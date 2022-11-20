2023 NBA draft prospect Victor Wembanyama: How to watch, latest stats, schedule and news

All eyes are on 7-foot-4 French prospect Victor Wembanyama leading up to next June's 2023 NBA draft. The 18-year-old that LeBron James dubbed "a generational talent" captivated basketball fans during a two-game exhibition showcase in October against Scoot Henderson's G League Ignite.

With 200 NBA scouts and executives in attendance, Wembanyama showed off his full skill set -- creating his shot off the dribble, running the fast break, shooting step-back 3s, finishing above the rim and using his 8-foot wingspan to serve as a menace at the rim -- cementing his status as the top prospect in basketball over Henderson.

Back in France and with no plans of shutting it down early to prepare for the draft, Wembanyama is slated to play through at least May with French club Metropolitans 92. ESPN has you covered with the latest Wembanyama stats, schedule and updates on the most anticipated draft prospect since LeBron James.

Victor Wembanyama's stats

How to watch Victor Wembanyama

The latest Victor Wembanyama news

Victor Wembanyama's Metropolitans 92 games are not televised on TV in the United States. However, you can watch online for free on the NBA app

Nov. 14: Wembanyama leads France to blowout win in FIBA World Cup qualifier





Nov. 4: Wembanyama puts up big numbers in win

Wembanyama picked up a double-double with 33 points and 12 rebounds, along with 4 assists and 3 blocks. Full story.

Oct. 29: Wembanyama posts double-double in OT win







In another show-stopping performance, the 7-foot-4 prospect posted 23 points, 10 rebounds and 5 blocks in Paris-based Metropolitans 92's overtime victory on the road versus JL Bourg-en-Bresse. Full story.

Oct. 21: Wembanyama scores 17 in home victory

Metropolitans 92 dominated ADA Blois, 113-88. Wembanyama had 17 points and 7 rebounds in the home victory. Full story .

Oct. 15: Wembanyama has 24 points in first game back in France

In the 94-89 overtime win, Wembanyama had 24 points, 9 rebounds and 3 blocks and gave Le Mans its first loss of the season. Full story .

Oct. 6: Wembanyama: LeBron James' praise an 'honor' but still have goals to reach

Wembanyama's teammates pulled him aside and showed him a video of LeBron James calling the projected No. 1 pick in next summer's NBA draft "a generational talent." Full story .

Oct. 5: Agent says no plan to shut down Victor Wembanyama until draft

Wembanyama's agent insists that there's no plan to listen to some team executives who suggest shutting down the projected No. 1 pick until the 2023 NBA draft in June. Full story .

Oct. 4: Wembanyama stars, Scoot Henderson leads G League Ignite to victory

With Chris Paul and A'ja Wilson watching courtside, Wembanyama put on a show in a 37-point performance at the Dollar Loan Center against the G League Ignite and Scoot Henderson, the projected No. 2 pick. Full story .

