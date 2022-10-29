Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Christina Applegate on the subtle signs that led to MS diagnosis: ‘I wish I had paid attention’
Christina Applegate is opening up about the early physical symptoms in her body that led to her being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. During an interview with The New York Times published Nov. 1, Applegate, 50, revealed that she first noticed changes in her body several years ago while shooting the first season of the Netflix dark comedy "Dead To Me."
People Are Sharing The Red Flags You Should Look Out For When Starting A New Job, And Wow, I Would Not Have Thought Of These
Everyone you interviewed with leaving as soon as you start is an immediate 🚩🚩🚩.
mailplus.co.uk
Reading for just 30 minutes a day could help you live longer!
FEELING better about yourself, having more get up and go — even being healthier — doesn’t have to involve upending your daily routine. Here, in the final part of his compelling series, Dr Michael Mosley reveals more simple, science-based tweaks to your everyday habits that will transform your life.
