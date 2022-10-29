ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Plains, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theexaminernews.com

Boyd, Carey to Square Off for Vacant Kent Town Board Seat

Voters in the Town of Kent will have two candidates to choose from Nov. 8 to fill a vacancy on the Town Board. The open seat was created in Sept. when Councilwoman Noelle Botte announced she was resigning to move to Florida. Stepping forward to vie for the position are Shaun Boyd on the Republican and Conservative lines and Democrat Simon Carey.
KENT, NY
theexaminernews.com

Levenberg, Slater, Burdick, Shimsky, Paulin Clear Choices for Assembly

Westchester and Putnam counties are fortunate to have a strong roster of candidates running for Assembly this year. Two of the strongest are current supervisors Dana Levenberg of Ossining and Matt Slater of Yorktown in the 95th and 94th Assembly districts, respectively. Both candidates have served their very different communities...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Significant Progress on Suffolk County Highway Reconstruction Project

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced progress on the $71.4 million State Route 347 corridor project between Gibbs Pond Road and Hallock Road in the towns of Smithtown and Brookhaven. The project, which began a year ahead of schedule at the Governor's direction, is nearly a third of the way complete, with the New York State Department of Transportation actively exploring ways to accelerate future construction phases along the corridor. The State has invested more than $200 million along the State Route 347 corridor to create new travel lanes, traffic signals, crosswalks and other enhancements to the roadway. Construction is expected to continue through the winter as weather permits.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
thehudsonindependent.com

Riverfront Promenade at Edge-on-Hudson Now Open to the Public

A significant piece of the 100-acre Edge-on-Hudson mosaic fell into place on Halloween day, as officials led by Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Sleepy Hollow Mayor Ken Wray cut a ribbon, ceremoniously opening the penultimate phase of this village’s portion of the RiverWalk that will one day stretch from Yonkers to the Putnam County line.
SLEEPY HOLLOW, NY
westchesterfamily.com

13 Westchester Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving

Cooking dinner this year not your thing? We completely understand! Luckily, there are several Westchester restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving, offering a range of packages and meal plans for your family. Most offer traditional turkey dinners as well as some alternatives where you can enjoy a hearty meal with your family — without worrying about the cleaning. Check out our on-going list of these Westchester restaurants open on Thanksgiving.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
theexaminernews.com

Mt. Kisco Solar Farm, Cell Tower Gets Positive Declaration

A positive declaration was issued for a proposed Mt. Kisco solar farm due to the potential for significant environmental impacts in tandem with a possible cell tower at a 25-acre site in the village. The Planning Board unanimously voted in favor last Tuesday evening of having applicant SCS Sarles St.,...
MOUNT KISCO, NY
theexaminernews.com

Environmental Bond Act is Crucial for Residents’ Health, Storm Resiliency

Election Day is fast approaching, and this year, for the first time in over 25 years, New Yorkers have an Environmental Bond Act on the ballot to consider. After voting for candidates, I urge readers to turn their ballots over and vote Yes on Proposition 1: The Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022.
yonkerstimes.com

Yonkers Mayor Spano Swears In Re-Established Women’s Advisory Board

(L-R) Ashley Pallano, Shelly October, Mayor Mike Spano, Melvina Lathan, Phyllis Fowlkes, Rehva Jones, Alessanda Restiano, Council President Lakisha Collins- Bellamy, Council Majority Leader Tasha Diaz, photo by Maurice Mercado. On Oct. 26, Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano last evening swore-in seven members to serve on the Mayor’s Women’s Advisory Board....
YONKERS, NY
theexaminernews.com

Hildenbrand is the Right Choice for New Castle Town Board

I am a 34-year resident of New Castle and an empty-nester who has enjoyed living in Chappaqua. Over these many years, I’ve witnessed many changes and proposals for our town but was never more disappointed than by the attempts of the previous Town Board to transform downtown Chappaqua into something it was never meant to be and certainly not built to handle.
NEW CASTLE, NY
theexaminernews.com

Bowman, Ex-Scarsdale Mayor in 16th Congressional District Matchup

Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser, a Westchester pediatrician, medical director in the Bronxville School District and former Scarsdale mayor, is vying to unseat Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-Yonkers) in the upcoming race for New York’s 16th Congressional District, which includes all of southern Westchester, including White Plains, and a portion of the northern Bronx.
SCARSDALE, NY
theexaminernews.com

Westchester Land Trust Protects 174-Acre Patterson Property

Westchester Land Trust (WLT) announced last week the permanent protection of a 174-acre property in the Town of Patterson that contains Browns Mountain, a rare floating bog, and several species of distinctive plants. The land is located within a regionally significant forest and expands on an existing corridor of protected...
PATTERSON, NY
theexaminernews.com

White Plains Hospital Hosts Youth Summit for Medical Careers

White Plains Hospital recently hosted New York State’s first Youth Summit in partnership with Black Men in White Coats, a national organization that seeks to increase the number of minorities in the field of medicine. More than 200 middle and high school students, educators, physicians and community leaders attended...
WHITE PLAINS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy