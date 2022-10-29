ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Warm December on tap for Rio Grande Valley

The Brownsville Herald
The Brownsville Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K2so1_0ire3mIk00
Barry Goldsmith, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Brownsville said the Rio Grande Valley can expect a warm December. (File photo)

As the National Weather Service in Brownsville/Rio Grande Valley announces its weather forecast for the late fall and winter months, you are going to want to inspect your winter clothing and heaters.

Between late November and New Year’s Eve, there’s the potential for one or two strong cold fronts that will drop “feels like” temperatures about 40 to 50 degrees, according to the forecast.

However, there probably won’t be any snow this Christmas as the NWS is predicting it will be a warm December, said Barry Goldsmith, warning coordination meteorologist for the NWS. However, he added, “you never say never in this business.”

“The overall month looks to be a warmer than average, drier than average in December. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if December 2022 was a top 10 warmest across the Valley,” Goldsmith said.

On the eve of Dec. 24, 2004, the RGV saw snow not only on Christmas Eve but on Christmas Day, which was the first time in at least 100 years. The Valley also experienced snow flurries on Dec. 8, 2017.

Goldsmith said recent late autumn trends have favored longer warmer trends versus cooler weather, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be freezes in December.

He said several freezes are also possible as early as late December, but more likely in January similar to 2021, with the potential for a hard freeze possible.

“Utility companies, crop and livestock farmers and transportation departments should revisit and ready their winter preparedness plans in November through early to December to be ready,” Goldsmith said.

Although December 2021 was a warm one, the Valley immediately switched to winter mode the first few days in January 2022 with temperatures dropping into the 40s and 30s. “In just a couple of days it went from late summer to winter,” Goldsmith said.

“Year to year things to tend to replicate exactly” as the previous year, he said.

In the December 2022 -January 2023 forecast, extreme cold apparent temperatures (teens to lower 20s) could occur as well as freezing rain that could bring icing to of untreated roads/bridges, trees, grass/brush, power lines, etc.

While not forecast explicitly, a February 2021 or February 2022 statewide extreme cold event needs to be considered between mid-January and late February 2023. The same background ingredients are in place:

>>La Nina is on the edge of moderate, and likely to remain so through at least December/January

>>Pacific-Decadal Oscillation (PDO) persistently and solidly negative. This has been a feature for more than two years, with low values (generally, -2 or lower) since Sept. 2021.

>>Similar conditions were seen leading into February 2011 – which featured ice and snow across the State, including our own event from Feb. 2-5.

The February 2021 arctic outbreak was the worst one to impact the Valley, and though it’s too early to predict if 2023 will be a repeat, Goldsmith said everyone should keep this “on the back burner” for now, since we are still in October.

The February 2021 broke records dating back to after 1895. Nearly all the Valley saw low temperatures in the teens and lower 20s, with ranch locations experiencing hard freezes for about six to 16 hours each day, according to a summary report provided by the NWS.

“The combination of wind and ambient temperatures made it ‘feel like’ 0 to 10 degrees Fahrenheit above during the post-daybreak hours of 7 to 9 a.m. on the 15th — rivaling observed values during the Dec 22-24, 1989 period,” a portion of the summary states.

The winter storms left thousands of residents in freezing temperatures and without electricity for several hours and days. Residents scrambled to find vacancies at local hotels and motels that had backup generators.

Shelves at some grocery stores were left bare, as shoppers rushed to them buying candles, batteries, water, meats and non-perishable food items to get them through the days without power.

Power companies brought in crews from out of the area to help them repair and bring up power grids.

There were long lines at convenience stores selling gas with many running out of gasoline. There were also long lines at fast food restaurants and other eateries since homes were left without electricity and people were unable to cook at their homes.

The arctic outbreak in economic and crop production loss could exceed the early estimation of $2 billion in the RGV alone, the summary stated.

The arctic blast killed 3.8 million fish in the Laguna Madre, with nearly 3.5 million in the Lower Laguna Madre alone. According to the summary, this was the most since more than 14 million died across coastal Texas in the 1989 freeze.

Hundreds of volunteers rushed to the beaches at Boca Chica and South Padre Island to help more than seven thousand “stunned” sea turtles. Once the temperatures drop to 50 degrees or below, the turtles become lethargic and are unable to swim. Statewide, 10,000 stunned turtles were rescued.

Goldsmith said meteorologists will know more next month as to what the Valley can expect in February.

“It’s a reasonable worse case, in the back burner, that there could be a repeat of February 2021 or February 2011 because that was a big ice storm,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

A rainy and snowy start to November: This is what you need to know

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The first day of November will coincide with the first winter storm of the season in Northern California, bringing “significant mountain snow” in the Sierra Nevada and a higher possibility of rain in the Northern Central Valley, according to the National Weather Service. Tap here to view FOX40’s Weather Center, with […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Potential for soggy Halloween and start to November

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Residents across the Rio Grande Valley may need to pivot with some of their outdoor Halloween plans during trick-or-treat times on Monday evening. A weak center of low pressure will start to develop south of the area and push its way upwards bringing increased chances...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Halloween in the Valley: What every one needs to know tonight

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Before you set out to knock on doors, be prepared with a plan for the weather and best destinations for trick-or-treating in the Rio Grande Valley. ValleyCentral curated the following list of news articles and stories to help you make the most of Halloween this year. Will it rain? That’s no […]
HARLINGEN, TX
progresstimes.net

Taylor Road, Lions Park and more Mission projects

The City of Mission has several infrastructure and capital improvement projects in the pipeline in addition to the seven drainage projects the city has already begun. From the all-inclusive park to traffic signal testing and police and fire, Missionites will see many changes throughout the next 12 months. TAYLOR ROAD.
MISSION, TX
valleybusinessreport.com

Central Plumbing Stays True To Principles

Pablo Pena started small with three employees, including himself, his wife and a friend. It was 1964 and the beginnings of Central Plumbing Supply in Weslaco on Kansas Avenue, just adjacent to the city’s iconic Tinaco cement water tower. Pena had worked in the plumbing supply business for a local company that closed when its business affairs weren’t properly managed.
WESLACO, TX
kurv.com

Long-Awaited Relief Coming To Flood-Prone Tio Cano Area

Cameron County officials promised residents relief from frequent flooding as they broke ground on a critical flood control project for the Tio Cano Lake area. The project calls for a new pump station that will consist of three large permanent pumps designed to pull floodwaters out of the low-lying area and into the Arroyo Colorado.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
US105

These Two Winter Weather Predictions for Texas Are Complete Opposites

Okay, there are two sources of wisdom here when it comes to predicting the winter weather for 2022 through 2023 in Texas. The first one is my favorite the Old Farmers Almanac which I've trusted for a good many years and the second is the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration or NOAA as many might know it the National Weather Service.
TEXAS STATE
valleybusinessreport.com

Garza Finds New Opportunity In Edinburg

Raudel Garza’s career in economic development leadership has taken him to Mission, Pharr and Harlingen. He is now heading to a new challenge – and city. Beginning Nov. 7, Garza will be the new executive director of the Edinburg Economic Development Corporation. His new job will come after a 10-year tenure as the chief executive officer of the Harlingen Economic Development Corporation. Edinburg is hoping Garza’s experience and stature in economic development circles will stabilize a wing of city government that has seen many directors come and go.
EDINBURG, TX
natureworldnews.com

72 Flights From Central Texas Cancelled as Severe Thunderstorms Hit

In Central Texas, 72 flights were canceled due to severe thunderstorms. Major thunderstorms are currently affecting the US state and are resulting in lengthy delays. For instance, at Austin-Bergstrom International airport (AUS), more than 70 flights have been canceled for the day. Additionally, other airlines have been impacted. 72 Flights...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Brownsville’s Gateway International Bridge to get massive $130 million overhaul

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Gateway International Bridge could look vastly different now that Cameron County is set to receive $130 million for its overhaul. Construction will include “replacing the entirety of its structure,” county officials said Wednesday. The federal funds, which come from the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will also pay to expand capacity […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KICKS 105

See What $359,000 Buys And Why In Los Fresnos, Texas

At first glance this place is just too good to be true, but it is. Put this house anywhere else and it would be going for twice the price or more. This two-story stucco home in the new Feather Ridge subdivision in Los Fresnos is located at 126 Heron Drive in Cameron County. This is a spec home, as the builder built it on the speculation that it would be sold.
LOS FRESNOS, TX
ValleyCentral

Elsa to throw Halloween festival tonight

ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Little ghosts in Elsa have a place to haunt tonight. The city is hosting a Halloween festival Monday night and encourages all little goblins, ghouls, and jack-o-lanterns to attend. Festivities will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. at The Garden at Pacific Trails. Attendees may participate in a costume contest […]
ELSA, TX
The Brownsville Herald

The Brownsville Herald

Brownsville, TX
5K+
Followers
132
Post
719K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Brownsville Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy