Oz-Mastriano: An awkward pair atop Pennsylvania’s GOP ticket

MALVERN, Pa. — Republicans have political winds at their back, but the party’s nominees in Pennsylvania for governor and Senate are running dramatically different campaigns and targeting two very different types of voters.

Campaign strategists say that dynamic is complicating a path to victory for Mehmet Oz, the heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity, in the Senate race and Doug Mastriano in the governor’s contest.

Strategists say it makes sense for Oz to avoid Mastriano because Mastriano’s running a far-right campaign and trailing Democrat Josh Shapiro in polls.

Strategists also say Mastriano is driving away the moderate voters that Oz will need to beat Democrat John Fetterman in the closely contested Senate race.

