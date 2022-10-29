Publication day is a big day in the life of an author. For New York Times best-selling author Matthew Quick, November 1 is one of those days. On that date, Quick’s new novel – We Are The Light – publishes from Simon & Schuster and it has already been selected as the #1 Indie Next Pick for November 2022 by independent booksellers nationwide. It has been receiving rave advance reviews and has a cover blurb from Mitch Albom who calls it “a timely, lovely, and sometimes heartbreaking novel of grief and hope.”

