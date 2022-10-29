Edison returns to win column against Oxford
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Spartans ended a five-game losing streak on Saturday.
The Thomas A. Edison 8-man football team returned to the win column with a 58-32 win at home against Oxford in their regular season finale on Saturday. Senior Deshon Cook had three rushing touchdowns in the first half for the Spartans. Sophomore Mason Mawhir had a 39-yard touchdown run for Edison late in the first half to give the Spartans a 38-20 lead at halftime.
Thomas A. Edison improves to 2-5 this season and could add a crossover game next weekend.
