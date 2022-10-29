Winona State hands Augustana third loss

Augustana’s playoff hopes took a big hit on Saturday, as the Vikings were defeated 24-7 at Winona State. The loss drops them to 6-3 on the year, while the Warriors improve to 7-2.

Winona took a 14-0 first quarter lead on a pair of touchdown passes from Trevor Paulsen to Darryl Williams, and that was all they’d need, as the Vikings managed only a third quarter touchdown pass from Casey Bauman to Jack Fisher. The Warriors put the game away in the fourth when Ikenna Ujuagu intercepted a Bauman pass and returned it for a score.

Bauman was 24-of-35 on the day for 231 yards and two interceptions. Fisher was the Vikings’ leading receiver with five catches for 67 yards. Augustana’s injury-depleted ground game was a non-factor, as the Vikings were held to 33 rushing yards. Bauman had 34 and four running backs combined for minus-1 yard on 11 attempts.

TJ Liggett had seven tackles and a pass breakup for the Vikings, while Brayden Hoops had a sack.

Paulsen was 10-of-16 for 137 yards for the Warriors, and also led them with 37 rushing yards. Clay Schueffner had 11 tackles for Winona, while Corrie King had two of their four sacks.

The Warriors, who move into a tie for first place in the NSIC with the win and USF’s loss, will visit Upper Iowa next week. The Vikings will host Minnesota Duluth for Senior Day.