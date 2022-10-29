Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva: How to Stream the PPV Fight Live

Jake Paul and UFC champion pro boxer Anderson Silva will face off in a PPV fight airing live from the Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Ariz., on Saturday (Oct. 29). The sporting event, presented by Most Valuable Promotion and Showtime Sports, will broadcast exclusively on Showtime PPV .

“Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva is the most versatile fighter the world has ever seen,” Paul said in a press release . “Just a year ago he outclassed boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and showed the world why he is often referred to as the greatest fighter of all time. Every expert, from MMA to boxing, has said Jake Paul won’t fight Anderson Silva. They said Jake Paul is afraid of Anderson Silva, and Jake Paul would lose to Anderson Silva. Well, to all the non-believers – Jake Paul is fighting Anderson Silva. It’s an honor to have the opportunity to share the ring with the greatest UFC striker of all time. On Saturday, October 29, I will walk humbly into the ring, touch gloves with a living legend and do my best to exterminate ‘The Spider.’”

“I know that in life everything has its purpose. Nothing comes just by chance. So, I thank God for my health, my family and my team for providing me with this opportunity to continue doing the thing that I love the most,” said Silva. “I believe this will be the biggest combat event of the year and will truly make history in the sport forever.”

The night’s fight card includes Ashton Sylve vs. Braulio Rodriguez in a lightweight bout, Alexandro Santiago vs. Antonio Nieves, Uriah Hall vs. Le’Veon Bell and Chris Avila vs. Dr. Mike Varshavski.

Jake Paul vs. Silva: How to Order & Stream Live

Showtime’s All Access: Paul vs. Silva coverage will begin at 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT. The PPV fight is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. ET.

The post-fight press conference will follow the main card event.

You can order the PPV fight for $59.99 via the buy button below. No Showtime subscription required.

If you purchase the Paul vs. Silva fight through the Showtime app or at Showtime.com, you can stream the bout from a TV, laptop or computer and other compatible streaming devices.