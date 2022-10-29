Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
localocnews.com
Seven people were injured in an intersection collision in Irvine
Irvine – Firefighter paramedics responded to a traffic collision in the intersection of Modjeska and Irvine Blvd. involving two vehicles, on Sunday night. One of the vehicles required the use of our hydraulic rescue tools to provide for extrication. A total of seven patients were treated and transported by...
localocnews.com
Smash and grab robbers rammed a truck through the front door of an O.C. scooter store
Smash and grab robbers were able to steal several scooters at an Orange County store by ramming a truck through the front doors. The robbery happened early on Tuesday at OC Pro Scooters in Laguna Niguel, before they opened that day. The robbers were caught on the store’s surveillance video....
localocnews.com
Five people were injured in a two car collision in Santa Ana last night
Santa Ana – Firefighters responded to a two vehicle traffic collision in the 1300 block of S. Flower St. at 7:10 pm yesterday. One of the cars ended up jumping the curb and crashing into a tree. On arrival, it was determined there were five patients involved in the...
localocnews.com
An elderly man with dementia is missing in Costa Mesa
CRITICAL MISSING PERSON: Richard Heiserman (75) Mr. Heiserman was last seen wearing a black cowboy hat, Led Zeppelin t-shirt, blue jeans, and a black cowboy hat. He has dementia and high blood pressure and requires medication. Mr. Heiserman was staying at the Motel 6 on Gisler Avenue, Costa Mesa. Yesterday,...
localocnews.com
The Anaheim Police Dept. is conducting a DUI and Driver’s License Checkpoint on Friday night
The Anaheim Police Department’s Traffic Unit will be conducting a DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint this Friday (Nov 4), on Lincoln and East from 6:00 P.M. to 12:00 A.M. We emphasize the preventable nature of drunk driving, reminding everyone to drive sober or designate a sober driver. On average, a...
localocnews.com
Judge OK’s Cold Weather Shelter in Santa Ana
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
Coast Guard conducts oil recovery from sunken fishing vessel in San Pedro
On Friday the Coast Guard completed cleanup efforts after the vessel Bill Ketner, a 70-foot fishing vessel, partially sank at the pier in San Pedro last Monday. At approximately 7 p.m. on October 24, Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach Incident Management Division received notification that the Fishing Vessel Bill Ketner had partially sunk at the pier with a max capacity of 2,500 gallons of diesel onboard. Capt. Ryan Manning, the Federal On-Scene Coordinator, approved the opening of the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund and the contracting of an oil spill response organization. The organization was contracted to raise the vessel, remove the fuel still onboard, and clean up the discharge in the water. Working alongside Los Angeles Port Police (LAPP) and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife: Office of Spill Prevention and Response (OSPR), Coast Guard Pollution Responders oversaw the successful clean-up operation.
localocnews.com
Local Chefs Help Raise $450K for Unconditional Dog Rescue at Chef Masters Culinary Event in Laguna Beach
Nearly three dozen chefs and 320 guests were barking up the “right” tree at the Chef Masters culinary extravaganza held October 16 at the Festival of Arts grounds in Laguna Beach, which helped raise $450,000 for Unconditional, a senior and special needs dog rescue. The evening began with...
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Spirit from CdM-Edison, Santa-Ana Orange and Cypress-Crean Lutheran games
It was Friday night date night for Corona del Mar, with players asking girls to wear their jersey (road jersey) during the game with Edison. Olivia Ohsvold (1) and Alexa Cohn (9), hydration specialists for the team, wore the jerseys of receiver Cooper Hoch (1) and linebacker Christian Brooks (9). (Photo illustration courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone).
localocnews.com
New Eye Care Experience, eyeXam, Opens in Crystal Cove Shopping Center
A new eye care experience opens on Friday, Nov. 4 in the Crystal Cove Shopping Center, and it looks to be unlike most vision care facilities. It’s called eyeXam, and it offers cutting-edge eye care technology, services, and high-end eyewear. According to information provided by eyeXam, the vision care...
localocnews.com
City of Irvine to Honor Nation’s Troops at Veterans Day Ceremony Friday, November 11
In honor of veterans and in support of their families, the City of Irvine is hosting a special Veterans Day Ceremony Friday, November 11, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Formal Garden at Colonel Bill Barber Marine Corps Memorial Park. “Veterans Day is a chance to honor and...
localocnews.com
Council Approves MemorialCare’s $84 Million Mixed-Use Project
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club celebrated Halloween with treats and Kanikapila music
Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club gathered at the Cerritos Senior Center on Thursday, October 27, 2022, to celebrate Halloween with surprise bags of candy treats, word games, and a pumpkin decorating activity prepared by Program Co-VP’s Sherrie Dixon and Donna Ray. After Larry Anduha led the Pledge of Allegiance to the United States of America, Frank Yoshii led the singing of “Hawaii Pono ‘I, and Hedy Anduha led club members in singing “Happy Birthday” in English and Hawaiian to the club’s October birthday celebrants.
localocnews.com
Irvine Fine Arts Center’s 40th Annual Holiday Faire is November 5
The Irvine Fine Arts Center invites the community to the 40th annual Holiday Faire Saturday, November 5, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. at Great Park. An event that began as a home boutique and has since tripled in size, the Holiday Faire has become Irvine’s favorite destination to shop and support local artists, and expose new and established artists to a growing community.
localocnews.com
Letter to the Editor: The Wrong Choice for City Council
In the November election, the Newport Beach city council will substantially change due to term limits. In District Three, civic activist Jim Mosher is one of three candidates running for a seat on the council. I have a lot of respect for Jim. He is invariably polite and has a...
localocnews.com
Local Latino Musician Drops New Single, Racks Up YouTube Views
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
Make it a Blockbuster night at L.A.’s new pop-up speakeasy
A Los Angeles pop-up speakeasy is being kind and rewinding to a nostalgic evening at a Blockbuster video store. The venue is inspired by a Friday night spent strolling down the aisles of the video store in the ’90s and ’00s. When guests enter the location, they’re greeted...
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: San Juan Hills Football Captures League Title Outright, Qualifies for Playoffs
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
CIF football playoff pairings get mostly favorable reviews from Orange County coaches
It was the day that high school football fans, coaches and players have been waiting for. CIF officials announced the brackets for the CIF playoffs which include 14 divisions. Playoffs are scheduled for Friday, but games can also be played on Thursday and Saturday due to stadium conflicts. Coaches contacted...
localocnews.com
Top seeds and a look ahead to this week’s CIF high school football playoffs (brackets)
Seven Orange County teams earned top seeds in the CIF football playoffs announced Sunday. The opening round games are Friday at 7 p.m. Some games could be played on Thursday or Saturday if the same teams use one stadium. So far, two Thursday games have been scheduled. —HIGHLIGHTS:. —-There are...
Comments / 0