Benton, IL

dailyegyptian.com

Soccer’s spectacular season ends in final minute of double overtime vs Murray State

Just like that, the Saluki women’s soccer’s cinderella season ends in heartbreak against #8-seeded Murray State (7-11-3, 5-5-2 MVC) with a 2-1 final score. The upset loss ends an eventful record-breaking season for the Salukis that saw them rise into one of the premier Missouri Valley Conference Teams as well as appearing in the first conference tournament game in school history.
MURRAY, KY
southernillinoisnow.com

Family floats take top honors in 95th Annual Centralia Halloween Parade

Two family floats won top honors in the 95th Annual Centralia Halloween Parade. The Harley Queen Trophy was presented to an elaborate float by the Cushman Family honoring the Wizard of Oz. Grand Marshal Patty Williams selected the Timmons Family Spooky Spectacular for the Grand Marshal’s award. Two other...
CENTRALIA, IL
KFVS12

Early voting turnout in Jackson County, Ill.

Mo. school bus driver called hero after reporting man at bus stop with gun who allegedly threatened to shoot bus. A school bus driver in Iron County, Mo. is being called a hero after reporting a man at a bus stop with a gun who allegedly threatened to shoot the bus.
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Ashley woman escapes injury when brakes fail and car hits church

A 21-year-old Ashley woman was shaken up but was not injured when her brakes went out while she was traveling on U.S. 51 on the south side of Centralia. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Danielle Szabelski of Highline Road was able to veer off US 51 onto the Walnut Hill Road and into the parking lot of the Crossroads Church. After jumping a concrete stopping block, her car crashed into a corner of the church causing apparent minor damage.
CENTRALIA, IL
KFVS12

Multiple crews battle fire at monument company in Vienna, Ill.

The Williamsville community is mourning the loss of a community staple. A Vienna, Ill. monument company was damaged by fire on Tuesday afternoon, November 1. A new mural in Perryville, Mo. will be finished soon. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cape Girardeau County deputies say four sex offenders were found...
VIENNA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

70th Annual Centralia Kiddie Parade draws decent crowd

Yesterday morning marked the 70th Annual Centralia Kiddie Parade which brought a wave of young ghouls and goblins, and their families, to the streets of Centralia. There were plenty of unique costumes and floats to be seen, from princesses to witches, and from Elvis to a walking, talking vending machine.
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia woman injured in crash trying to avoid deer

A 30-year-old Centralia woman was injured when her pickup truck went out of control and overturned in the roadside ditch when she tried to avoid a deer early Monday morning. Jaclyn Womack of Cedar Street was traveling on Walnut Hill Road near Myers Road when the crash occurred at 4:19 am.
CENTRALIA, IL
okawvilletimes.com

Fatal Crash Near Nashville Tuesday Morning

A traffic crash south of Nashville resulted in a fatality Tuesday morning. The accident on State Route 127 near Mississippi Road involved a passenger car and a semi-truck. State Route 127 was closed and traffic had to be rerouted as a result of the accident. No other details were made...
NASHVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Thursday, October 27th, 2022

A 69-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for possession of methamphetamine and driving on a revoked license. Ronald Leek of North Beech was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. 43-year-old Jose Vargas of Glenda Drive in Centralia was arrested by...
MARION COUNTY, IL
wfcnnews.com

Large fire destroys Vienna business

JOHNSON COUNTY - Multiple agencies responded to the scene of a commercial structure fire today in Vienna, Illinois. The fire broke out at J.W. Reynolds Monuments between 2:30 and 3:00 p.m. this afternoon. Fire agencies from Vienna, Goreville, Buncombe, Cypress, and Lake of Egypt responded to the scene. Photos from...
VIENNA, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Goreville High School named top 10% in Illinois

GOREVILLE, IL — Goreville High School has been named an "exemplary" school by the Illinois State Board of Education, meaning it ranks in the top 10% of Illinois high schools, Superintendent Steve Webb says. The designation is part of the just-released 2022 Illinois Report Card, which the Illinois State...
GOREVILLE, IL
kbsi23.com

Anna, Jonesboro provide community-wide trick-or-treating experience

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – There were princesses, Mario characters, a chicken, and the Grinch. “Everybody’s got some original ideas,” Bev Gibbons of the Anna Moose Lodge said. No matter the costume, there was Halloween spirit abound amongst trick-or-treaters in Anna and Jonesboro Saturday afternoon. Gibbons said...
JONESBORO, IL
wsiu.org

One person wounded in Friday afternoon shooting in Carbondale

One person suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound just before 4 p.m. Friday. Carbondale police officers responded to the 400 block of East Jackson Street in reference to a report of shots fired. Officers immediately located the suspect running from the scene. Officers arrested the suspect, identified as 62-year-old Billy McDade of Carbondale.
CARBONDALE, IL
wfcnnews.com

First ever Christmas parade coming to Marion this month

MARION - There will be a little more Christmas spirit in the City of Marion this year as the first annual "Very Merry Christmas Parade" will kick off later this month. The parade is scheduled for Sunday, November 27 at 5:30 p.m. down Marion's Main Street. Parade Organizer Jill Graskewicz...
MARION, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Marion County Supervisor of Assessments announces 7-percent multiplier due to continuing rise in home costs

Marion County Supervisor of Assessments Mark Miller has announced a county-wide seven percent multiplier on all properties in the county as a result of a continuing rise in the sale prices of home during the past year. A similar increase was made last year on all properties outside of Salem Township, which received a 4.6-percent increase.
MARION COUNTY, IL
kbsi23.com

1 in custody after trespassing at Frankfort Community High School

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KBSI) – A person is in custody of the West Frankfort Police Department after Frankfort Community Unit School District #168 officials say he trespassed at the Frankfort Community High School. A person known to school officials trespassed on the Frankfort Community High School property during late...
WEST FRANKFORT, IL
KFVS12

Police: Driver arrested after hitting pole, man in wheelchair

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a man in a wheelchair in Cape Girardeau. The crash happened Friday, October 28 at 1:21 a.m. on the 1000 block of Broadway Street. According to Cape Girardeau Police, a vehicle went...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

