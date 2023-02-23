2023 NBA draft prospect Victor Wembanyama: How to watch, latest stats, schedule and news

All eyes are on 7-foot-4 French prospect Victor Wembanyama leading up to June's 2023 NBA draft . The 19-year-old that LeBron James dubbed "a generational talent" captivated basketball fans during a two-game exhibition showcase in October against Scoot Henderson's G League Ignite.

With 200 NBA scouts and executives in attendance, Wembanyama showed off his full skill set -- creating his shot off the dribble, running the fast break, shooting step-back 3s, finishing above the rim and using his 8-foot wingspan to serve as a menace at the rim -- cementing his status as the top prospect in basketball over Henderson.

Back in France and with no plans of shutting it down early to prepare for the draft, Wembanyama is slated to play through at least May with French club Metropolitans 92. ESPN has you covered with the latest Wembanyama stats, schedule and updates on the most anticipated draft prospect since James.

NBA senior writer Brian Windhorst and draft expert Jonathan Givony traveled to Paris in January and wrote about the one-of-a-kind draft prospect, the unique strategy for the French star and a village of people who are preparing the league's next No. 1 pick this June. Full story .

Victor Wembanyama's Metropolitans 92 games are not televised on TV in the United States. However, you can watch online for free on the NBA app

March 7: Wembanyama scores 20 as Met 92's season resumes

Playing for Met 92 for the first time since Feb. 10, Wembanyama had 20 points, nine rebounds and six blocks in a 78-76 win over Pau-Lacq-Orthez.

Feb. 10: Wembanyama finishes just shy of double-double in comeback victory

Wemby recorded 29 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks in Met 92's 93-86 win over JDA Dijon.





Feb. 4: Wembanyama scores 20 in defeat

Wembanyama had 20 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two blocks in Met 92's 78-77 loss to Blois.

Jan. 27: Wembanyama notches double-double in win over Roanne



Wembanyama put up 31 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks in Metropolitans 92's 102-84 loss over Roanne.







Jan. 18: Wembanyama excels in win over Fos-sur-Mer

Wembanyama finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and four blocks en route to an 83-82 win over Fos-sur-Mer for the Metropolitans 92's third straight victory. Full story .

Jan. 15: Wembanyama shows off all-around game in win

Wembanyama did a little bit of everything -- knocking down 3s, finding open teammates in traffic, and not even having to leave his feet on a block. Full story .

Jan. 9: Wembanyama throws down game-winning putback dunk

Wembanyama came through with a clutch putback dunk with 3.5 seconds left on the clock to defeat his old club 84-83. Full story .

Dec. 29: Wembanyama dazzles in LNB All-Star Game

Wembanyama continued to dazzle the basketball world with a huge performance in the LNB All-Star Game. Full story .

Dec. 26: Wembanyama puts up double-double in loss

Wembanyama put up a 26-point,18-rebound double-double in his last game of the calendar year, but Metro 92 fell 84-81. Full story .

Dec. 17: Wembanyama shines in win over Paris

Wembanyama finished with 11 points, five rebounds and six blocks en route to a 91-71 win, snapping a two-game losing streak. Full story .

Dec. 11: Wembanyama puts up double-double for Metro 92

Wembanyama's skills were on display with 27 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals in a loss to Monaco. Full story .

Dec. 6: Wembanyama shows versatility in Metro 92's loss

Wembanyama's skills were on display once again as he recorded 15 points, six rebounds and three blocks in a loss. Full story .

Dec. 2: Wembanyama's fourth-straight 30-point game in win

Wembanyama finished with 32 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks and three assists in a 96-85 win over Fos-sur-Mer. Full story .

Nov. 26: Another 30 points for Wembanyama in win

Wembanyama finished with 30 points, 15 rebounds and three assists in a 92-78 win against Nancy.

Nov. 20: Wembanyama drops 30 again in win

Nov. 14: Wembanyama leads France to blowout win in FIBA World Cup qualifier





Nov. 4: Wembanyama puts up big numbers in win

Wembanyama picked up a double-double with 33 points and 12 rebounds, along with 4 assists and 3 blocks. Full story.

Oct. 29: Wembanyama posts double-double in OT win

In another show-stopping performance, the 7-foot-4 prospect posted 23 points, 10 rebounds and 5 blocks in Paris-based Metropolitans 92's overtime victory on the road versus JL Bourg-en-Bresse. Full story.

Oct. 21: Wembanyama scores 17 in home victory

Metropolitans 92 dominated ADA Blois, 113-88. Wembanyama had 17 points and 7 rebounds in the home victory. Full story .

Oct. 15: Wembanyama has 24 points in first game back in France

In the 94-89 overtime win, Wembanyama had 24 points, 9 rebounds and 3 blocks and gave Le Mans its first loss of the season. Full story .

Oct. 6: Wembanyama: LeBron James' praise an 'honor' but still have goals to reach

Wembanyama's teammates pulled him aside and showed him a video of LeBron James calling the projected No. 1 pick in next summer's NBA draft "a generational talent." Full story .

Oct. 5: Agent says no plan to shut down Victor Wembanyama until draft

Wembanyama's agent insists that there's no plan to listen to some team executives who suggest shutting down the projected No. 1 pick until the 2023 NBA draft in June. Full story .

Oct. 4: Wembanyama stars, Scoot Henderson leads G League Ignite to victory

With Chris Paul and A'ja Wilson watching courtside, Wembanyama put on a show in a 37-point performance at the Dollar Loan Center against the G League Ignite and Scoot Henderson, the projected No. 2 pick. Full story .

