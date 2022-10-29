ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

localocnews.com

Seven people were injured in an intersection collision in Irvine

Irvine – Firefighter paramedics responded to a traffic collision in the intersection of Modjeska and Irvine Blvd. involving two vehicles, on Sunday night. One of the vehicles required the use of our hydraulic rescue tools to provide for extrication. A total of seven patients were treated and transported by...
IRVINE, CA
localocnews.com

An elderly man with dementia is missing in Costa Mesa

CRITICAL MISSING PERSON: Richard Heiserman (75) Mr. Heiserman was last seen wearing a black cowboy hat, Led Zeppelin t-shirt, blue jeans, and a black cowboy hat. He has dementia and high blood pressure and requires medication. Mr. Heiserman was staying at the Motel 6 on Gisler Avenue, Costa Mesa. Yesterday,...
COSTA MESA, CA
localocnews.com

Judge OK’s Cold Weather Shelter in Santa Ana

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Coast Guard conducts oil recovery from sunken fishing vessel in San Pedro

On Friday the Coast Guard completed cleanup efforts after the vessel Bill Ketner, a 70-foot fishing vessel, partially sank at the pier in San Pedro last Monday. At approximately 7 p.m. on October 24, Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach Incident Management Division received notification that the Fishing Vessel Bill Ketner had partially sunk at the pier with a max capacity of 2,500 gallons of diesel onboard. Capt. Ryan Manning, the Federal On-Scene Coordinator, approved the opening of the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund and the contracting of an oil spill response organization. The organization was contracted to raise the vessel, remove the fuel still onboard, and clean up the discharge in the water. Working alongside Los Angeles Port Police (LAPP) and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife: Office of Spill Prevention and Response (OSPR), Coast Guard Pollution Responders oversaw the successful clean-up operation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
localocnews.com

PHOTOS: Spirit from CdM-Edison, Santa-Ana Orange and Cypress-Crean Lutheran games

It was Friday night date night for Corona del Mar, with players asking girls to wear their jersey (road jersey) during the game with Edison. Olivia Ohsvold (1) and Alexa Cohn (9), hydration specialists for the team, wore the jerseys of receiver Cooper Hoch (1) and linebacker Christian Brooks (9). (Photo illustration courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone).
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

New Eye Care Experience, eyeXam, Opens in Crystal Cove Shopping Center

A new eye care experience opens on Friday, Nov. 4 in the Crystal Cove Shopping Center, and it looks to be unlike most vision care facilities. It’s called eyeXam, and it offers cutting-edge eye care technology, services, and high-end eyewear. According to information provided by eyeXam, the vision care...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Council Approves MemorialCare’s $84 Million Mixed-Use Project

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club celebrated Halloween with treats and Kanikapila music

Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club gathered at the Cerritos Senior Center on Thursday, October 27, 2022, to celebrate Halloween with surprise bags of candy treats, word games, and a pumpkin decorating activity prepared by Program Co-VP’s Sherrie Dixon and Donna Ray. After Larry Anduha led the Pledge of Allegiance to the United States of America, Frank Yoshii led the singing of “Hawaii Pono ‘I, and Hedy Anduha led club members in singing “Happy Birthday” in English and Hawaiian to the club’s October birthday celebrants.
CERRITOS, CA
localocnews.com

Irvine Fine Arts Center’s 40th Annual Holiday Faire is November 5

The Irvine Fine Arts Center invites the community to the 40th annual Holiday Faire Saturday, November 5, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. at Great Park. An event that began as a home boutique and has since tripled in size, the Holiday Faire has become Irvine’s favorite destination to shop and support local artists, and expose new and established artists to a growing community.
IRVINE, CA
localocnews.com

Letter to the Editor: The Wrong Choice for City Council

In the November election, the Newport Beach city council will substantially change due to term limits. In District Three, civic activist Jim Mosher is one of three candidates running for a seat on the council. I have a lot of respect for Jim. He is invariably polite and has a...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Local Latino Musician Drops New Single, Racks Up YouTube Views

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

Make it a Blockbuster night at L.A.’s new pop-up speakeasy

A Los Angeles pop-up speakeasy is being kind and rewinding to a nostalgic evening at a Blockbuster video store. The venue is inspired by a Friday night spent strolling down the aisles of the video store in the ’90s and ’00s. When guests enter the location, they’re greeted...
LOS ANGELES, CA
localocnews.com

PHOTOS: San Juan Hills Football Captures League Title Outright, Qualifies for Playoffs

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA

