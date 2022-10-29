ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rally squirrel! Watch a rogue squirrel race around field during Louisville football game

By Jake Adams, Louisville Courier Journal
 3 days ago
Even a rodent wanted to get in on the wild festivities Saturday.

During a historic third quarter that saw Louisville football score 35 straight points and record six turnovers — both school records, and the last time a U of L team scored that many points in a quarter was in 1913, according to the ACC broadcast — a squirrel raced onto the field.

Louisville was in the midst of flipping Saturday's game at Cardinal Stadium on its head and pulling off one of the biggest upsets of the season and in program history, leading No. 10 Wake Forest 41-14 when the member of the Sciuridae family of rodents decided to join in the fun.

Down 14-13 at halftime, U of L's defense haunted Demon Deacon's quarterback Sam Hartman, forcing six turnovers and turning them into 35 points, including two pick-sixes.

A scary sight:U of L defense has the potential to be dominant in second half of season

Can Cards make a bowl?U of L has one of the nation's hardest remaining schedules

The ACC broadcast declared the rodent's presence constituted a 12th-man penalty on U of L (they were joking).

Reports could not confirm if the squirrel is related to the squirrel that stormed the Cardinal Stadium field in 2017 when U of L led Kent State 21-0 in the second quarter. The Cards won that game 42-3.

You can watch that rodent race to the end zone untouched here:

