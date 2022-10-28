Read full article on original website
The Wealthiest People in Idaho and How They Got So Rich
Ah wealth, something that so many of us dream about. How does it happen to those who have massive wealth? Here are some of the richest people in Idaho and the stories on how they got that way. Does the name Brad Duke ring a bell? In 2005 he won...
eastidahonews.com
Incumbent Dustin Manwaring battling political newcomer Mary Shea for Idaho House Seat 29A
POCATELLO — Incumbent Dustin Manwaring will be challenged by fellow attorney Mary Shea as he pursues his third term in the Idaho House Seat 29A. Republican Manwaring filled Seat 29 of the Idaho House of Representatives from 2016 to 2018, then again from 2020 through 2022. Shea, the Democrat candidate, is a civil rights and family law attorney and former instructor at Idaho State University.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho emergency rental assistance program starts winding down
States, including Idaho, are beginning to wind down a rental assistance program that the U.S. Treasury Department set up during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or ERAP, aimed to prevent evictions by helping people who were struggling economically with rent and utility payments. “When the eviction moratorium...
Visit Idaho’s Most Haunted Restaurant… If You Dare
Idaho is full of incredible history and historic buildings. One is an old saloon. In fact it is Idaho's first saloon and the oldest still in operation. Due to the over 110 year history, this saloon has some wild stories and some spirits that are still hanging out and causing a ruckus.
Are You Brave Enough to Hike Through a Haunted Forest in Idaho?
There are some amazing hikes in Idaho for anyone and everyone. Easy hikes, hard hikes, lush hikes, desert hikes, waterside hikes, mountain hikes, valley hikes, you name it, we have have the hiking trails in the great gem state. America has over 60,000 miles of trails and I feel like half of them are in Idaho.
One of the Best Cities for Real Estate Investing in America is in Idaho
Idaho has the most amazing cities, but which one is ranking nationwide as one of the best cities in America for real estate investing?. Policy Genius created a list of the best cities to invest in real estate in this year, and Meridian, Idaho made the cut. In fact, it was the only city in Idaho city to make the list.
travelnowsmart.com
Heise Hot Springs in Idaho
Heise Hot Springs is famous for its mineral water, which has a temperature of 104degF year-round. Visitors come all year round to soak in its azure water. The water here is believed to relieve aches and pains and is a popular stress-reliever. The spring is surrounded by a warm freshwater pool. For more activities, guests can try the swimming pool, 350-foot waterslide, and pizza parlor.
Despite High Prices, Boise Sees Nation’s Largest Rent Decrease
It might make absolutely no sense to the average Boise resident, especially if one is a renter, but Boise is seeing a decrease in rent prices and it's the sharpest in the nation. Over the past couple of years, and really just before COVID-19 took over our lives, rent was...
6 Halloween Candies That Should Be Idaho’s Favorite But Aren’t
Happy Halloween! Preparing for Halloween this year I learned that Idaho is actually ranked as one of the Top "Sweet Toothed" States in America. But in my research, I also found out what Idaho's favorite candy is... and it's probably not what you're expecting. You might be expecting something like...
KIVI-TV
In rolls November...in rolls the cold! Active weather hits Idaho today.
To welcome in the month of November our weather systems are ramping up to provide us with wintery conditions!. Overcast conditions are settling into the region this morning in preparation for a cold front that will pass through Idaho this afternoon. Very windy conditions are expected in southeastern Idaho near...
Deseret News
When will it snow?
What is the winter forecast for 2022 and 2023? The long-range winter forecast includes drought and uncertainty. Here’s where and when you can expect snow.
Post Register
Idaho cowgirl made — tack, chaps, hats and boots on display at TAM on Saturday
If you’ve been wondering what Idaho Western women gear makers and artists have been up to since their 2019 exhibition you can find out on Saturday at The Art Museum in Idaho Falls. Saturday’s event is the second exhibition the Idaho Cowgirl Congress has had at the museum but...
idahobusinessreview.com
Idaho Land Board bought the farm
The Idaho Land Board just bought the farm. To be exact, the Land Board approved the $6 million purchase of the land for the University of Idaho’s yet-to-be-built Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment (CAFE). The property is 638 agricultural acres 19 miles north of Rupert, just two acres shy of an entire section. ...
Former Idaho Governor Butch Otter weighs in on constitutional amendment, allowing lawmakers to call themselves into session
BOISE, Idaho — About a week out from the November general election, thousands of Idahoans have a yes or no decision to make on their ballot. Should the Idaho constitution be amended to allow the Idaho legislature to call itself back for special legislative sessions?. Former Idaho Governor Butch...
Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs
The Idaho Secretary of State’s office is working to determine the source of signs posted around the Treasure Valley with a message that says, “Don’t Vote” and a QR code that redirects to the campaign website for Ammon Bundy, who is running as an independent candidate for governor. The QR code brings up dontvoteidaho.com, followed […] The post Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Gas price drop gives Idahoans a treat
Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.28/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 802 stations in Idaho. The post Gas price drop gives Idahoans a treat appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Why Idaho’s 15th governor is deemed one of the Gem State’s ‘most fascinating political figures’
IDAHO FALLS – When Charles Benjamin Ross was elected Idaho’s 15th governor in 1930, he was different from his predecessors in several ways. The 54-year-old Pocatello man had a 16,000 vote lead over his Republican opponent John McMurray and was the state’s first Democratic Governor in more than a decade. He was also the first native Idahoan to hold the position.
US selects proposed plan for open-pit gold mines in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A plan for three open-pit gold mines in salmon habitat in east-central Idaho is one step closer to approval after the U.S. government selected the Canadian developer’s proposed plan for mitigating the project’s environment impact. The U.S. Forest Service on Friday made public the environmental study for British Columbia-based Perpetua Resources’ Stibnite Gold Project about 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of McCall and near the southwestern edge of the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness and will now take public comments on it. The plan involves expanding two existing open-pit gold mines in the historically heavily mined area and building a third, then restoring the site after mining concludes. The company says hundreds of well-paying jobs will be created. The Forest Service said it selected the plan put forward by the company among several alternatives because it will reduce long-term water treatment requirements and manage stream temperatures.
Idaho’s Favorite Thanksgiving Side Is A Vegetable, Says Survey
As we prepare to take down the Halloween decorations and begin to check food items off our Thanksgiving menu, one food website believes they have figured out what Idahoans love the most as a turkey day side. Thanksgiving is rapidly approaching. Over the weekend, my wife and I went out...
Special Session Rebate Of Up To $600 For Idaho Residents
Idaho is looking out for its residents and giving out financial aid. The state has several existing funds to help citizens cope with high inflation. Another program that was on the books received approval in September.
