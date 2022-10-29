Read full article on original website
WITN
outerbanksvoice.com
New 7,500 sq. ft. candy store headed to Kitty Hawk
Construction is underway of a two-story 7,500-square-foot retail candy store with 24 parking spaces at 5201 N Croatan Highway in Kitty Hawk. The development is located on a one-acre piece of property located just south of Outer Banks Furniture and across U.S.158 from the former Sentara Medical Center and future Kitty Hawk Police Department.
coastalvirginiamag.com
A Modern Twist in Southern Shores
At the intersection of love, loss and longing sits a house perched high up on a forested dune in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. There, the grownup version of a girl of the ’60s realized her dream of a long, lean mid-century modern house like the floorplans she had drawn during church decades before.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Hampton Roads father, daughters plead guilty for roles in attack on U.S. Capitol
Members of a Hampton Roads family have pleaded guilty to charges for their roles in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
'Cowboy varmint' | Elizabeth City Downtown asks masked rider to 'yee-haw' back to town, pick up horse poop
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Elizabeth City Downtown is on the lookout for a masked, sombreroed "cowboy varmint" that failed to pick up after his trusty steed. A post from the Facebook page said someone needs to "yee-haw him back to town" to clean up some dung on the sidewalk on North Poindexter Street.
13News Now
Teenager in critical condition after shooting on Carver Ave. in Virginia Beach
Police are now investigating following a shooting that left a teen in Virginia Beach with critical injuries.
13newsnow.com
Man seriously hurt after motorcycle crash in Virginia Beach
NORFOLK, Va. — A man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash in Virginia Beach Saturday, the Virginia Beach Police Department said. The crash happened just before midnight in the 1800 block of Harpers Road. Initial investigations found that the rider of the motorcycle lost control on a...
Popular Virginia Beach restaurant temporarily closed because of 'current economic climate'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A popular Virginia Beach restaurant is closing its doors temporarily. This weekend, a lot of hungry people showed up at Mary’s Kitchen for a hot breakfast only to find a locked door. The owner of the Virginia Beach staple says the business is shut...
outerbanksvoice.com
KDH man killed in bicycle-vehicle accident
(Kill Devil Hills Police) The Kill Devil Hills Police Department released this information on Nov. 1, reporting on the tragic accident that took a life the night before. On October 31, 2022, at approximately 10:11 p.m., a 2005 Dodge Caravan, operated by William Lee Miller, 59, of Southern Shores, was traveling north on US-158, in the inside travel lane. Miller was the only occupant of the vehicle. At the same time, a Trek bicycle was crossing US 158 from West to East at Avalon Drive ridden by Adam Alexander Simon, 27, of Kill Devil Hills.
WAVY News 10
Police seek suspects in armed robbery at Pink Banana Boutique in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are looking for two people considered suspects in a late-August armed robbery at the Pink Banana Boutique on Newtown Road. The Virginia Beach Crime Solvers said two people entered the business at 352 Newtown Rd. Aug. 28 in an older model dark gray Ford Escape SUV with the last four digits of their Virginia tag being 7645, coming out of the passenger doors of the vehicle, then entering the business to demand money from the register and safe.
outerbanksvoice.com
Virginia man arrested on drug charges in Salvo
(Dare County Sheriff’s Office) On October 28, at approximately 5:00 p.m., the Dare County Narcotics Task Force was working an investigation involving a person believed to be coming in from Virginia selling illegal narcotics in and around the Shell Road area of Salvo, NC. During the investigation, a search...
outerbanksvoice.com
Kitty Hawk Manager Stewart suddenly resigns
In a terse statement released on the afternoon of Nov. 1, the Town of Kitty Hawk has announced the sudden resignation of Town Manager Andy Stewart. Here is the one-paragraph statement. Town of Kitty Hawk Manager, Andy Stewart, who has served the Town for over six years, has resigned. The...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Dozens of athletes bring their best to Dare County Special Olympics
Wednesday mornings, the grassy area of the Dare County Thomas A. Baum Senior Center is reserved for Special Olympics bocce training. It is high fives and hugs when the athletes arrive but once the training begins, it is “game on” for the athletes. The bocce training is just...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Search in progress for man who fled from Maple Detention Center
The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office announced early Tuesday afternoon, November 1, that a search is in progress for a man who fled from custody. According to CCSO, at around 11:10 a.m. Tuesday, Corey Tyrick Smith, of Elizabeth City, with a warrant for failure to appear on felony larceny out of Pasquotank County, was in the booking area of the Maple Detention Center. While in the process of getting a magistrate order for the warrant, Smith “fled out the door into the wood line by the Maple Detention Center,” stated CCSO.
Elementary school in Currituck on soft lockdown after 'suspect in custody' got away from sheriff's office
CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. — An elementary school in Currituck County is on "soft lockdown" Tuesday afternoon because of a suspect at large. The soft lockdown at Central Elementary School means that students and teachers can move around inside the building, but they can't go outside it. A post from...
Virginia Beach ‘Wounded Warrior’ contractor ordered to repay $1 million in kickbacks to government
A company from Virginia Beach that administered a $265 million contract under the 'Wounded Warrior' program was forced to pay a $1 million fine by a federal court this week over kickbacks paid by a sub-contractor.
Currituck elementary school on soft lockdown as deputies search for suspect who had escaped custody
Central Elementary School in Currituck is currently on a soft lockdown as deputies from the sheriff's office search for a suspect who had gotten away from custody.
VB father, daughter plead guilty to charges in connection with U.S. Capitol insurrection
A father and daughter from Virginia Beach have pleaded guilty in connection to the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
