Davenport, IA

KWQC

Rain this evening

A person is dead after police say they exchanged gunfire with officers following a vehicle and foot chase early Sunday. Large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport. Updated: 12 hours ago. There was a large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport early...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Crash in Geneseo causes power outage

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Power was out in Geneseo after police say a truck crashed into a pole Monday. According to Geneseo police, a light pole was hit and caused a power outage. Roads in the 400 block of West Main Street are blocked while crews repair the lines, police said.
GENESEO, IL
KWQC

Monday Morning Jumpstart: Live Active 563

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - If you find your fitness journey is hitting a plateau, sometimes it is worth it to call in a professional. Monday Morning Jumpstart on QCT at 11 introduces you to local health, wellness, and fitness professionals. Today, Tami Ketelsen with Live Active 563 in Bettendorf joins...
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

Aerial transmission work over Mississippi River to start Wednesday

QUAD CITIES, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) - Starting Wednesday a contract aerial line crew will be working on a MidAmerican Energy transmission line replacement project over the Mississippi River. According to a media release, the work will be west of the I-74 bridge and will include the Rock Island Arsenal and Sylvan...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Family of East Moline officer assaulted Monday gives update

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -The family of East Moline Police Sgt. William Lind gave an update several days after police say he was assaulted by a man wanted in an arson case. According to a social media post Tuesday from family, Sergeant Lind was able to talk, move some parts of his body and take about but the feeding tube out.
EAST MOLINE, IL
KWQC

One dead following Rock Island car crash

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - One man is dead following a car crash Tuesday afternoon in Rock Island. The Rock Island Police Department responded to a car crash at the intersection of Route 92 and the off-ramp of the Stanley Talbot Memorial Bridge. A 52 year-old male driver of a...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Quad Cities Fall Success Fair scheduled for Nov. 10

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Fall Success Fair will be at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Rock Island on Thursday, November 10. The fair will have more than sixty tables with employers, resources, and educational organizations. The fair is collaborating with IowaWORKS, the American Job Center, and the Rock Island Arsenal.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Honor Flight of the Quad Cities announces Flight #55

MOLINE, Ill (KWQC) - Honor Flight of the Quad Cities announced the 55th Honor Flight to Washington DC will take place on Nov. 8. This flight takes place for Veterans who served during our conflicts to visit the monuments built in their honor. There will be around 90 Veterans on this flight, who will be accompanied by 60 volunteer guardians to assist them throughout the day.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Family of East Moline officer assaulted Monday releases statement

EAST MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Family remembers Corey Harrell Jr on 4 year anniversary of death

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Family and friends gathered in Moline Monday in remembrance of 22-year-old Corey Harrell Jr. It was four years ago Monday Harrell was shot and killed while driving his vehicle near city hall. “This is about remembrance of Corey Harrell Jr. and, also to bring awareness toward...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

13-year-old boy charged with stealing car in Davenport, crashing it in Rock Island

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 13-year-old is charged with robbery and theft after police say he stole a car in Davenport and crashed it in Rock Island. A 13-year-old boy is charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree theft in Davenport, according to a media release. He is also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing and no driver’s license in Rock Island.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Shine Bright Early Learning School holds Hot Dog and Halloween event

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Staff at a Rock Island Daycare helped feed Trick-o-Treaters Monday, as kids and parents enjoyed the warm evening. The Shine Bright Early Learning held its fifth annual Hotdog and Halloween event and was also serving chili, chips, and hot cocoa. School officials say the event...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Scott Co. Supervisor candidate John Maxwell

SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KWQC

5 from Quad Cities group sentenced to prison for methamphetamine conspiracy

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Five people from the Quad Cities area were sentenced to federal prison in connection to a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking organization in Davenport, according to a media release. The sentences for the drug conspiracy are:. Theodore Thomas Browne, 50, was sentenced to 20 years in prison and...
DAVENPORT, IA

