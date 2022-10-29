ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Canaan, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Mayor Adams announces new plan to address NYC attorney shortage

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced a new initiative designed to help junior attorneys in the city. The new initiative is called the Legal Fellows Program aimed to help those attorneys at law firms across the city in serving New Yorkers through a one-year program in the legal department of a city agency.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Middletown man charged in weekend slaying

A Middletown man has been charged with murder in a fatal stabbing in Wallkill over the weekend. Authorities arrested 23-year-old Damante Stansberry Tuesday. He was arraigned in Wallkill Town Court Wednesday morning. Wallkill police say the Middletown man fatally stabbed 52-year-old Jeffrey Harris at the victim’s home on Brookline Avenue...
MIDDLETOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy