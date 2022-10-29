Barnegat Lighthouse to shine bright over Jersey Shore again beginning at sunset after renovation

The Barnegat lighthouse along the Jersey shore will shine brightly once again after a months-long renovation project.

A park ranger will flip the switch on the lighthouse in Barnegat Light just after sunset Saturday.

"Old Barney" which is on the northern tip of Long Beach Island has been dark since March for the $1.3 million project.

Upgrades include a new paint job and re-pointed bricks.

The interior of the lighthouse will remain closed until the spring.

Once it reopens, visitors wil lbe able to enjoy a panoramic view of Barnegat Bay, Island Beach and Long Beach Island.

The lighthouse was originally lit back in 1859.