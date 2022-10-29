ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Meet the family owned tailor business responsible for the Astros World Series jerseys

By Rita Garcia
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

Now that the Astros are in the World Series, let's talk about some fashion.

We want our team out there looking sharp and ready, and there's only one business we can thank. Bonus: they're local.

Martin Tailors, located at 4712 Feagan Street, is a family-owned company that has been serving the Houston area since 1957, and ABC13 got to meet with them ahead of Game 2.

We got to view the elite official jerseys the players will don during the World Series.

The white jerseys are for the home games, and the gray ones will be worn during away games when the Astros travel to Philadelphia on Monday.

And we saw what they consider the fan favorite jersey: the brightly colored-orange unit.

Just this week, they received the official World Series patches that will be sewn on each team member's jersey.

The shop owner says that each jersey is custom-made for the players. He also notes that third-baseman Alex Bregman likes his fit a little closer to the body than the other teammates.

The tailors have worked on Hall of Fame jackets and their newest endeavor, making custom dresses for women made from Astros jerseys.

We know the Astros look great, but what about some fan fashion?

Recently, ABC13 anchor Rita Garcia met with a proud Houstonian, Ellyse Espinoza, and talked about her booming business, State Line Designs , making fan apparel.

Espinoza said how her most popular T-shirt with the words printed, "Y'all still mad," was a joke between her and a friend, and now she can't keep it in stock.

She said she initially started the business to empower and inspire women. And that moment came full circle for when some of the Astros' wives wanted to place an order.

"I think that was my home run because I created my brand to cater to women originally. I wanted women to wear game day gear and not feel like, 'I have to wear a men's shirt.' That's why I started State Line," Espinoza said.

Game 2 of the World Series is set for 7:03 p.m. at Minute Maid Park on Saturday.

