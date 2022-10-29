Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Volleyball Defeats Pima on Sophomore Night
In its final game of the season, the Yavapai College volleyball team celebrated the careers of its sophomores on Friday night inside of Walraven Gymnasium by defeating the Pima Community College Aztecs in four sets. In between the second and third sets of Friday night’s match, middle blocker Keyaira Gravitt,...
SignalsAZ
Chino Valley Girls Soccer Falls to Northland Prep in State Championship Game
The defending state champion Chino Valley girls soccer team couldn’t find the back of the net in this season’s title game as the Cougars lost to the Northland Prep Academy Spartans 2-0 in Mesa on Saturday. “It was a great game,” head coach DJ Daniels said. “They play...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Unveils Men’s and Women’s Basketball Schedules
As the outside temperature gets lower, the anticipation of basketball returning to YC gets higher. With the regular season right around the corner, the Yavapai College Athletics Department is excited to announce the schedules for both teams, in addition to ticket and streaming information. Women’s Basketball. After a few...
SignalsAZ
iDEALios of the Week by In The Game!
Fronteras Desk
First snow of the season expected Wednesday night in northern Arizona
Winter weather will descend on northern Arizona this week, with early snow storms expected by Thursday. Flagstaff and Coconino County just implemented winter parking ordinances and those are coming into effect hours before the first snowfall of the season. Brian Klimowski is chief meteorologist with the National Weather Service in...
flagscanner.com
NWS Flagstaff: Northern Arizona Snow Forecast
From the NWS in Flagstaff: Rain and snow showers are expected across northern Arizona starting Wednesday Night and lasting into Friday, with the heaviest expected Thursday morning/afternoon. Minor accumulations are expected down to about 5000 feet with around 4 to 8 inches expected above 6500 feet. Keep up with the...
AZFamily
3 lucky lottery players win over $50K each for Arizona Lottery games
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There were three lucky lottery winners Wednesday — two bought the Powerball and one bought a Fast Play. All three bought tickets in Arizona. The two Powerball winners won $50,000 each for the Oct. 26 drawing. One ticket was sold at Depot 89 in Paulden, and the other ticket was sold at Cross Eyed Cricket in Peoria. The tickets matched four out of the five white numbers plus the red Powerball.
This Is The Creepiest Place To Visit In Arizona
Thrillist compiled a list of the creepiest places to visit in each state.
prescottenews.com
Lil’ old Prescott Valley has a big vote ahead on the November ballot – Bill Williams
Residents will approve or disapprove of the 210-page long-range plan through 2035. Prescott Valley, Arizona, has come a long way since cattle ranches and gold prospecting in the 1860s, and the 1960s when it was known as Lonesome Valley – a cattle ranching community. And now it is busting at its britches. One census bureau estimate says “P.V.” will be the largest town in northern Arizona, soon. The current population of 46,515 makes it the 23rd largest town in Arizona.
SignalsAZ
City of Flagstaff Snow Operations
With snow forecast for northern Arizona in the coming days, the City of Flagstaff would like to provide information regarding snow operations. The City’s Public Works Division will deploy all available equipment and operators during winter snow events, with operations running 24 hours a day during significant events. First...
KTAR.com
Tool’s Maynard James Keenan growing his Arizona wine empire with new tasting room
PHOENIX – Rocker Maynard James Keenan’s Arizona wine empire is growing like well-tended grapevines. The singer for Tool, Puscifer and A Perfect Circle is opening a new tasting room, Four Eight Wineworks, in Old Town Cottonwood. The wine bar is set to debut Nov. 16 at 816 N....
arcadianews.com
In these quaint Arizona towns, ‘everybody knows your name’
Just an hour north of Phoenix lies a 60-acre property, lush with cottonwoods that create a cool canopy along a winding creek. Readers and viewers will often hear me say, “just off an Arizona Highway.” Well, in Mayer, The Creekside Lodge and Cabins really are just off the highway. Turn off State Route 69, and you’ve arrived.
SignalsAZ
October 31st Mondays with the Prescott Valley Mayor
Mayor Kell Palguta provides a weekly update on the happenings in Prescott Valley, in a video series titled: “Mondays with the Mayor.”. Watch the “Mondays with the Mayor” video, posted on the Town of Prescott Valley Facebook page:. In this segment, Mayor Palguta covered a few topics...
SignalsAZ
100 Men Who Care Event: Nov 10th
100 Men Who Care is holding its Fall Giving Event November 10, 2022 at the Orchard RV Park starting at 5pm. Launched in 2019, the 100 Men Who Care of northern Arizona has raised over $106,000 to date for non-profits making a difference in the communities of northern Arizona. The...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Youth Choir Gives First Performance
Come see the Prescott Valley Youth Choir in their first ever concert this November at the Main Street Theatre in Prescott Valley! Their concert will highlight Christmas & Holiday Classics and a special tribute to veterans!. The Prescott Valley Youth Choir was made possible by a portion of the Maranda...
Group can monitor Arizona ballot drop boxes, US judge rules
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge Friday refused to bar a group from monitoring outdoor ballot boxes in Arizona’s largest county where watchers have shown up armed and in ballistic vests, saying to do so could violate the monitors’ constitutional rights. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said the case remained open and that the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans could try again to make its argument against a group calling itself Clean Elections USA. A second plaintiff, Voto Latino, was removed from the case. Liburdi concluded that “while this case certainly presents serious questions, the Court cannot craft an injunction without violating the First Amendment.” The judge is a Trump appointee and a member of the Federalist Society, a conservative legal organization. Local and federal law enforcement have been alarmed by reports of people, including some who were masked and armed, watching 24-hour ballot boxes in Maricopa County — Arizona’s most populous county — and rural Yavapai County as midterm elections near. Some voters have complained alleging voter intimidation after people watching the boxes took photos and videos, and followed voters.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Farmers Market Winter Hours to Begin Nov 5
On Saturday, November 5, the Prescott Farmers Market (PFM) will invite customers to celebrate its 9th winter market season. The winter market will take place in the same location as the summer market at Dignity Health-YRMC (900 Iron Springs Road, at the corner of Iron Springs and Miller Valley Roads) with the winter hours of 9:30am to 1pm and will continue weekly as weather permits through March 2023. The market will be closed on November 26 and December 24.
theprescotttimes.com
Welcome New Bear & Dragon Tiny Cafe
Husband and wife owned and operated by Amanda and Chris Adam, and sitting across from the plaza in downtown Prescott, Bear & Dragon Tiny Café has been open since June this year. Serving fine coffee and paninis out of a built-out aluminum stock trailer, guests can step inside and experience the adorable tiny café from the inside, setting it apart from other mobile food units. There is also a little courtyard with a picnic table for guests, and as they sit on the Plaza Courtyard across from the square, it also makes for an ideal launch point for a picnic on the Courthouse grass.
SignalsAZ
Old Black Canyon Highway Chip Seal to Begin
Please be advised that Cactus Asphalt in conjunction with Yavapai County will be performing rubberized chip seal and fog seal operations on Old Black Canyon Highway, in Black Canyon City. Construction work will include placing a 1/2″ chip seal, fog seal, and striping. The chip seal is a rapid...
SignalsAZ
October 31st Update with Prescott Mayor Phil Goode
Prescott Mayor Phil Goode discussed several topics in his updates on Facebook providing important information for the residents of Prescott, Arizona. I know that thousands of children will be out trick-or-treating tonight, and I hope you have a great time. I want to remind everyone to be safe during tonight’s...
