Donald Colongeli
3d ago
If we didn’t want Cuomo, why should we want a very close member of his regime elected? Vote Zelden.
GOP gains in deep-blue New York’s governor race rattle Democrats
Democrats are growing anxious that Republicans could upset 20 years of precedent in New York and see a GOP candidate elected to the governor’s mansion. While New York’s gubernatorial seat was presumed to be safe for Democrats in the deep-blue state, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D) double-digit lead over Republican contender Lee Zeldin had fallen to […]
Gillen vs. D'Esposito: Race tightens in NY's 4th Congressional district
The 4th Congressional district - which encompasses most of Nassau County's south shore -- has been in Democratic hands for more than two decades.
The 4 Ballot Questions Up for a Vote in New York in November
This article was originally published by The CITY on Oct. 31, 2022 By Rachel Holliday Smith. There will be more than just candidates on your ballot in November. New York City voters also will have four proposals to decide on: a statewide proposal that would boost spending in Albany on future environment-related projects plus three city proposals to create a “statement of values” for the government, form a racial equity office, and define how the cost of living is calculated.
arizonasuntimes.com
Massive Crowd Gathers for Zeldin Rally with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
Rep. Lee Zeldin, New York’s Republican nominee for governor, said thousands of people attended his Long Island, New York, rally with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. With both men facing gubernatorial elections next week, some observers online noted that the giant turnout for the rally Saturday evening with DeSantis may foreshadow what his possible 2024 presidential campaign would look like, ADN America reported.
The Jewish Press
Latest Poll Shows Zeldin Ahead of Hochul in Gov Race
A Trafalgar Group poll published Monday shows Republican Lee Zeldin leading incumbent Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul by a margin of a little less than one point, 48.4% to 47.6%. The poll was conducted between October 27 and 31, with 1,198 respondents, and a margin of error of 2.9%. Virginia’s Republican...
Even New York is being consumed by a red wave
Virtually every poll in New York is showing a definite tightening of the governor’s race with Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) closing Gov. Kathy Hochul’s 17-point lead from just over a month ago to 4 to 6 points now, with one poll actually showing Zeldin pulling ahead. This Republican surge is being replicated around the state.
Gotham Gazette
Arguments For and Against Question 1 on the 2022 New York Ballot, The $4.2 Billion Environmental Bond Act
On the back of every New Yorker's ballot this fall is a question: whether or not to allow the state to borrow $4.2 billion to pay for major clean environment and climate change mitigation infrastructure. The provision, known as the "Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act,"...
Lee Zeldin believes he'll win enough votes in NYC to oust Hochul: 'We're going to shock the political world'
New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin argued he is confident he will defeat Gov. Kathy Hochul if he secures 35% or more of the vote in New York City
cityandstateny.com
Opinion: Why Lee Zeldin will win
Fall is the season of armchair quarterbacking America’s two favorite sports: football and politics. But if you’re handicapping this year’s governor’s race, it’s wise to start at the bottom. In elections, the floor is more significant than the ceiling. And this year, the floor bodes...
Gov. Kathy Hochul makes campaign stops on Long Island ahead of midterm elections
Gov. Kathy Hochul is making several campaign stops on Long Island ahead of the upcoming election.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Applications Open for Round Two of "Restore New York"
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced today that the second round of Restore New York grant program applications are now open. The $250 million program encourages community development and neighborhood growth through the elimination and redevelopment of blighted structures. This round of funding makes $150 million in grants available to municipalities to support projects that focus on demolishing, rehabilitating and restoring residential, commercial and mixed-use buildings. The program, administered by Empire State Development, is designed to help local governments revitalize their communities and encourage commercial investment, improve the local housing stock, put properties back on the tax rolls, and increase the local tax base. Letters of intent are due by November 30, and applications for the second round are available here.
What you need to know about making sure your vote counts in New York State
Thousands have already cast their vote early and absentee ballots are rolling into the Erie County Board of Elections, but how do we know if our vote counts?
wufe967.com
Obama cuts radio ad for New York Gov. Hochul as gubernatorial race tightens
New York’s Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul recruited former President Barack Obama to campaign for her on the radio this week as polls show that her Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin is within striking distance. “My friend, Gov. Kathy Hochul, is the best person for the job, hands down,” Obama...
localsyr.com
Second day of early voting in Central New York
Dewitt, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Although election day is not until November 8, plenty of neighbors in Central New York were out this weekend to cast their voters early. “It’s easy,” Mary Jensen said, “Everybody should vote. We need people to vote.”. Jensen has been coming to...
nystateofpolitics.com
Analysis: New York's gubernatorial campaign highlights polarized politics
The first weekend of early voting concluded on Sunday as voters are being increasingly bombarded with entreaties from both Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin that seek to drive out the base of their respective parties. For Hochul, the push has focused on abortion rights, stricter gun...
New York State Shares Shocking Gun Numbers After Expanding Red Flag Law
New York State made it harder for residents to obtain guns following the mass shooting in Buffalo. Officials say these new "actions are working." New York Gov. Kathy Hochul believes the Red Flag Law is working in New York. Red Flag Law Strengthen In New York After Buffalo Mass Shooting.
MURDOCK: Hochul Thinks Locking Up Criminals Isn’t All That Important. Will She Pay For It On Election Day?
MURDOCK: Hochul Thinks Locking Up Criminals Isn’t All That Important. Will She Pay For It On Election Day? Deroy Murdock on October 30, 2022 If New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul had a magic wand, she would wave it and erase every voter’s memory of her stupidest comment at Tuesday night’s debate against surging Republican gubernatorial nominee, Congressman Lee Zeldin. After spending much of their showdown discussing burgeoning lawlessness across the Empire State, Zeldin observed of Hochul: “We’re halfway through the debate. She still hasn’t talked about locking up anyone committing any crimes.” Hochul replied: “I don’t know why that’s The post MURDOCK: Hochul Thinks Locking Up Criminals Isn’t All That Important. Will She Pay For It On Election Day? appeared first on Shore News Network.
NY1
Hochul slams Zeldin for saying teachers should be armed
Gov. Kathy Hochul was in full campaign mode Monday, making several stops around New York City with just eight days to go until Election Day. At one stop in Harlem, Hochul focused on gun violence and seized on remarks from an interview with CBS 2 where her Republican opponent Rep. Lee Zeldin called for teachers to be armed to prevent school shootings.
Lee Zeldin’s plan to tackle crime in New York not driven by data and lacks substance: Democrats
ALBANY — Lee Zeldin’s plan to tackle crime if elected governor of New York, which includes suspending state laws and rolling back criminal justice system reforms is being slammed by Democrats as nothing more than “political pandering” based on fearmongering. Democrats in the state Legislature are incensed over the Republican congressman’s potential power grab and his plan to “force” lawmakers ...
Commercial Observer
‘How Am I Doing?’ Real Estate Owners Grade Adams and Hochul
Commercial Observer asked the 32 owners we spoke to for our annual Owners Magazine to grade the performance of the governor and the mayor of New York. To add an incentive for honesty, we promised to keep all answers anonymous. But here are their grades:. Eric Adams. Few political figures...
