slater, Burdick, Shimsky, Paulin Clear Choices for Assembly
Westchester and Putnam counties are fortunate to have a strong roster of candidates running for Assembly this year. Two of the strongest are current supervisors Dana Levenberg of Ossining and Matt Slater of Yorktown in the 95th and 94th Assembly districts, respectively. Both candidates have served their very different communities...
boropark24.com
BREAKING: Largest Communities in Boro Park Endorse Lee Zeldin for Governor
Just moments ago, a major announcement was issued by the communities of Belz, Bobov, Satmar (Williamsburg), and Bobov-45 with an emphatic endorsement of Lee Zeldin, the Republican Candidate for Governor. If Lee Zeldin pulls out a victory in one week from today, it will likely be due to the support...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Significant Progress on Suffolk County Highway Reconstruction Project
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced progress on the $71.4 million State Route 347 corridor project between Gibbs Pond Road and Hallock Road in the towns of Smithtown and Brookhaven. The project, which began a year ahead of schedule at the Governor's direction, is nearly a third of the way complete, with the New York State Department of Transportation actively exploring ways to accelerate future construction phases along the corridor. The State has invested more than $200 million along the State Route 347 corridor to create new travel lanes, traffic signals, crosswalks and other enhancements to the roadway. Construction is expected to continue through the winter as weather permits.
thehudsonindependent.com
Riverfront Promenade at Edge-on-Hudson Now Open to the Public
A significant piece of the 100-acre Edge-on-Hudson mosaic fell into place on Halloween day, as officials led by Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Sleepy Hollow Mayor Ken Wray cut a ribbon, ceremoniously opening the penultimate phase of this village’s portion of the RiverWalk that will one day stretch from Yonkers to the Putnam County line.
The 8 Best Bagel Shops in Westchester County
What is living in New York and not knowing where to get the best bagels, it is every New Yorker’s right to know where to get a delicious New York standard bagel. No need to worry, we got you covered on where to go for the best, the doughiest and even some different types of bagels that you’ll be craving for a couple of baker's dozen.
Election 2022: Familiar choices, new map in Rockland’s 38th Senate District
News 12 is spotlighting the 2020 rematch in the 38th Senate District between incumbent Democrat Elijah Reichlin-Melnick and Republican Bill Weber as the midterm elections approach.
westchesterfamily.com
13 Westchester Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving
Cooking dinner this year not your thing? We completely understand! Luckily, there are several Westchester restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving, offering a range of packages and meal plans for your family. Most offer traditional turkey dinners as well as some alternatives where you can enjoy a hearty meal with your family — without worrying about the cleaning. Check out our on-going list of these Westchester restaurants open on Thanksgiving.
ctexaminer.com
Leaders of Stamford Board Of Reps Ask to Meet Simmons Over Claims of Racism
The leaders of the Stamford Board of Representatives have sent a letter to Mayor Caroline Simmons asking her to meet with them to resolve a conflict they say stems from unfounded remarks by the mayor that opposition to an affordable housing project was racially charged. In a carefully worded letter,...
theexaminernews.com
Mt. Kisco Solar Farm, Cell Tower Gets Positive Declaration
A positive declaration was issued for a proposed Mt. Kisco solar farm due to the potential for significant environmental impacts in tandem with a possible cell tower at a 25-acre site in the village. The Planning Board unanimously voted in favor last Tuesday evening of having applicant SCS Sarles St.,...
theexaminernews.com
Environmental Bond Act is Crucial for Residents’ Health, Storm Resiliency
Election Day is fast approaching, and this year, for the first time in over 25 years, New Yorkers have an Environmental Bond Act on the ballot to consider. After voting for candidates, I urge readers to turn their ballots over and vote Yes on Proposition 1: The Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022.
yonkerstimes.com
Yonkers Mayor Spano Swears In Re-Established Women’s Advisory Board
(L-R) Ashley Pallano, Shelly October, Mayor Mike Spano, Melvina Lathan, Phyllis Fowlkes, Rehva Jones, Alessanda Restiano, Council President Lakisha Collins- Bellamy, Council Majority Leader Tasha Diaz, photo by Maurice Mercado. On Oct. 26, Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano last evening swore-in seven members to serve on the Mayor’s Women’s Advisory Board....
Hudson Valley Detective, Former New York Cop Dies At 31
Law enforcement in the Hudson Valley is heartbroken to report a detective who wanted to "get the bad guys" passed away at the age of 31. On Sunday, the Rockland County District Attorney's Office announced the passing of Rockland County District Attorney's Office Detective Xavier Fernandez. Rockland County, New York...
theexaminernews.com
Putnam Republicans’ Mailer on Former Kent Supervisor Was Full of Lies
As a candidate for Putnam County Legislature’s District 5, I was disgusted to find the postcard from the Putnam County Republican Committee attacking me and my record as Kent town supervisor in the mail last week. That my opponent would allow this libelous campaign material to be sent on...
theexaminernews.com
Hildenbrand is the Right Choice for New Castle Town Board
I am a 34-year resident of New Castle and an empty-nester who has enjoyed living in Chappaqua. Over these many years, I’ve witnessed many changes and proposals for our town but was never more disappointed than by the attempts of the previous Town Board to transform downtown Chappaqua into something it was never meant to be and certainly not built to handle.
theexaminernews.com
Bowman, Ex-Scarsdale Mayor in 16th Congressional District Matchup
Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser, a Westchester pediatrician, medical director in the Bronxville School District and former Scarsdale mayor, is vying to unseat Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-Yonkers) in the upcoming race for New York’s 16th Congressional District, which includes all of southern Westchester, including White Plains, and a portion of the northern Bronx.
theexaminernews.com
Westchester Land Trust Protects 174-Acre Patterson Property
Westchester Land Trust (WLT) announced last week the permanent protection of a 174-acre property in the Town of Patterson that contains Browns Mountain, a rare floating bog, and several species of distinctive plants. The land is located within a regionally significant forest and expands on an existing corridor of protected...
theexaminernews.com
White Plains Hospital Hosts Youth Summit for Medical Careers
White Plains Hospital recently hosted New York State’s first Youth Summit in partnership with Black Men in White Coats, a national organization that seeks to increase the number of minorities in the field of medicine. More than 200 middle and high school students, educators, physicians and community leaders attended...
rcbizjournal.com
Village of Haverstraw Lays Out Planning Vision That Includes Chair Factory Site, Downtown Revival, Climate Change
Village Awarded 2022 Heissenbuttel Award for Planning Excellence from the New York Planning Federation. The Village of Haverstraw is marching ahead with goals it laid out in its recently updated Comprehensive Plan, a roadmap for the municipality’s future in terms of zoning, planning, economic development, climate change, and more.
