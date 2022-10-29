FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - Joe Schmidt, the Pulaski father of six who received a life-saving kidney transplant from a deceased donor last week, is doing well. Action 2 News first reported about Schmidt and his search for a kidney donor at the end of October. Many viewers called, emailed and messaged, wanting to help Schmidt. His family says the prayers after his story was shared across the country helped to save his life.

PULASKI, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO