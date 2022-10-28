ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laconia, NH

laconiadailysun.com

Pumpkin Festival returns to rave reviews

LACONIA — Even if not by the glow of its infamous pumpkin tower, this year’s New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival set downtown aglow on Saturday. The festival, scaled back because of fundraising challenges, nevertheless proved to be a lively rebound for an event that hasn’t been held since 2019.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Christmas Village to return this holiday season

LACONIA — Christmas Village, an event that transforms Laconia Community Center into an enchanting North Pole satellite, returns this December after a two-year pandemic hiatus. “We are back,” said event organizer Patty Derosier. “And we want everyone to know it.”
LACONIA, NH
WMUR.com

November starts with stretch of warmer-than-average temperatures in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — An exceptional stretch of warmer-than-normal temperatures is in the forecast over the next several days. Average high temperatures for early November are in the mid-50s for Concord, and we’ll reach the 60s each of the next few days thanks to an area of high pressure providing bright skies and mild air mass.
CONCORD, NH
94.3 WCYY

Unexplained Streaks in the Sky Seen From Maine to New Hampshire

It wouldn’t be Halloween without some UFO sightings in New Hampshire. Only this time, a lot of people in Maine saw them too. And in broad daylight. Posting to the Kittery, Maine Facebook group, a user posted a photo of two bizarre streaks seen while driving on Route 1 South Saturday. At first glance, they appear to be smoke contrails from airplanes.
MAINE STATE
Jason Benoit, 42

Jason Benoit, 42

MEREDITH — Jason R. A. Benoit, 42, of Red Gate Village, Meredith, passed away October 18, 2022, in Laconia, from natural causes related to advanced heart disease. Jason was born in Dover on April 30,1980. He began his school years in Somersworth, and later moved to the Lakes Region in New Hampshire and resided in Meredith. He attended Inter-Lakes Regional High School where he graduated with his classmates in 1999.
MEREDITH, NH
George Gurney, 82

George Gurney, 82

CENTER HARBOR — George Gurney of Center Harbor, died in Concord on October 28, 2022, at age 82, surrounded by his family — his wife Susan, son Peter, and daughter Katri. Son of Richard C. Gurney and Margaret Alexander Gurney, George was born and grew up in Connecticut. He had one brother, Peter Gurney, five years his senior, now deceased. George’s dad taught at The Hotchkiss School, making George the beneficiary of a wealth of educational, recreational, and cultural resources throughout his childhood, which he deeply treasured. After attending Hotchkiss as a student, George spent a gap year in England at the Bishop’s Stortford College with the English Speaking Union Exchange Fellowship. During his time abroad, George’s love for art developed and he discovered his life’s calling.
CENTER HARBOR, NH
whdh.com

Crossing guard hit in Hudson, NH

HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A crossing guard in Hudson, New Hampshire was hit by a car this morning while trying to stop traffic on Route 102, according to police. Police say the crossing guard was knocked down in the road near Alvirne High School, and was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Nashua with what appeared to be minor injuries.
HUDSON, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Open House at Lakes Region Art Gallery Nov. 5

TILTON — The artists and members of the Lakes Region Art Gallery would like to give thanks to their customers, art collectors, supporters and very generous patrons and sponsors. Your support has made this award-winning gallery* a venue to be envied and cherished. Come help us celebrate at an...
TILTON, NH
WMUR.com

North Hampton man reported missing 35 years ago Tuesday

NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. — A New Hampshire man went missing 35 years ago, and has not been seen since. North Hampton police said Thomas Poirier, 31 at the time, was reported missing by his mother on Nov. 1, 1987. She told investigators she believed her son was on his...
NORTH HAMPTON, NH
whdh.com

Vigil to be held for Harmony Montgomery in Manchester, NH, on Sunday

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Loved ones and community members will hold a vigil for 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery on Sunday as her father now faces charges in connection with her 2019 death and disappearance. Organized by the “United to Find Harmony Montgomery” group, attendees have been asked to wear pink or...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Another Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in New Hampshire

OSSIPEE, N.H. — No one won Monday's Powerball jackpot, but another Granite Stater woke up a lot wealthier on Tuesday. A ticket worth $50,000 was sold for Monday's drawing at Big Apple on White Mountain Highway in Ossipee, lottery officials said. Monday's winning numbers were 13, 19, 36, 39...
OSSIPEE, NH
WMUR.com

14-year-old Concord girl last seen alive 33 years ago

CONCORD, N.H. — The case of a 14-year-old Concord teenager who has not been seen alive in 33 years was likely the victim of a homicide, and the case has not yet been solved. Sonya Moore was last seen on Nov. 2, 1989 when she left her home on Summer Street in Concord.
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Poll shows some races in New Hampshire trending toward Republicans

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A new poll of likely voters in New Hampshire shows Republican candidates have made gains, putting some incumbent Democrats in jeopardy. The Saint Anselm College Survey Center poll shows Republican challenger Karoline Leavitt pulling ahead of Democratic U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, and Republican challenger Don Bolduc is neck-and-neck with Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

New Hampshire Senate race down to the wire

At Sunrise Labs in Bedford NH, just outside Manchester, incumbent Senator and former Governor Maggie Hassan makes a noontime campaign stop at this high tech company. In seven days, voters will decide if Hassan will get second term. And with polls suggesting a tight race, this is one of five...
BEDFORD, NH
94.9 HOM

These Two Brothers Should Be New Hampshire’s Most Famous Natives

When you think of fast food chains that started out in New England, it’s likely that three come to mind. In recent years, Wahlburgers has become a national phenomenon, thanks not just to its food, but its reality show of the same name. With franchises located as far south as Florida and as far north as Canada, it won’t belong until there are as many Wahlburgers as Wahlbergs.
MANCHESTER, NH
94.9 HOM

Enjoy a Delicious & Hearty Breakfast at These 25 New Hampshire Restaurants

They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and we New Englanders live by that rule. Scattered throughout the Granite State are countless breakfast establishments, including cafes, diners, and other locally-owned businesses. You've also got your chain restaurants like iHop and Denny's as well. No matter where you're looking to dine, a delicious, filling breakfast is probably just a short drive away.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

