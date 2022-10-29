AREA ROUNDUP: Hirschi clinches playoff spot win win over Sweetwater

SWEETWATER – Hirschi puts itself in position to win an outright district title with a 53-7 victory against Sweewtater in District 3-4A Division Ii action Friday at the Mustang Bowl.

The Huskies (6-2, 2-1) earned a playoff berth with the win. They host Greenwood (5-4, 2-1) for the 3-4A DII title Friday at Memorial Stadium. Sweetwater (1-8, 0-3) remains winless in district.

“It’s a testament to the kids’ commitment, feeding off last year and what those coaches put into place,” Hirschi coach Lawrence Johnson said. “We’ve got a chance to go out and win a trophy next week. And if we win it, it doesn’t even need to touch my hands. It can go straight to the kids. They’ve earned it.”

Sweetwater’s lone touchdown came on a Hirschi turnover, meaning the Husky defense shut the Mustangs out.

“The defense was great last night. We were playing backups in the second quarter, and they kept the shutout,” Johnson said. “We moved some guys from JV up to varsity for the game, and those guys played a lot in the second half. They maintained the shutout, too. The defense never broke. I’m really proud of how those guys played.”

A’Marion Peterson and Jamarion Carroll returned to lead the Hirschi offense, combining for five touchdowns. Peterson rushed for 267 yards and three TDs on just 14 carries. Carroll caught five passes for 78 yards and two TDs. Quarterback Jimmell McFalls was a perfect 7 for 7 for 99 yards and two TDs.

But perhaps most encouraging to Johnson is seeing the Huskies play a second consecutive game without any unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.

“That’s been a big point of emphasis for us,” Johnson said. “It shows our guys are learning to play competitively but with composure. This is how we have to play if we want to make a deep playoff run.”

DISTRICT 4-4A DIVISION I

BURKBURNETT 46, SPRINGTOWN 20

SPRINGTOWN – Kyler Kirkland found the end zone four times Friday, leading Burkburnett to a 46-20 victory against Springtown in a key District 4-4A Division I matchup at Porcupine Stadium.

The win is Burkburnett’s (6-3, 1-2) first in district play and means the Bulldogs can clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2015 with a win against Mineral Wells (3-6, 0-3) next week. It also secures the Bulldogs’ first season above .500 since they went 6-5 in 2011.

Springtown (3-6, 1-2) needs a win at Wichita Falls High (5-4, 2-1) on Thursday or Burkburnett to beat Mineral Wells to make the postseason.

Kirkland finished with 126 rushing yards on seven carries, spearheading a Burk ground attack that mustered 238 yards. Elijah Maldonado ran for 64 yards and a TD on 13 carries, and Colten Swanson had a short rushing TD.

Quarterback Hunter McCall passed for 175 yards, including six receptions for 69 yards and a TD for Kellen Anderson.

Springtown was held to 254 total yards, struggling to throw the ball on a wet night. Junior quarterback Hudson Hulett was just 3 of 11 for 22 yards but rushed for 92 yards and two TDs.

Burkburnett outscored Springtown 34-14 in the second half.

DISTRICT 3-4A DIVISION II

GRAHAM 21, GREENWOOD 14

MIDLAND – Graham staved off late scoring threats by Greenwood on Friday night, escaping J.M. King Memorial Stadium with a 21-14 victory in a critical District 3-4A Division II showdown.

The win puts Graham (6-4, 2-2) in the playoffs for a 14th straight season, but the Steers could finish anywhere from second to fourth in the district standings depending on the outcome of next week’s games.

Greenwood (5-4, 2-1) had already punched its playoff ticket. The Rangers visit Hirschi on Friday for the 3-4A DII championship.

Graham quarterback Ty Thompson had a busy night, completing 38 of 54 passes for 355 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Peyton Kinman had 16 receptions for 167 yards. Ty Carter, Rylan Monsey and Harison Brockway had touchdown catches.

Brockway’s 6-yard TD reception with 6:04 left in the fourth quarter provided the game-winning points.

Graham 21, Greenwood 14

Graham 7 0 6 8 -21

Greenwood 7 0 0 7 -14

FIRST QUARTER

GRA – Ty Carter 9 pass from Ty Thompson (Holton Weatherman kick), 6:21

SECOND QUARTER

GRE – Aaron Fikes 25 run (Rance Purser kick), 10:32

THIRD QUARTER

GRA – Rylan Monsey 20 pass from Thompson (run fails), 0:00

FOURTH QUARTER

GRE – Fikes 65 run (Purser kick), 11:40

GRA – Harison Brockway 6 pass from Thompson (Brayden Riggins pass from Thompson), 6:04

TEAM STATS

First downs: (Gra) 26; (Gre) 13

Rushing: (Gra) 29-82; (Gre) 38-245

Passing: (Gra) 38-54-2—355; (Gre) 1-7-2—4

Punting: (Gra) 3-43; (Gre) 4-44

Fumbles: (Gra) 1-1; (Gre) 2-0

Penalties: (Gra) 3-30; (Gra) 4-30

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: (Gra) Rylan Monsey 19-71; (Gre) Aaron Fikes 23-201.

PASSING: (Gra) Ty Thompson 38-54-2—355; (Gre) Rusty Purser 1-4-0—4.

RECEIVING: (Gra) Peyton Kinman 16-167, Monsey 9-62, Brayden Riggins 8-96.

RECORDS: Graham 6-4, 2-2; Greenwood 5-4, 2-1.

DISTRICT 3-3A DIVISION I

BRECKENRIDGE 33, BOWIE 0

BOWIE – Breckenridge ended a two-game losing streak Friday night with a 33-0 shutout of Bowie.

The Buckaroos had three rushers gain at least 80 yards as Anson Rodgers led the way with 104 yards and two touchdowns. Sawyer Wimberley opened the scoring with a 45-yard touchdown run, one of three times the Buckaroos found the end zone in the first quarter.

Bowie quarterback Brody Armstrong was 9 of 23 for 76 yards and two interceptions, while Matthew McCarty gained 64 total yards.

The Jackrabbits (1-8, 1-3) still have a chance at the playoffs, but they’ll need to beat Vernon next week and have some help. Breckenridge (7-2, 2-2) can improve its seeding by beating Clyde next week.

Breckenridge 33, Bowie 0

Breckenridge 20 6 0 7-33

Bowie 0 0 0 0-0

FIRST QUARTER

BR – Sawyer Wimberley 45 run (Wimberley kick)

BR – Alexis Franco 32 pass from Camden Escalon (Wimberley kick)

BR – Anson Rodgers 47 run (kick failed)

SECOND QUARTER

BR – Rodgers 38 run (kick failed)

FOURTH QUARTER

BR – Alejandro Franco 1 run (Wimberley kick)

TEAM STATS

First downs: (BR) 12; (BO) 9

Rushing: (BR) 28-305; (BO) 33-4

Passing: (BR) 5-10-1—24; (BO) 9-23-2—76

Punts: (BR) 2-35; (BO) 7-32.5

Fumbles: (BR) 1-0; (BO) 4-1

Penalties: (BR) 3-25, (BO) 4-35

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: (BR) Anson Rodgers 4-104, Sawyer Wimberley 9-91, Alejandro Franco 10-83; (BO) Matthew McCarty 15-37.

PASSING: (BR) Camden Escalon 5-10-1—24; (BO) Brody Armstrong 9-23-2—76.

RECEIVING: (BR) Alexis Franco 1-32; (BO) McCarty 2-27, Hunter Taylor 3-21.

RECORDS: Breckenridge 7-2, 2-2; Bowie 1-8, 1-3.

JIM NED 28, VERNON 7

TUSCOLA – Jim Ned remained unbeaten in District 3-3A Division I on Friday night, pulling away from Vernon for a 28-7 victory.

The Indians (6-3, 4-0) can win district outright next week at Iowa Park, while the Lions (5-4, 2-2) need to beat Bowie to ensure a playoff berth.

Tyrone McKinney’s 15-yard touchdown catch from Kale Sherrill tied the game at 7-7 in the first quarter, but it’d be the last time the Lions scored.

After trailing 14-7 at half, Vernon’s promising drive that took up most of the third quarter ended on the Indian 1-yard line.

Jim Ned’s Braden Shipman scored his second TD of the night early in the fourth and Tanner Hussmann’s 4-yard touchdown catch in the closing minute rounded out the scoring.

The Indians rushed for 294 yards while limiting Vernon to 77 yards on 30 carries. The Lions did throw for 173 yards with Sherrill completing 14 of 23 passes.

Jim Ned 28, Vernon 7

Vernon 7 0 0 0-7

Jim Ned 6 8 0 14-28

FIRST QUARTER

J – Braden Shipman 2 run (kick failed), 5:34

V – Tyrone McKinney 15 pass from Kale Sherrill (Javier Perez kick), 0:59

SECOND QUARTER

J – Troy Doran 9 run (pass unknown), 4:01

FOURTH QUARTER

J – Shipman 1 run (Breyden Walker kick), 7:27

J – Tanner Hussmann 4 pass from Doran (Walker kick), 0:50

TEAM STATS

First downs: (V) 13; (J) 13

Rushing: (V) 30-77; (J) 54-294

Passing: (V) 14-23-0—173; (J) 5-8-0—40

Punts: (V) 2-15; (J) 3-43.7

Fumbles: (V) 1-0; (J) 1-0

Penalties: (V) 2-10; (J) 7-50

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: (V) Ty Scott 14-64; (JN) Brayden Shipman 19-220, Troy Doran 11-56.

PASSING: (V) Kale Sherrill 14-23-0—173; (JN) Doran 5-9-0—42.

RECEIVING: (V) Tyrone McKinney 5-88; (JN) Grant Glidewell 2-19.

RECORDS: Vernon 5-4, 2-2; Jim Ned 6-3, 4-0.

IOWA PARK 44, CLYDE 7

CLYDE – Iowa Park pounded Clyde for a 44-7 victory in District 3-3A Division I action Friday at Clyde Bulldog Stadium.

The Hawks (4-5, 3-1) clinched a playoff spot with the win and host Jim Ned next week in the District 3-3A Division I title game. Clyde (4-5, 0-4) is eliminated from postseason contention and finishes its season next season at Breckenridge.

Iowa Park’s 44 points are the most it has scored since a 63-21 victory against Benbrook in Week 2.

Stats have not been reported from this game.

DISTRICT 5-3A DIVISION II

JACKSBORO 42, MILLSAP 16

JACKSBORO – Lando Belcher threw four touchdown passes – including three in the second half – helping Jacksboro pull away for a 42-16 victory over Millsap Friday night.

The Tigers (6-3, 3-1) officially locked up the second seed in 5-3A Division II with the win. They’ll finish the regular season next week against Dublin before facing City View in the playoffs.

Jacksboro led 14-7 at half behind Luke Sams’ 8-yard touchdown run and Cannon Valenzuela’s 31-yard touchdown catch. Belcher and his weapons took over after that.

The junior signal caller hooked up with Kaleem Howard (30 yards) and Sams (56) in the third quarter. Howard added a 42-yard TD grab in the fourth and then returned an interception 46 yards to finish the scoring.

Belcher completed 11 of 21 passes for 255 yards, while Sams racked up 160 total yards against Millsap (5-4, 2-2), which will face Merkel next week to decide the district’s third and fourth seeds.

Jacksboro 42, Millsap 16

Millsap 0 7 9 0-16

Jacksboro 7 7 15 13-42

FIRST QUARTER

J – Luke Sams 8 run (Randall Bustos kick), 3:51

SECOND QUARTER

M – Carter Nairn 74 pass from CR Tippie (Noah Perricone kick), 11:47

J – Cannon Valenzuela 31 pass from Lando Belcher (Bustos kick), 7:12

THIRD QUARTER

J – Kaleem Howard 30 pass from Belcher (Ryder Jackson run), 9:31

M – FG, Perricone 30, 6:40

J – Sams 56 pass from Belcher (Bustos kick), 5:42

M – Mason Burns 1 run (run failed), 1:02

FOURTH QUARTER

J – Howard 42 pass from Belcher (Bustos kick), 11:53

J – Howard 46 interception return (kick failed), 4:54

TEAM STATS

First downs: (M) 9; (J) 18

Rushing: (M) 41-87; (J) 30-203

Passing: (M) 10-21-1—161; (J) 11-21-0—255

Punts: (M) 5-28; (J) 4-7.5

Fumbles: (M) 1-1; (J) 3-1

Penalties: (M) 5-45; (J) 7-46

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: (M) Kole Weaver 9-57, Reid Green 7-11; (J) Luke Sams 11-84, Baylor Laake 9-63, Lando Belcher 9-51.

PASSING: (M) CR Tippie 10-20-1-150; (J) Belcher 11-21-0—255.

RECEIVING: (M) Carter Nairn 4-101, Weaver 2-11; (J) Kaleem Howard 3-77, Cannon Valenzuela 3-58, Sams 2-76.

RECORDS: Millsap 5-4, 2-2; Jacksboro 6-3, 3-1.

DISTRICT 6-3A DIVISION II

HOLLIDAY 3, CITY VIEW 0

HOLLIDAY – A 44-yard field goal by Parker Smith bounced off the crossbar and through the uprights for the lone points in Holliday’s 3-0 victory against City View in District 6-3A Division II action Friday at Eagle Stadium.

It was Smith’s first field goal attempt.

The narrow win keeps second-ranked Holliday (9-0, 4-0) undefeated for the season. They Eagles visit Callisburg (6-3, 4-0) for the 6-3A DII title next week.

City View (3-5, 2-2) clinched a playoff berth despite the loss thanks to Callisburg’s victory against Valley View on Friday. The Mustangs wrap the regular season next week when S&S Consolidated (1-8, 0-4) visits.

Both teams endured sloppy field conditions on the natural grass at Don Lucy Field.

Holliday was held to 166 rushing yards on 37 carries. Tyrese Polite led the Eagles with 50 yards on 12 attempts. The team’s longest gain came via Peyton Marchard’s 27-yard run on a fake punt.

City View had 156 total yards, including 69 rushing from Jeremiah Durham. Kendrick Gibson Jr. had four receptions for 67 yards.

HENRIETTA 44, S&S 13

SADLER – Garrett Blevins put on a show Friday night against S&S Consolidated, leading the Bearcats to a 44-13 road victory.

That Bearcats (5-4, 1-3) snapped a four-game losing streak and can clinch their 10th straight playoff berth by beating Valley View in a winner-take-all matchup next week.

Blevins rushed for 278 yards and three touchdowns on only 16 carries while throwing for 150 yards and two scores. The junior connected Ty Deaton on a 74-yard TD as part of a 22-point second quarter.

Deaton extended Henrietta’s lead to 29-7 with a 10-yard touchdown to open the second-half scoring. Klein Essler caught a 63-yard touchdown pass from Blevins later in the third, then Blevins ended the scoring with a 58-yard touchdown run.

Chase Sloan ran 36 times for 157 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Rams (1-8, 0-4).

Henrietta 44, S&S Consolidated 13

Henrietta 0 22 14 8-44

S&S Consolidated 0 7 6 0-13

SECOND QUARTER

S – Chase Sloan 3 run (Gavin McMullan kick), 9:21

H – Garrett Blevins 8 run (Blevins run), 6:33

H – Ty Deaton 74 pass from Blevins (Blevins run), 1:32

H – Blevins 26 run (run failed), :07

THIRD QUARTER

H – Deaton 10 run (run failed), 9:45

S – Sloan 25 run (pass failed), 5:42

H – Klein Essler 63 pass from Blevins (Blevins run), 5:11

FOURTH QUARTER

H – Blevins 58 run (run failed), 9:26

TEAM STATS

First downs: (H) 17; (S) 22

Rushing: (H) 24-329; (S) 54-228

Passing: (H) 5-11-0—164; (S) 7-21-1—77

Punts: (H) 1-17; (S) 3-12.7

Fumbles: (H) 2-1; (S) 0-0

Penalties: (H) 8-80; (S) 6-60

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: (H) Garrett Blevins 16-278, Ty Deaton 3-28, Blaze Deaton 1-22; (S) Chase Sloan 36-157, Brett Stewart 15-70.

PASSING: (H) Blevins 5-10-0—164; (S) Brett Stewart 4-11-1—53.

RECEIVING: (H) Klein Essler 2-84, Deaton 1-74; (S) Garrett Wise 3-50, Tanner Skitt 4-27.

RECORDS: Henrietta 5-4, 1-3; S&S 1-8, 0-4.

DISTRICT 4-2A DIVISION I

OLNEY 56, COLORADO CITY 0

OLNEY – Jovani Rockmore averaged 17 yards per carry Friday night, leading Olney to a 56-0 demolition of Colorado City in District 4-2A Division I action at Cub Stadium.

The Cubs (6-3, 2-3) earned a playoff berth with the win and will be seeded fourth in the postseason. They wrap up the regular season next week at Winters.

Rockmore finished with 322 yards and five TDs on 19 carries. Quarterback Gatlin Guy rushed for 94 yards and a TD, adding an 18-yard passing TD to Colin Mason, who also had a rushing TD along with 51 yards.

DISTRICT 6-2A DIVISION I

NOCONA 21, TOM BEAN 8

TOM BEAN – Nocona kept its postseason hopes alive Thursday night thanks to a 21-8 road victory against Tom Bean.

The Indians (7-2, 2-2) can finish as high as second place by beating Alvord next week, but they can also finish out of the playoffs with a loss depending on how other 6-2A Division I games play out.

Nocona trailed for most of the second and third quarters, but Arturo Garcia’s 31-yard touchdown run with 10:13 remaining gave the Indians a 15-8 lead. Garcia then added a 61-yard touchdown run with 6:47 remaining to provide the visitors some breathing room.

Johnathan Stone led Nocona with 155 yards rushing, while Garcia added 104. Brady McCasland threw for 121 yards, including a 4-yard touchdown to Luke Fuller in the first quarter.

The game, which was moved up a day because of weather concerns, was closer than the yardage total as Nocona outgained the Tomcats (2-7, 0-4) by a 420-139 margin.

Nocona 21, Tom Bean 8

Nocona 7 0 0 14-21

Tom Bean 0 8 0 0 -8

FIRST QUARTER

N – Luke Fuller 6 pass from Brady McCasland (Arturo Garcia kick), 3:09

SECOND QUARTER

T – Dakoda Pearson 4 run (Pearson run), 10:10

FOURTH QUARTER

N – Garcia 31 run (McCasland run), 10:13

N – Garcia 61 run (kick failed), 6:47

TEAM STATS

First downs: (N) 19; (T) 8

Rushing: (N) 45-299; (T) 27-99

Passing: (N) 10-14-1—121; (T) 5-13-2—40

Punts: (N) 2-38; (T) 4-32.3

Fumbles: (N) 1-1; (T) 0-0

Penalties: (N) 8-55; (T) 2-15

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: (N) Johnathan Stone 25-155, Arturo Garcia 6-104; (T) Dakoda Pearson 21-79, Branson Ashlock 6-20.

PASSING: (N) Brady McCasland 10-14-1—121; Ashlock 5-13-2—40.

RECEIVING: (N) Charlie Fuller 3-47, Stone 2-32, Bodie Davis 2-21; (T) Alex Sanchez 1-27, Jason Siros 1-26).

RECORDS: Nocona 7-2, 2-2; Tom Bean 2-7, 0-4.

DISTRICT 2-2A DIVISION II

WELLINGTON 56, QUANAH 8

WELLINGTON – Wellington set up a district title showdown next week after beating Quanah, 56-8, in District 2-2A Division II action Friday at Powell Field.

The third-ranked Skyrockets (8-1, 4-0) face Clarendon (7-2, 4-0) for the outright district title next week. Quanah (1-8, 0-4) hosts Wheeler (1-8, 0-4) to finish the season.

Stats have not been reported from this game.

DISTRICT 7-2A DIVISION II

HASKELL 49, ELECTRA 6

ELECTRA – Haskell punched its playoff ticket Friday with a 49-6 victory against Electra in District 7-2A Division II action at Tiger Stadium.

The Indians (5-5, 3-3) have finished the regular season and are seeded fourth moving into the postseason. Electra (0-9, 0-5) wraps its season up at Windthorst on Friday.

Stats have not been reported from this game.

ARCHER CITY 27, PETROLIA 7

ARCHER CITY – Gunner Smith shifted from the offensive line to running back Friday, pounding the Petrolia defense and leading Archer City to a 27-7 victory at Wildcat Stadium.

Archer City (6-3, 4-1) is in a three-way tie at the top of the District 7-2A Division I standings with Windthorst (5-4, 4-1) and Seymour (6-3, 4-1). If all three teams win next week, Archer City would receive the No. 2 playoff seed between Windthorst at No. 1 and Seymour at No. 3.

The Wildcats visit Munday to conclude the regular season next week. Petrolia (2-7, 2-3) has been eliminated from postseason contention and finishes its season at home against Seymour.

Smith led the Wildcats with 132 of the team’s 222 rushing yards on 17 carries. He also scored a touchdown.

Quarterback Joe Castles had two passing TDs along with 136 yards.

DISTRICT 4-A DIVISION I

KNOX CITY 50, VALLEY 18

KNOX CITY – Knox City kept Valley scoreless over the middle two quarters Friday night, allowing the Greyhounds to capture a 50-18 win.

The Greyhounds (7-2, 2-0) will travel to Spur next week to decide the 4-A Division I title, while Valley (4-5, 0-2) is eliminated from the playoffs.

Caleb Arrieta rushed for a game-high 92 yards and two TDs, while Bryson Callaway also threw for 93 yards and four touchdowns to lead the home team.

Knox City trailed 12-8 after the first quarter, but Valley only scored once after that as the Greyhounds recovered four Patriot fumbles.

Knox City 50, Turkey Valley 18

Turkey Valley 12 0 0 6-18

Knox City 8 14 14 14-50

TEAM STATS

First downs: (TV) 8; (KC) 14

Rushing: (TV) 37-195; (KC) 31-174

Passing: (TV) 2-4-0—4; (KC) 7-11-0—93

Punts: (TV) 0-0; (KC) 0-0

Fumbles: (TV) 5-4; (KC) 1-1

Penalties: (TV) 6-55; (KC) 9-85

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: (KC) Caleb Arrieta 17-92 (2 TD), Tristin Baxter 7-42, Cameron Hernandez 6-29 (1 TD).

PASSING: (KC) Bryson Callaway 7-11-0—93 (4 TD)

RECEIVING: (KC) Baxter 2-26, Ryan Shaver 1-26 (1 TD), Devin Guillory 3-22.

RECORDS: Turkey Valley 4-5, 0-2; Knox City 7-2, 2-0.

DISTRICT 8-A DIVISION II

NEWCASTLE 45, GOLD-BURG 0

NEWCASTLE – Gold-Burg didn’t have an answer for Isaac King, and Newcastle coasted to a 45-0 mercy-rule victory Friday in District 8-A Division I action at Bobcat Stadium.

Newcastle (6-3, 2-0) has wrapped up a share of the district title with the win and can claim it outright with a win against Forestburg next week. Gold-Burg (3-6, 1-1) hosts Strawn next week with the winner earning a playoff berth.

King rushed for 191 yards and three TDs, adding an 18-yard passing TD to Ty Strawbridge and returning a fumble for another score. Strawbridge had 102 total yards with two TDs.

Kenny Jones executed the mercy rule in the fourth quarter with an interception return TD.

OTHER SIX-MAN SCORES

District 4-A Division I

Spur 30, Northside 8

District 9-A Division I

Gorman 57, Bryson 12

District 6-A Division II

Paducah 55, Crowell 8

Benjamin 40, Chillicothe 0

District 7-A Division II

Throckmorton 54, Paint Creek 6

District 8-A Division II

Strawn 59, Forestburg 14

TAPPS District 1 Division III

Lubbock Kingdom 68, Wichita Christian 18