Are Rocketize Token (JATO) and MATIC The Best Additions Amid The Ongoing Bear Market?

The crypto market is currently sorrowing from the effects of the bear market. With the unceasing crypto winter, the cryptocurrency industry has been dealing with stress and difficulty. As the crypto winter survives yet another month, many traders wonder if this is the end of the crypto market. As the longest bear market, the crypto industry has had to face, many users are adrift, wondering what to do. As the most severe bear market in history, many traders are feeling the harsh effects of the crypto market most painfully.
RealFevr Secures €10M Funding to Develop the Ultimate Web3 GameFi Sports Ecosystem

RealFevr, a web 3.0 fantasy sports marketplace, is on a path of massive growth. Headquartered in Lisbon, RealFevr is among the fastest-growing startups in Portugal. Coupled with the recent highly successful funding round, the firm is ready for a takeoff. The event attracted the attention and collaboration of big names...
Utility-Rich Oryen (ORY) among Most Trending ICOs after +100% Gain, Will ORY outsell Tamadoge (TAMA), IMPT.io (IMPT), and Big Eyes (BIG)?

Oryen (ORY) is a new cryptocurrency attracting users because of its robust utility. It is valuable for staking, trading, growing your passive yield, and being part of a community. Many crypto entrepreneurs are scrambling to get a hold of ORY tokens, especially after Oryen’s initial coin offering (ICO) became one of the most trending topics in various crypto discussion groups. After gaining more than 100% during its first presale phase, Oryen could outsell Tamadoge (TAMA), IMPT.io (IMPT), Big Eyes (BIG), and other similar projects. As such, it is quickly making its way to the list of top cryptos that investors need to buy this year.
Bear Market Bottom Picks: Uniglo.io, Cronos, And Elrond

With the current bear market in full swing, some savvy investors are deciding now is the time to get on board. While this might go against conventional wisdom, they believe that we are near the bottom for many crypto projects and that they could begin to ascend soon. Some believe that current discount prices might not be available for much longer.
Orbeon Protocol Breathes a New Life into NFTs

For a long time, NFTs have been associated with blockchain gaming and metaverse collectibles – Examples of this include Enjin Coin (ENJ) and Chiliz (CHZ). Orbeon protocol introduces MetaFi through NFTs-as-service (NFTaaS), which means real-life businesses can seamlessly issue equity in the metaverse. And you can buy Orbeon protocol’s native token, ORBN, at the price of $0.004 in the current presale round.
High Hopes for Oryen After A 100% Price Surge

Today’s crypto market is flooded with projects, and most new protocols are struggling to take off. One token, however, is making headlines after a remarkable performance barely into its first presale round. Oryen (ORY) token price has risen by 100%, only comparable to BNB and Solana’s earliest days.
Bitcoin Recovery Service: What It Is & How To Choose

If you’re like most Bitcoin or cryptocurrency owners, you understand the importance of wallet data security. Unfortunately, computer crashes, forgotten passwords, and deleted wallets can lead to losing your valuable digital currency. That’s when you need to find a Bitcoin recovery service. How can you lose your Bitcoin...
India Will Start Testing ‘E-Rupee’ Digital Currency On November 1

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that it will commence a pilot for a wholesale version of its central bank digital currency (CBDC) on November 1. Digital rupee pilots for the retail segment will begin within a month. What’s The Point Of A Digital Rupee?. The Indian...

