WBAY Green Bay
Shining a light on the need for organ donation
FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - Joe Schmidt, the Pulaski father of six who received a life-saving kidney transplant from a deceased donor last week, is doing well. Action 2 News first reported about Schmidt and his search for a kidney donor at the end of October. Many viewers called, emailed and messaged, wanting to help Schmidt. His family says the prayers after his story was shared across the country helped to save his life.
WBAY Green Bay
H.S.H.S. St. Vincent Children’s Hospital Patients dress up for Halloween
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital in Green Bay shared precious photos, featuring NICU patients dressed in costumes for Halloween. The photos include Duncan, the Dalmatian, Lando the Mickey Mouse and Lennox the Taco. Special thanks to their families and caregivers for sharing them with...
WBAY Green Bay
‘Spooktacular’ display at Fond du Lac home benefits St. Jude Children’s Hospital
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Halloween display made at one person’s home is spooky for a good cause. Tina Myers for Fond du Lac has just about everything you can imagine to draw in the crowds this Halloween, but the skeletons are the main attraction. Myers tells...
WBAY Green Bay
3 CREEPY MINUTES: Happy Halloween
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In this Halloween edition of 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz brings you some of the creepiest facts he could uncover. Some were deemed too creepy for a television audience. This episode may not be for the faint of heart. But 9-year-olds will love it. In...
seehafernews.com
Benefit Planned for Local Woman Battling Cancer
Cancer continues to effect people of all ages, including a 36-year-old Whitelaw woman. Jenna Bolle was recently diagnosed with Small Cell Carcinoma, a very aggressive form of lung cancer. After a month-long hospital stay, Jenna was able to go home with her family, but she has been unable to work...
wearegreenbay.com
Community Clothes Closet needs your help with upcoming ‘PajamaRama’ event
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – As we head into the colder months, there’s a desperate need in northeast Wisconsin. And it’s not just warm clothes. The Community Clothes Closet needs your help for little ones. “We are in need of pillows, new standard size pillows, pillowcases, and also...
WBAY Green Bay
Sheboygan Falls mom pleads insanity to killing 8-year-old son
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan Falls woman charged with killing her 8-year-old son in March entered a plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect -- Wisconsin’s insanity plea -- to two charges against her. Prosecutors say Natalia Hitchcock is charged with 1st Degree Intentional...
Fox11online.com
VIDEO: Halloween candy bowl thefts a hot topic on social media
APPLETON, Wis. (WLUK) -- Lots of kids have stashes of candy after going trick-or-treating on Halloween night, but some may have taken more than they were entitled to. Josh shared surveillance video from his home on Appleton's north side. It shows someone getting out of a car, grabbing an unattended candy bowl on the front porch, and running off.
seehafernews.com
Milwaukee Teen Dies in Green Bay Hit-and-Run, GoFundMe Page Set up for Victim’s Family
The identity of the victim in yesterday’s fatal hit-and-run crash in Green Bay has been revealed via a GoFundMe page. 17-year-old Cruz, whose last name was not provided, was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Oneida and West Mason Streets at around 7:30 Sunday evening. Green Bay...
wearegreenbay.com
Balcony fire at an Appleton apartment building results in $70k in damages
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Crews in the Appleton area responded to reports of a fire on a second-floor balcony at an apartment building on Tuesday morning. According to a release from the Grand Chute Fire Department, the incident began around 9:45 a.m. at the Tri-Park Villas Apartments, the Grand Chute, Appleton, and Fox Crossing Fire Departments all responded.
wearegreenbay.com
Bathroom fire at De Pere apartment causes estimated $10k in damages
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – There were no reported injuries following an early morning fire at an apartment in De Pere. The De Pere Fire/Rescue Department released information about an apartment fire that happened on the 1000 block of Coral Street. On November 1, around 9 a.m. crews were sent to the residence for a reported fire.
WBAY Green Bay
Catholic Charities announces $10K grant for bonfire explosion victims
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Green Bay has received a $10,000 grant to help victims of the bonfire explosion in Shawano County. Many of the victims are current or former students at Pulaski High School. They were celebrating homecoming Oct. 14 when someone put an accelerant on the fire and it exploded. Several people suffered serious burns and continue to recover at the hospital.
Paranormal podcasters explain the hauntings of Neenah and Menasha
A paranormal podcast duo dedicated to the mysteries of the unknown, discuss strange occurrences in Neenah, Menasha and the Fox Valley.
Fall River teen accused of stabbing, running over girl in Beaver Dam posts bond
FALL RIVER, Wis. — A Fall River teenager accused of stabbing a 17-year-old girl and running her over with a car earlier this month in Beaver Dam has posted bond, online court records show. Dylan Lenz, 17, faces a felony attempted first-degree intentional homicide charge stemming from the Oct. 15. incident. Court records show he posted a $150,000 cash bond...
WBAY Green Bay
Milwaukee teen dies in Green Bay hit-and-run
WPS submitted a request that's twice as much as the proposal this summer for homeowners, renters and small businesses. School buses hit by catalytic converter thefts.
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Dr. Rai discusses threat of "tripledemic"
The record high in Green Bay for both Wednesday & Thursday (Nov. 2nd & 3rd) is 72 degrees. Both Michels and Evers are logging a ton of miles on their campaign buses. The Green Bay girl is charged as an adult with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide as the mother of one of her passengers plans for his funeral.
wearegreenbay.com
Nightshades Paranormal Museum in Green Bay
(WFRV) – On this Halloween, Local 5 Live gives viewers a chance to connect with the paranormal. We visited a local museum dedicated to understanding the paranormal field, history, and traditions relating to this popular subject and you can visit by appointment. Details from Nightshades Paranormal Museum:. NIGHTSHADES Paranormal...
WBAY Green Bay
EXCLUSIVE: Girl, 15, charged with fatal high-speed hit-and-run crash in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have a suspect in custody who they believe was the driver in the hit-and-run crash in Green Bay that killed a 17-year-old boy. Action 2 News was in court Tuesday afternoon as a 15-year-old girl was charged as an adult with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide, Hit and Run, and Taking and Driving a Vehicle Without the Owner’s Consent.
WBAY Green Bay
Two people hurt in one-car crash in Sheboygan County
HERMAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people suffered serious injuries in a crash in northern Sheboygan County Tuesday night. The sheriff’s office says its preliminary investigation shows a vehicle on County Rd. FF in the town of Herman lost control near Franklin Rd. It went off the road and sustained significant damage. The sheriff’s office received a 911 call just after 6:30 P.M.
wearegreenbay.com
The Neenah Animal Shelter needs your help with overpopulation of kittens
(WFRV) – They are bursting at the seams with kitten cuteness!. The Neenah Animal Shelter visited Local 5 Live along with some very special guests with how you can help their overpopulation right now, whether that means providing a forever home for an animal or becoming a foster. The...
