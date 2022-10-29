ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Donald Colongeli
3d ago

If we didn’t want Cuomo, why should we want a very close member of his regime elected? Vote Zelden.

NEWS10 ABC

GOP gains in deep-blue New York’s governor race rattle Democrats

Democrats are growing anxious that Republicans could upset 20 years of precedent in New York and see a GOP candidate elected to the governor’s mansion. While New York’s gubernatorial seat was presumed to be safe for Democrats in the deep-blue state, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D) double-digit lead over Republican contender Lee Zeldin had fallen to […]
FLORIDA STATE
Queens Post

The 4 Ballot Questions Up for a Vote in New York in November

This article was originally published by The CITY on Oct. 31, 2022 By Rachel Holliday Smith. There will be more than just candidates on your ballot in November. New York City voters also will have four proposals to decide on: a statewide proposal that would boost spending in Albany on future environment-related projects plus three city proposals to create a “statement of values” for the government, form a racial equity office, and define how the cost of living is calculated.
ALBANY, NY
arizonasuntimes.com

Massive Crowd Gathers for Zeldin Rally with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Rep. Lee Zeldin, New York’s Republican nominee for governor, said thousands of people attended his Long Island, New York, rally with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. With both men facing gubernatorial elections next week, some observers online noted that the giant turnout for the rally Saturday evening with DeSantis may foreshadow what his possible 2024 presidential campaign would look like, ADN America reported.
FLORIDA STATE
The Jewish Press

Latest Poll Shows Zeldin Ahead of Hochul in Gov Race

A Trafalgar Group poll published Monday shows Republican Lee Zeldin leading incumbent Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul by a margin of a little less than one point, 48.4% to 47.6%. The poll was conducted between October 27 and 31, with 1,198 respondents, and a margin of error of 2.9%. Virginia’s Republican...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

Even New York is being consumed by a red wave

Virtually every poll in New York is showing a definite tightening of the governor’s race with Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) closing Gov. Kathy Hochul’s 17-point lead from just over a month ago to 4 to 6 points now, with one poll actually showing Zeldin pulling ahead. This Republican surge is being replicated around the state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Opinion: Why Lee Zeldin will win

Fall is the season of armchair quarterbacking America’s two favorite sports: football and politics. But if you’re handicapping this year’s governor’s race, it’s wise to start at the bottom. In elections, the floor is more significant than the ceiling. And this year, the floor bodes...
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Applications Open for Round Two of "Restore New York"

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced today that the second round of Restore New York grant program applications are now open. The $250 million program encourages community development and neighborhood growth through the elimination and redevelopment of blighted structures. This round of funding makes $150 million in grants available to municipalities to support projects that focus on demolishing, rehabilitating and restoring residential, commercial and mixed-use buildings. The program, administered by Empire State Development, is designed to help local governments revitalize their communities and encourage commercial investment, improve the local housing stock, put properties back on the tax rolls, and increase the local tax base. Letters of intent are due by November 30, and applications for the second round are available here.
NEW YORK STATE
localsyr.com

Second day of early voting in Central New York

Dewitt, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Although election day is not until November 8, plenty of neighbors in Central New York were out this weekend to cast their voters early. “It’s easy,” Mary Jensen said, “Everybody should vote. We need people to vote.”. Jensen has been coming to...
DEWITT, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Analysis: New York's gubernatorial campaign highlights polarized politics

The first weekend of early voting concluded on Sunday as voters are being increasingly bombarded with entreaties from both Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin that seek to drive out the base of their respective parties. For Hochul, the push has focused on abortion rights, stricter gun...
FLORIDA STATE
Shore News Network

MURDOCK: Hochul Thinks Locking Up Criminals Isn’t All That Important. Will She Pay For It On Election Day?

MURDOCK: Hochul Thinks Locking Up Criminals Isn’t All That Important. Will She Pay For It On Election Day? Deroy Murdock on October 30, 2022 If New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul had a magic wand, she would wave it and erase every voter’s memory of her stupidest comment at Tuesday night’s debate against surging Republican gubernatorial nominee, Congressman Lee Zeldin. After spending much of their showdown discussing burgeoning lawlessness across the Empire State, Zeldin observed of Hochul: “We’re halfway through the debate. She still hasn’t talked about locking up anyone committing any crimes.” Hochul replied: “I don’t know why that’s The post MURDOCK: Hochul Thinks Locking Up Criminals Isn’t All That Important. Will She Pay For It On Election Day? appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK STATE
NY1

Hochul slams Zeldin for saying teachers should be armed

Gov. Kathy Hochul was in full campaign mode Monday, making several stops around New York City with just eight days to go until Election Day. At one stop in Harlem, Hochul focused on gun violence and seized on remarks from an interview with CBS 2 where her Republican opponent Rep. Lee Zeldin called for teachers to be armed to prevent school shootings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Lee Zeldin’s plan to tackle crime in New York not driven by data and lacks substance: Democrats

ALBANY — Lee Zeldin’s plan to tackle crime if elected governor of New York, which includes suspending state laws and rolling back criminal justice system reforms is being slammed by Democrats as nothing more than “political pandering” based on fearmongering. Democrats in the state Legislature are incensed over the Republican congressman’s potential power grab and his plan to “force” lawmakers ...
NEW YORK STATE
Commercial Observer

‘How Am I Doing?’ Real Estate Owners Grade Adams and Hochul

Commercial Observer asked the 32 owners we spoke to for our annual Owners Magazine to grade the performance of the governor and the mayor of New York. To add an incentive for honesty, we promised to keep all answers anonymous. But here are their grades:. Eric Adams. Few political figures...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

