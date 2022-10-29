Read full article on original website
Rain this evening
Crash in Geneseo causes power outage
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Power was out in Geneseo after police say a truck crashed into a pole Monday. According to Geneseo police, a light pole was hit and caused a power outage. Roads in the 400 block of West Main Street are blocked while crews repair the lines, police said.
Monday Morning Jumpstart: Live Active 563
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - If you find your fitness journey is hitting a plateau, sometimes it is worth it to call in a professional. Monday Morning Jumpstart on QCT at 11 introduces you to local health, wellness, and fitness professionals. Today, Tami Ketelsen with Live Active 563 in Bettendorf joins...
Aerial transmission work over Mississippi River to start Wednesday
QUAD CITIES, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) - Starting Wednesday a contract aerial line crew will be working on a MidAmerican Energy transmission line replacement project over the Mississippi River. According to a media release, the work will be west of the I-74 bridge and will include the Rock Island Arsenal and Sylvan...
Family of East Moline officer assaulted Monday gives update
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -The family of East Moline Police Sgt. William Lind gave an update several days after police say he was assaulted by a man wanted in an arson case. According to a social media post Tuesday from family, Sergeant Lind was able to talk, move some parts of his body and take about but the feeding tube out.
One dead following Rock Island car crash
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - One man is dead following a car crash Tuesday afternoon in Rock Island. The Rock Island Police Department responded to a car crash at the intersection of Route 92 and the off-ramp of the Stanley Talbot Memorial Bridge. A 52 year-old male driver of a...
Assumption advances to semis, West Liberty’s season comes to a close
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Assumption Lady Knights defeated Osage, 3-1, while the West Liberty Comets lost to Sioux Center, 3-0. The Lady Knights will play Mount Vernon in the state semifinals.
Quad Cities Fall Success Fair scheduled for Nov. 10
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Fall Success Fair will be at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Rock Island on Thursday, November 10. The fair will have more than sixty tables with employers, resources, and educational organizations. The fair is collaborating with IowaWORKS, the American Job Center, and the Rock Island Arsenal.
Honor Flight of the Quad Cities announces Flight #55
MOLINE, Ill (KWQC) - Honor Flight of the Quad Cities announced the 55th Honor Flight to Washington DC will take place on Nov. 8. This flight takes place for Veterans who served during our conflicts to visit the monuments built in their honor. There will be around 90 Veterans on this flight, who will be accompanied by 60 volunteer guardians to assist them throughout the day.
KWQC partners with Bettendorf Rotary to collect 700 blankets during drive Friday
Project Bundle Up: More than 110 coats were collected during the drive Friday. 117 coats with lots of accessory items were donated to the Salvation Army during KWQC-TV6′s Project Bundle Up Friday. CRIME STOPPERS: Bettendorf police searching for catalytic converter thief. Updated: Jul. 7, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT.
Family of East Moline officer assaulted Monday releases statement
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.
Pleasant Valley and North Scott advance at State Volleyball
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Pleasant Valley and North Scott advanced to the Semifinals at State Volleyball. Watch highlights in the video player.
Family remembers Corey Harrell Jr on 4 year anniversary of death
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Family and friends gathered in Moline Monday in remembrance of 22-year-old Corey Harrell Jr. It was four years ago Monday Harrell was shot and killed while driving his vehicle near city hall. “This is about remembrance of Corey Harrell Jr. and, also to bring awareness toward...
13-year-old boy charged with stealing car in Davenport, crashing it in Rock Island
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 13-year-old is charged with robbery and theft after police say he stole a car in Davenport and crashed it in Rock Island. A 13-year-old boy is charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree theft in Davenport, according to a media release. He is also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing and no driver’s license in Rock Island.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Moline police for fleeing charges arrested
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted by Moline police has been arrested, according to Quad Cities Crime Stoppers. Eric Brewer, 31, was wanted for two counts of aggravated fleeing/attempting to elude police. Crime Stoppers said they gave two photos of Brewer because his current look was not known.
Shine Bright Early Learning School holds Hot Dog and Halloween event
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Staff at a Rock Island Daycare helped feed Trick-o-Treaters Monday, as kids and parents enjoyed the warm evening. The Shine Bright Early Learning held its fifth annual Hotdog and Halloween event and was also serving chili, chips, and hot cocoa. School officials say the event...
Scott Co. Supervisor candidate John Maxwell
Red Cross recommends test smoke alarms while turning back clocks to help stay safe from home fires
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Red Cross recommends testing smoke alarms and replacing the batteries if needed while turning your clocks back at the end of Daylight saving time Sunday. The Red Cross gives a list of tips to keep your home safe in case of a fire:. Install smoke...
Troopers release name of man who died after exchanging gunfire with police
A person is dead after police say they exchanged gunfire with officers following a vehicle and foot chase early Sunday. Large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport. Updated: 16 hours ago. There was a large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport early...
5 from Quad Cities group sentenced to prison for methamphetamine conspiracy
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Five people from the Quad Cities area were sentenced to federal prison in connection to a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking organization in Davenport, according to a media release. The sentences for the drug conspiracy are:. Theodore Thomas Browne, 50, was sentenced to 20 years in prison and...
