Read full article on original website
Michaelle Arrowood Norton
3d ago
Wonder why he was on the interstate? How traumatic for the drivers of the cars. I can't imagine how they are feeling.
Reply(1)
11
Terri Meredith
3d ago
very sad! makes me wonder when hit by 2 cars was it suicide.... praying for all involved and his family assuming he had some family members . may he RIP 🙏🙏🙏
Reply
5
Ann Harrison
2d ago
Please be kind. This is someone’s son, grandson, brother, cousin. Just send prayers to their family.
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
Related
Teen dies after SUV hit her while trick-or-treating with friend, North Carolina cops say
Another 14-year-old was injured in the crash on Halloween night, officials said.
Girl dies after being hit by SUV in North Carolina, troopers say
OAK RIDGE, N.C. (WGHP) — A young girl died after being hit Monday night in Oak Ridge while trick-or-treating, according to the NC Highway Patrol. At about 7 p.m., two teenage girls were walking in the area of Haw River Road and Apple Grove Road when they were both hit by an SUV. One of […]
Deadly crash on Shields Road in Kernersville
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A person died after a head-on crash in Kernersville Tuesday morning, according to police. The Kernersville Police Department said they received a report about a crash with serious injuries around 7:24 a.m. at the 1300 block of Shields Road. When police arrived, they found the driver...
Police searching for 5 suspects after North Carolina Lowe’s robbery
The photos also included images of two vehicles -- a minivan and an SUV -- that were driven to Lowe's Home Improvement, where the thefts took place, police said.
Durham police identify 2 passengers killed after driver runs off road, hits tree
A preliminary investigation reveals that speed could be a factor in this crash, Durham police said.
WLTX.com
Girl dies, another injured after being hit by SUV while trick-or-treating, NC trooper says
OAK RIDGE, N.C. — Flowers now sit at the spot where troopers said a driver hit and killed a 14-year-old trick-or-treater on Halloween night. Investigators said two girls were walking south on Haw River Road when they were hit from behind by an SUV. Jared Pike lives in Oak...
cbs17
2 women who died are identified after Durham crash Friday night
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people who were killed in a vehicle crash late Friday have been identified. Police said 24-year-old Corisha Shaw and 23-year-old Courtney Simms, both of Durham, were killed after the driver of the 2017 Audi they were passengers in, crashed into a tree. Speed was...
cbs17
Woman, 4 men sought after thefts at Lowe’s store in Southern Pines, police say
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Moore County are looking for five suspects they say are involved in thefts from a home improvement store. Southern Pines police released seven photos Monday of four men and a woman who police said were involved in larcenies. The photos also included...
WBTV
Deputies investigate after witness says guns pointed at drivers on I-85
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - No one was injured, and so far no charges have been filed, but deputies are investigating after a driver on I-85 in Davidson and Rowan County said he saw people in another car pointing guns at drivers and passengers in other cars. According to the...
Hundreds of dollars in frozen meat stolen from North Carolina church food pantry
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Higher food prices are making it difficult for charitable programs to help those in need. One group in Greensboro hit another setback in these tough times when a break-in wiped out their food pantry. “It’s wrong,” Joe Gardner, a volunteer with the Vandalia Presbyterian Church in Greensboro, said. “It’s wrong, that […]
Driver found with gunshot after Cary officers respond to car crash: Police
Cary police said the crash around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at O'Kelly Chapel and Parkside Main.
Man arrested after child grazed by bullet in Orange County road-rage incident
A 4-year-old child was grazed by a bullet in an apparent road-rage shooting near Hillsborough on Monday night.
‘Numerous roaches’ at Subway: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 1)
Eat fresh? The inspector at Subway also found food without date markings.
WXII 12
Inmate found dead in her cell, officers say
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate was found dead in her cell Monday, officers said. A 41-year-old woman was found unresponsive in her cell while officers were making rounds. Officers then began lifesaving measures. EMS was notified and arrived shortly. The woman was then pronounced dead by EMS. The...
WXII 12
Missing Asheboro toddlers found safe
ASHEBORO, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been issued fortwo missing toddlers from Asheboro, North Carolina. The Asheboro Police Department stated the children are 4-year-old Londyn Williams and 2-year-old Deshawn Williams. Londyn is Black, and approximately 3 feet, 4 inches tall. She has black hair and brown eyes and...
2 NC children from Amber Alert are now safe, Asheboro police say
They are possibly heading to Florida in a black 2019 Dodge Durango with N.C. license plate JMY-3236, officials said.
WBTV
Masked man in ‘SpongeBob’ jacket robbed Salisbury convenience store
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A masked man wearing a brightly colored jacket featuring SpongeBob and other characters from Nickelodeon children’s shows pulled a gun on a clerk and customer at a convenience store in Salisbury, according to authorities. Police say the robbery happened at the D Mart, 1600 S....
AOL Corp
Two NC residents facing attempted murder charges for incident in Atlantic Beach, police say
Two people are facing attempted murder charges after an incident in Atlantic Beach in August, police said. Titus Dicker and Alexandria Powell, both of Greensboro, N.C., were extradited to the county last week. They each face 3 counts of attempted murder, according to police. Dicker, 22, also has a weapons...
WRAL
Overnight crash in Durham kills 2, injures 1
Two people are dead after a late-night crash in Durham. Police say an Audi SUV ran off the road and struck a tree shortly before midnight on Fayetteville Street near Timothy Avenue. Two people are dead after a late-night crash in Durham. Police say an Audi SUV ran off the...
WBTV
Five displaced after SUV crashes into mobile home
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Five people were displaced after a car crashed into a mobile home in Rowan County on Sunday morning. The driver has now been charged with driving while impaired. Emergency responders got the call just before 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Sarah Ellen Lane...
Comments / 15