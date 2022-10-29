Read full article on original website
Footage inside Seoul crowd reveals partygoers’ panic before crush that killed 153 people
Footage taken from within a crowd in Seoul shows the panic among Halloween partygoers before a crush that killed more than 150 people. Shouting and screams can be heard as partygoers tried to push their way through the narrow alleyway in the Itaewon area, while music from the nearby nightclubs continued to blare in the background. The current death toll stands at 15, mostly teenagers and adults in their twenties, with warnings it could rise further. South Korean officials said more than 90 per cent of those killed have now been identified. Other eyewitness footage showed emergency workers and...
Scenes of horror in Seoul after Halloween stampede
Party-goers in costumes fleeing in panic, desperate attempts at first aid on the sidewalks, scores of bodies lined up under makeshift shrouds: in Seoul's lively Itaewon district, a Halloween festival turned to tragedy Saturday. The bodies of people who had been crushed or trampled to death lay in rows, covered with blankets or makeshift shrouds.
These Are Some Of The Victims Of The Halloween Crowd Crush Disaster In Seoul
The victims, who were mostly women in their 20s as well as teenagers and foreigners, leave behind grieving family and friends in South Korea and around the world.
What we know about the deadly Halloween disaster in Seoul
Most weekends, the narrow alleys of Itaewon, the neon-lit nightlife district in South Korea's capital Seoul, are busy with partygoers and tourists. Now it's the site of one of the country's worst disasters.
Photos: Halloween stampede in Seoul kills at least 146, injures 150 more
A mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing at least 146 people and injuring 150 others in South Korea's worst disaster in years.
The crowds in Seoul were so thick the disaster wasn’t clear until bodies were lined up, witness says
At first everything seemed normal to Benedict Manlapaz as he joined Halloween revelers in the Itaewon neighborhood of South Korea's capital, Seoul, but the scale of the tragedy gradually became clear. Manlapaz, 23, said in a Zoom interview early Sunday that he was initially unaware of the fatal surge that...
K-Pop Singer Among the Victims of Horrifying Halloween Crowd Crush
A South Korean actor and K-Pop star was one of the 154 fatalities so far from the horrific crowd crush during Halloween celebrations in Seoul’s Itaewon district, his agents confirmed. Lee Jihan shot into the public sphere in 2017 on the second season of the South Korean reality show, Produce 101, where he competed to win a spot in an 11-member boy band. Although he was eliminated in the show’s fifth episode, Jihan used the platform to launch an acting career, later starring in the high-school drama Today Was Another Nam Hyun Day. “Actor Lee Jihan, a precious family member of 935 Entertainment and 9 Auto Entertainment, has become a star in the sky and left us,” his agents wrote in a post on Sunday, describing him as a “warm friend to all” and an “infinitely bright and innocent actor.”Late actor Lee Jihan, who died in Itaewon's Halloween crush, was reportedly shooting @withMBC's upcoming drama series "Season of Kok Du." According to local media outlets, he finished filming his character as the main lead's ex-boyfriend last month. #prayforitaewon pic.twitter.com/LPexoo3Sxy— KpopHerald (@Kpop_Herald) October 31, 2022 Read it at Sky News
Grief, prayers and anger at South Korea crowd crush memorial
Wiping away tears, Song Jung-hee laid a single white chrysanthemum at a memorial for the 154 victims of a fatal crowd crush in South Korea. At a second official memorial in Noksapyeong, near Seoul's new government offices, a group of policemen came to pay tribute to the victims, many looking visibly moved as they laid white flowers on the altar.
Seoul crowd crush survivor says ‘people filmed while my friends were dying’
An Australian survivor of the Halloween crowd crush in Seoul has told of how people filmed, sang and laughed while his friends were dying.At least 154 people are believed to have died in the Itaewon stampede on Saturday, while 132 others are reported to have been injured, including 37 in serious condition, amid fears this number will rise in the coming days.Those killed or hurt were mostly teenagers and people in their twenties, according to Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul‘s Yongsan fire department.Among the 26 foreign nationals who died was film producer Grace Rached, 23, from Sydney, Australia, who...
Social media videos show huge crowd crammed into alley
South Korea's first big Halloween celebration since the end of Covid-19 restrictions turned to tragedy, when over 150 people died in a popular nightlife district in Seoul, officials said. CNN's Will Ripley reports.
