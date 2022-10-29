Read full article on original website
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Amazon takes over The Bronx: The world's largest retailer leases another warehouse in the boroughWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Stabbing at Halloween Event in ParsippanyMorristown MinuteParsippany-troy Hills, NJ
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Halloween Candy Trade in to Prevent DiabetesBronxVoice
Former Connecticut state representative pleads guilty in theft of $1.2M in COVID-19 aid
Michael DiMassa, a West Haven Democrat, appeared in federal court in Hartford and pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud conspiracy.
Bridgeport officials vote against marijuana dispensary off Fairfield Avenue; approve other location
Bridgeport's Planning and Zoning Commission has denied a marijuana dispensary to open on the west side of the city, but approved a dispensary to open across town.
News 12
Mayor Adams announces new plan to address NYC attorney shortage
New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced a new initiative designed to help junior attorneys in the city. The new initiative is called the Legal Fellows Program aimed to help those attorneys at law firms across the city in serving New Yorkers through a one-year program in the legal department of a city agency.
Historical home in Norwalk demolished without a permit
Officials say the owners had a permit to do renovations but not tear the house down, which would require review by the historical commission.
News 12
Middletown man charged in weekend slaying
A Middletown man has been charged with murder in a fatal stabbing in Wallkill over the weekend. Authorities arrested 23-year-old Damante Stansberry Tuesday. He was arraigned in Wallkill Town Court Wednesday morning. Wallkill police say the Middletown man fatally stabbed 52-year-old Jeffrey Harris at the victim’s home on Brookline Avenue...
Suffolk police warn of increase in 'check washing' scams
Police say there have been over 40 cases of this since August in Huntington, Dix Hills and Melville.
News 12
Bridgeport woman turns anguish of her mother's murder into community beautification effort
A Bridgeport woman whose mother was murdered nine years ago says she's turning "the pain of that experience into pure positivity through public service." Eve Parsons says her 17-year-old nephew killed her 83-year-old mother in Dominica, where the family is from. The 62-year-old says she got tired of being depressed...
Bridgeport homeless encampment under I-95 overpass to be taken down
The state Department of Transportation is shutting down the tent city under I-95 in the East End of Bridgeport, where dozens of homeless people live.
News 12
Police: Greenwich woman stole $1,780 from fund of child who died from brain cancer
A Greenwich woman stole nearly $2,000 in gift cards donated to a family of a 9-year-old boy who died of brain cancer, police say. Stephanie Fox, 37, of Greenwich, created a website to help facilitate donations for the family who recently lost their son. Police say Fox took the gift...
Funeral held for 4 victims of Bronx house fire
A Bronx community is in mourning following a tragic house fire in Claremont that killed four people, including a 10-month-old baby.
Officials: Former Bridgeport resident sentenced for illegal possession of firearm
Authorities say 52-year-old Albert Lopez was re-arrested for illegally possessing a firearm.
Witnesses: 2 police officers shot in Newark
A major police investigation is happening in Newark Tuesday afternoon. Few details about the incident have been released, but witnesses tell News 12 New Jersey that it is believed two officers were shot.
News 12
'I saw an orange blur' - Pumpkin shatters moving vehicle's windshield in Hauppauge
A pumpkin smashed a moving vehicle's windshield in Suffolk County early Sunday. The incident happened at around 2:45 a.m. Sunday on Townline Road in Hauppauge when someone in a separate car going the opposite direction thew the pumpkin. "I saw an orange blur, glass shattered, I closed my eyes, flashed...
NYPD: Shots fired in Brownsville on Halloween night
One employee at a local wine and liquor store told News 12 he heard five shots ring out before people started to run.
Gun found near New Rochelle elementary school
A letter sent home to parents from the principal says the gun was found around 12:45 p.m. on a piece of property next to Webster Elementary's playground.
Attorney General: Bridgeport gas station fined $7,000 for not lowering taxes on fuel during gas tax holiday
A Bridgeport gas station was forced to pay $7,000 in fines to the state after it failed to lower taxes on gasoline during the gas tax holiday in April.
Authorities: At least 8 cars stolen in Westchester County over the weekend
Police in Hastings, Tarrytown, Ardsley and Greenburgh are investigating individual incidents where cars were left unlocked or unattended and stolen.
NYPD: Correction officer at Rikers Island stabbed 15 times in the head
A New York City correction officer is recovering after being stabbed roughly fifteen times in the head by an inmate, officials say.
Police: Man arrested for displaying handgun, 2 robberies in Riverhead
During the investigation, police say they linked Pittman to two previous robberies that happened on Sunday - one on Third Street in Riverhead.
New bakery opens its doors in Mamaroneck
The pastry chef has worked for clients like the Yankees in the past, and continues to grow her business.
