WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Windy Saturday becomes wet, too
INDIANAPOLIS — Most areas get a blanket of sun today, but areas especially south of I-70/74 will have a blanket of clouds until it thins this afternoon. Either way, temperatures return to unseasonably mild levels in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees — more than 10 degrees above daily averages for early November.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Foggy start to Wednesday
INDIANAPOLIS — We have two big weather stories that we are tracking - Wednesday morning fog and several days in the 70s. It will be a cool start to Wednesday with morning temperatures in the middle 40s. There will be areas of dense fog possible. It might be a...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Stopping distances increase when roads are wet
INDIANAPOLIS — We all know it takes longer to stop when it is icy or snowy, but it also takes longer to stop when the roads are wet. This time of year can be even trickier because of the falling leaves. Stopping distances increase when you are driving on wet pavement with leaves, too.
Fox 59
How much snow has Indy seen in the last 10 years?
INDIANAPOLIS – Summer is behind us, and winter is ahead. How has Indy measured up in snow totals over the last 10 years?. 2013-2014: 52.2″ (Most in winter in recorded history) 2012-2013: 19.8″. Average first measurable snowfall. Indy’s earliest date for the first measurable snowfall was on October...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Cool, damp Halloween but big warm-up ahead this week
INDIANAPOLIS — Happy Halloween! Unfortunately, there's not a lot to be happy about with the weather. A slow-moving low pressure system keeps central Indiana under a blanket of clouds with areas of mist, fog and showers expected to continue into trick-or-treating hours. This doesn't mean it will be raining heavily everywhere, but "damp" might be a good description for this evening.
IMPD working to flip its fleet of squad cars amidst massive recruiting and retention effort
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is in the midst of a massive campaign to bring more police officers to Indianapolis. "I don't know another time in my 24 years where the city has invested this much money in its recruiting and retention efforts," said IMPD Assistant Chief of Police Chris Bailey.
Mayor Hogsett highlights plans for upcoming snow season
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and the Department of Public Works shared snow prep plans for the upcoming winter season Monday. Indy snow plow drivers have already completed more than 2,000 of training both behind the wheel and in the classroom, the city announced. The Indy Snow Force's annual mock "snow fight" will be Nov. 1-2, ahead of any expected snow for the season. Drivers should expect to see plows on the road during the exercise.
Knozone Action Day declared in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is under a Knozone Action Day on Wednesday. The designation came from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management over concerns about unhealthy particulate matter in the air. IDEM believes the issue might be a result from leaf burning around the area. Burning leaves is illegal in...
cbs4indy.com
Here’s Indiana’s 2022 winter outlook
INDIANAPOLIS — How much snow are we going to see this year? It’s a question asked a lot this time of year. While the average annual snowfall for Indianapolis is 25.5″, there are several factors that come into play. Long-range La Niña Pattern. The long-range weather...
indyschild.com
Christmas Nights of Lights in Indianapolis 2022
Christmas Nights of Lights is returning to Indianapolis for the 2022 season! See over 1 million lights synchronized to traditional and newer, rocking Christmas music played through your car stereo. Pack your vehicle full of friends and family to enjoy the Christmas lights and begin a new Christmas tradition. Whether...
How much snow will Indiana get this winter?
Ready or not winter is on the way to Indiana but what kind of winter will we have? INDIANAPOLIS — Is it the most wonderful time of the year? For many people, winter is their favorite season. Many depend on it for money, others because it’s romantic and for the little ones, FUN!!! As a […]
Local Indiana marching bands prepare ahead of State Finals
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — The ISSMA State Finals are coming, and many local Indiana marching bands will be competing among the best in the state. The groups will be taking the field bright and early next Saturday morning at Lucas Oil Stadium. Vincennes Lincoln High School will be kicking off Open Class C with ‘It’s […]
WISH-TV
Health experts warn of indoor gatherings, fear rapid spread of respiratory illnesses
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures may be dropping, but RSV, COVID-19 and flu cases are rising. As the seasons change from fall to winter Hoosiers will likely be spending more time inside to escape the cold. The problem is respiratory viruses thrive when large groups are together indoors. “We know...
cbs4indy.com
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing; jackpot now at $1.2 billion
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s another reason to check your tickets. Four winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing, including one worth $1 million. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning tickets were sold at locations in Merrillville, New Albany and Evansville. They include two $50,000 tickets, a $100,000 ticket and a $1 million ticket.
1 dead after shooting on east side of Indy
A person has died at an Indy area hospital after being shot earlier this evening, according to IMPD.
Person dies in crash on I-465 on Indianapolis' northwest side
One person died and two others were sent to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 465 on Indianapolis' northwest side, police say.
WLFI.com
State officials propose pumping water from Lafayette to Lebanon for industrial park
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Local officials are pushing back against a plan to pump water from Tippecanoe County to Lebanon. State officials want to pump water from the area of Ross Hills Park to a planned 6,000-acre industrial park in Boone County, about 35 miles away. A huge underground...
WISH-TV
Overturned bus at I-465 causing three left lanes be blocked
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There is an overturned bus between Old US 31 at South East Street and South Meridian Street, according to the Indianapolis Department of Transportation. At 8:38 a.m. Sunday, INDOT reported three left lanes are blocked for the next two hours. This story will be updated with...
Fox 59
Midwest Marketplace returns to Lebanon this Friday, Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS — Shop more than 100 vendors from Indiana, Illinois, Ohio and Kentucky this weekend at the 2nd annual Midwest Marketplace in Lebanon. The Christmas Market 2022 features unique gifts, handmade items, home décor, jewelry, clothing and accessories, vintage items, gourmet food products, sweet treats and more. The...
Hit-and-run driver slams into Greenwood home, leaving family to pick up the pieces
GREENWOOD, Ind. — A family in Greenwood has been left to pick up the pieces after a hit-and-run driver crashed into their home. “I was startled awake, but I wasn’t really sure why I had woken up. I thought it was maybe thunder,” said Laura Dalton. It was just before 4:30 a.m. on the morning […]
