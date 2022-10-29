K-State stomps No. 9 Oklahoma State

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Kansas State football played its best game of the 2022 season thus far on Saturday.

The Wildcats put the pedal to the floor very early on and Oklahoma State simply never had an answer. K-State beat OSU 48-0 on homecoming in MHK.

Starting quarterback Adrian Martinez did not end up taking the field. He left last week’s game against TCU with an injury. Will Howard was under center for the second straight week.

Klieman expressed his confidence in the junior QB early. The ‘Cats elected to go for it on fourth down and ten on the Cowboys’ 38 yard line. Howard made sure his coach didn’t regret it. He connected with Kade Warner for a 38-yard touchdown.

K-State forced an OSU turnover on downs and would add on. Deuce Vaughn broke loose on a run up the middle and punched in a 62-yard touchdown. 14-0, the Wildcats led.

The Wildcats were far from finished in the first half. They went back to the pass game for six more points on a 31-yard touchdown from Howard to Phillip Brooks.

On the next drive Howard threw his third touchdown pass of the day, this one back to Kade Warner. It made a career high three touchdown passes for Howard and a career high two touchdowns for Kade Warner.

Oklahoma State’s offense stalled over and over again. K-State clawed into the red zone just before halftime. On a third down and goal from the one yardline Howard threw to Deuce Vaughn to make it 35-0 at halftime.

The second half saw no change of momentum. K-State’s defense never let up. They pitched a shutout while the ‘Cats added 13 more points on offense.

It’s the first win K-State against Oklahoma State under Chris Klieman.

Will Howard finished with 21 completions on 36 attempts, tallying 296 passing yards and four touchdowns. Deuce Vaughn ran for 158 yards and one touchdown. DJ Giddens scores the games only second half touchdown. The Junction City native ran the ball seven times for 44 yards.

Malik Knowles and Kade Warner led the fight in the receiving game. Knowles had eight catches for 113 yards. Warner caught five passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns.

The K-State defense was very good too, which is obvious when looking at the score. Brendan Mott, Felix Anudike-Uzomah and Krew Jackson all got a sack. Jackson also had an interception, as did Julius Brents.

The Wildcats improve to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in conference play. The win also makes Kansas State bowl eligible. They’ll stay home to take on Texas next.

