Idaho State

eastidahonews.com

Incumbent Dustin Manwaring battling political newcomer Mary Shea for Idaho House Seat 29A

POCATELLO — Incumbent Dustin Manwaring will be challenged by fellow attorney Mary Shea as he pursues his third term in the Idaho House Seat 29A. Republican Manwaring filled Seat 29 of the Idaho House of Representatives from 2016 to 2018, then again from 2020 through 2022. Shea, the Democrat candidate, is a civil rights and family law attorney and former instructor at Idaho State University.
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho emergency rental assistance program starts winding down

States, including Idaho, are beginning to wind down a rental assistance program that the U.S. Treasury Department set up during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or ERAP, aimed to prevent evictions by helping people who were struggling economically with rent and utility payments. “When the eviction moratorium...
MIX 106

Are You Brave Enough to Hike Through a Haunted Forest in Idaho?

There are some amazing hikes in Idaho for anyone and everyone. Easy hikes, hard hikes, lush hikes, desert hikes, waterside hikes, mountain hikes, valley hikes, you name it, we have have the hiking trails in the great gem state. America has over 60,000 miles of trails and I feel like half of them are in Idaho.
travelnowsmart.com

Heise Hot Springs in Idaho

Heise Hot Springs is famous for its mineral water, which has a temperature of 104degF year-round. Visitors come all year round to soak in its azure water. The water here is believed to relieve aches and pains and is a popular stress-reliever. The spring is surrounded by a warm freshwater pool. For more activities, guests can try the swimming pool, 350-foot waterslide, and pizza parlor.
KIVI-TV

In rolls November...in rolls the cold! Active weather hits Idaho today.

To welcome in the month of November our weather systems are ramping up to provide us with wintery conditions!. Overcast conditions are settling into the region this morning in preparation for a cold front that will pass through Idaho this afternoon. Very windy conditions are expected in southeastern Idaho near...
Deseret News

When will it snow?

What is the winter forecast for 2022 and 2023? The long-range winter forecast includes drought and uncertainty. Here’s where and when you can expect snow.
idahobusinessreview.com

Idaho Land Board bought the farm

The Idaho Land Board just bought the farm. To be exact, the Land Board approved the $6 million purchase of the land for the University of Idaho’s yet-to-be-built Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment (CAFE). The property is 638 agricultural acres 19 miles north of Rupert, just two acres shy of an entire section. ...
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs

The Idaho Secretary of State’s office is working to determine the source of signs posted around the Treasure Valley with a message that says, “Don’t Vote” and a QR code that redirects to the campaign website for Ammon Bundy, who is running as an independent candidate for governor. The QR code brings up dontvoteidaho.com, followed […] The post Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
KIFI Local News 8

Gas price drop gives Idahoans a treat

Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.28/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 802 stations in Idaho. The post Gas price drop gives Idahoans a treat appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com

Why Idaho’s 15th governor is deemed one of the Gem State’s ‘most fascinating political figures’

IDAHO FALLS – When Charles Benjamin Ross was elected Idaho’s 15th governor in 1930, he was different from his predecessors in several ways. The 54-year-old Pocatello man had a 16,000 vote lead over his Republican opponent John McMurray and was the state’s first Democratic Governor in more than a decade. He was also the first native Idahoan to hold the position.
The Associated Press

US selects proposed plan for open-pit gold mines in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A plan for three open-pit gold mines in salmon habitat in east-central Idaho is one step closer to approval after the U.S. government selected the Canadian developer’s proposed plan for mitigating the project’s environment impact. The U.S. Forest Service on Friday made public the environmental study for British Columbia-based Perpetua Resources’ Stibnite Gold Project about 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of McCall and near the southwestern edge of the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness and will now take public comments on it. The plan involves expanding two existing open-pit gold mines in the historically heavily mined area and building a third, then restoring the site after mining concludes. The company says hundreds of well-paying jobs will be created. The Forest Service said it selected the plan put forward by the company among several alternatives because it will reduce long-term water treatment requirements and manage stream temperatures.
