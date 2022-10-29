Read full article on original website
Bicyclist dies in collision with van in Kill Devil Hills
The Kill Devil Hills Police Department has reported a fatality involving a vehicle and a bicyclist. According to a KDHPD press release, on October 31, 2022 at around 10:11 p.m., a 2005 Dodge Caravan was traveling north on U.S. 158 in the inside travel lane with the driver – a Southern Shores man – as the sole occupant of the vehicle. At the same time, a Trek bicycle ridden by Adam Alexander Simon, 27, of Kill Devil Hills, was crossing U.S. 158 at Avalon Drive going from west to east.
Dare LWV invites public to reproductive health panel
“After the Gavel – A Report on Women’s Reproductive Health Options in North Carolina” is an upcoming community program sponsored by the LWV of Dare County. This free, non-partisan event will be held at Jennette’s Pier in the upper-level conference space in Nags Head on Thursday, November 3 at 7 p.m. No registration required.
Dozens of athletes bring their best to Dare County Special Olympics
Wednesday mornings, the grassy area of the Dare County Thomas A. Baum Senior Center is reserved for Special Olympics bocce training. It is high fives and hugs when the athletes arrive but once the training begins, it is “game on” for the athletes. The bocce training is just...
Dare commissioners take action for Oregon Inlet, watermen
In addition to hearing a presentation about its commissioned salary study, the Dare County Board of Commissioners took action on two marine matters Oct. 27, 2022. Commissioner Jim Tobin presented a resolution regarding the need for “emergency authorization to allow for continued dredging of the entire alternate channel” on the west side of the Oregon Inlet bridge.
Town of Nags Head plans Veterans Day ceremony
The public is invited to a ceremony in honor of our nation’s veterans on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the veterans memorial in front of Nags Head’s town hall at 5401 S. Croatan Highway. The program will feature a special guest speaker and live music.
Avon-Buxton water line to be replaced
The Dare County Water Department has announced that construction to replace the water line located between the villages of Avon and Buxton on Hatteras Island is currently scheduled to begin on November 1, 2022. Approximately 1.5 miles of the existing water line will be replaced with brand-new, stronger C900 PVC piping. The expected completion date of the project is April 1, 2023.
Launch day event for latest Matthew Quick novel set in Nags Head
Publication day is a big day in the life of an author. For New York Times best-selling author Matthew Quick, November 1 is one of those days. On that date, Quick’s new novel – We Are The Light – publishes from Simon & Schuster and it has already been selected as the #1 Indie Next Pick for November 2022 by independent booksellers nationwide. It has been receiving rave advance reviews and has a cover blurb from Mitch Albom who calls it “a timely, lovely, and sometimes heartbreaking novel of grief and hope.”
Attorney General Josh Stein attends Dare County meeting on opioid crisis
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein visited the Outer Banks on Thursday, October 20 to discuss the opioid crisis and hear how Dare County officials and staff are planning on using their share of funds received from the $26 billion opioid settlement. The settlement was finalized in February 2022 between...
Elizabeth City man served warrant for death by distribution in connection with Manteo overdose death
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported that an Elizabeth City man was served with a warrant in connection with an overdose death in Manteo earlier this year. According to a DCSO press release, on October 20, 2022, the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant for arrest on Adrian Andre Humphrey, 38, of Elizabeth City, for felony death by distribution.
Donna Creef hired as OBAR government affairs director
After a months-long search process, the Outer Banks Association of REALTORS® (OBAR) has announced that former Dare County planning director Donna Creef has been hired as its new government affairs director. Creef worked with the Dare County planning department from 1988 until early this year. She served as the...
Search in progress for man who fled from Maple Detention Center
The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office announced early Tuesday afternoon, November 1, that a search is in progress for a man who fled from custody. According to CCSO, at around 11:10 a.m. Tuesday, Corey Tyrick Smith, of Elizabeth City, with a warrant for failure to appear on felony larceny out of Pasquotank County, was in the booking area of the Maple Detention Center. While in the process of getting a magistrate order for the warrant, Smith “fled out the door into the wood line by the Maple Detention Center,” stated CCSO.
Nags Head Planning Board votes for proposed text amendments addressing tree removal, preservation regulations
Nags Head Planning Board Chairwoman Megan Vaughan called the October Planning Board meeting to order at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18. All board members were present. Nags Head deputy planning and development director Kate Jones introduced proposed text amendments to the Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) section that addresses tree preservation regulations and circumstances when a tree may be removed. The drafted text amendments are intended to clarify and strengthen the Town of Nags Head’s language relating to tree protection and preservation standards.
Manteo man arrested on several drug-related charges
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Manteo man on for several drug-related charges. According to a DCSO press release, on October 21, 2022 at around 3:40 a.m., the Dare County Narcotics Task Force arrested Holland Lamont Kee, 48, of Manteo, for four counts of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine, felony trafficking in cocaine, felony maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and felony possession with the intent to sell or deliver marijuana.
Kitty Hawk woman arrested on drug charge
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Kitty Hawk woman on a heroin charge. According to a DCSO press release, on October 20, 2022 at around 9:50 a.m., the Dare County Narcotics Task Force arrested Celia Nicole Davis, 31, of Kitty Hawk, for felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin.
Kill Devil Hills woman charged with possessing controlled substance at Dare County Detention Center
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a Kill Devil Hills woman is facing a charge for possessing a controlled substance at Dare County Detention Center. According to an October 24 DCSO press release, on October 16, 2022 at around 4:30 p.m., a DCSO deputy working the B-District was called to the Dare County Detention Center. “When the Deputy arrived, they were told that a controlled substance was located in an inmate’s personal property,” stated the release.
Colington man charged with assault by strangulation
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Colington man on assault by strangulation charge. According to a DCSO press release, on October 18, 2022 at approximately 11:21 p.m., DCSO A-District was dispatched to a domestic in progress in the area of Knight Court in Colington.
Stumpy Point woman arrested on drug charge
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Stumpy Point woman on a heroin charge. According to a DCSO press release, on October 20, 2022 at around 3:53 p.m., the Dare County Narcotics Task Force arrested Sadie Shea Stitt, 27, of Stumpy Point, for felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin.
