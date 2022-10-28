Read full article on original website
laconiadailysun.com
Pumpkin Festival returns to rave reviews
LACONIA — Even if not by the glow of its infamous pumpkin tower, this year’s New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival set downtown aglow on Saturday. The festival, scaled back because of fundraising challenges, nevertheless proved to be a lively rebound for an event that hasn’t been held since 2019.
laconiadailysun.com
Christmas Village to return this holiday season
LACONIA — Christmas Village, an event that transforms Laconia Community Center into an enchanting North Pole satellite, returns this December after a two-year pandemic hiatus. “We are back,” said event organizer Patty Derosier. “And we want everyone to know it.”
WMUR.com
November starts with stretch of warmer-than-average temperatures in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — An exceptional stretch of warmer-than-normal temperatures is in the forecast over the next several days. Average high temperatures for early November are in the mid-50s for Concord, and we’ll reach the 60s each of the next few days thanks to an area of high pressure providing bright skies and mild air mass.
Unexplained Streaks in the Sky Seen From Maine to New Hampshire
It wouldn’t be Halloween without some UFO sightings in New Hampshire. Only this time, a lot of people in Maine saw them too. And in broad daylight. Posting to the Kittery, Maine Facebook group, a user posted a photo of two bizarre streaks seen while driving on Route 1 South Saturday. At first glance, they appear to be smoke contrails from airplanes.
laconiadailysun.com
Jason Benoit, 42
MEREDITH — Jason R. A. Benoit, 42, of Red Gate Village, Meredith, passed away October 18, 2022, in Laconia, from natural causes related to advanced heart disease. Jason was born in Dover on April 30,1980. He began his school years in Somersworth, and later moved to the Lakes Region in New Hampshire and resided in Meredith. He attended Inter-Lakes Regional High School where he graduated with his classmates in 1999.
Bob Marley Crosses The Maine Border To A ‘Secret’ N.H. Location
Anytime you cross the state line from Maine to New Hampshire, there is one special place, a nirvana if you will, that sits in Portsmouth. Of course we are talking about the New Hampshire State Liquor Store, where lots of Mainers like to visit to pick up their favorite libations, without paying a state tax!
laconiadailysun.com
George Gurney, 82
CENTER HARBOR — George Gurney of Center Harbor, died in Concord on October 28, 2022, at age 82, surrounded by his family — his wife Susan, son Peter, and daughter Katri. Son of Richard C. Gurney and Margaret Alexander Gurney, George was born and grew up in Connecticut. He had one brother, Peter Gurney, five years his senior, now deceased. George’s dad taught at The Hotchkiss School, making George the beneficiary of a wealth of educational, recreational, and cultural resources throughout his childhood, which he deeply treasured. After attending Hotchkiss as a student, George spent a gap year in England at the Bishop’s Stortford College with the English Speaking Union Exchange Fellowship. During his time abroad, George’s love for art developed and he discovered his life’s calling.
whdh.com
Crossing guard hit in Hudson, NH
HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A crossing guard in Hudson, New Hampshire was hit by a car this morning while trying to stop traffic on Route 102, according to police. Police say the crossing guard was knocked down in the road near Alvirne High School, and was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Nashua with what appeared to be minor injuries.
laconiadailysun.com
Open House at Lakes Region Art Gallery Nov. 5
TILTON — The artists and members of the Lakes Region Art Gallery would like to give thanks to their customers, art collectors, supporters and very generous patrons and sponsors. Your support has made this award-winning gallery* a venue to be envied and cherished. Come help us celebrate at an...
How a Lone Pumpkin Won a Halloween Decorating Contest in New Hampshire
When you drive along the Seacoast or any neighborhood in New England during the fall, you could make the case that October has overtaken December in the holiday decoration game. It makes sense, actually. Not everyone celebrates Christmas or Hanukkah, but it feels like nearly every New Englander has a...
WMUR.com
$50,000-winning Powerball ticket sold in New Hampshire for Saturday drawing
CONCORD, N.H. — A ticket worth $50,000 was sold in New Hampshire for the Powerball drawing over the weekend. The ticket was purchased through the state’s NH iLottery app, officials said. Saturday’s winning numbers were 19, 31, 40, 46 and 57, with a Power Ball of 23 and...
WMUR.com
North Hampton man reported missing 35 years ago Tuesday
NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. — A New Hampshire man went missing 35 years ago, and has not been seen since. North Hampton police said Thomas Poirier, 31 at the time, was reported missing by his mother on Nov. 1, 1987. She told investigators she believed her son was on his...
Popular Kelly’s Roast Beef Just Launched Its First-Ever Shop in New Hampshire
Many people in Salem, New Hampshire, and the surrounding areas are doing their happy dance right now. That's because Kelly's Roast Beef is finally open in Salem, New Hampshire. The franchise is at 181 South Broadway, which was formerly Burger King. There are so many people excited about this Boston-based...
whdh.com
Vigil to be held for Harmony Montgomery in Manchester, NH, on Sunday
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Loved ones and community members will hold a vigil for 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery on Sunday as her father now faces charges in connection with her 2019 death and disappearance. Organized by the “United to Find Harmony Montgomery” group, attendees have been asked to wear pink or...
WMUR.com
Another Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in New Hampshire
OSSIPEE, N.H. — No one won Monday's Powerball jackpot, but another Granite Stater woke up a lot wealthier on Tuesday. A ticket worth $50,000 was sold for Monday's drawing at Big Apple on White Mountain Highway in Ossipee, lottery officials said. Monday's winning numbers were 13, 19, 36, 39...
WMUR.com
14-year-old Concord girl last seen alive 33 years ago
CONCORD, N.H. — The case of a 14-year-old Concord teenager who has not been seen alive in 33 years was likely the victim of a homicide, and the case has not yet been solved. Sonya Moore was last seen on Nov. 2, 1989 when she left her home on Summer Street in Concord.
WMUR.com
Poll shows some races in New Hampshire trending toward Republicans
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A new poll of likely voters in New Hampshire shows Republican candidates have made gains, putting some incumbent Democrats in jeopardy. The Saint Anselm College Survey Center poll shows Republican challenger Karoline Leavitt pulling ahead of Democratic U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, and Republican challenger Don Bolduc is neck-and-neck with Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan.
New Hampshire Senate race down to the wire
At Sunrise Labs in Bedford NH, just outside Manchester, incumbent Senator and former Governor Maggie Hassan makes a noontime campaign stop at this high tech company. In seven days, voters will decide if Hassan will get second term. And with polls suggesting a tight race, this is one of five...
These Two Brothers Should Be New Hampshire’s Most Famous Natives
When you think of fast food chains that started out in New England, it’s likely that three come to mind. In recent years, Wahlburgers has become a national phenomenon, thanks not just to its food, but its reality show of the same name. With franchises located as far south as Florida and as far north as Canada, it won’t belong until there are as many Wahlburgers as Wahlbergs.
Enjoy a Delicious & Hearty Breakfast at These 25 New Hampshire Restaurants
They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and we New Englanders live by that rule. Scattered throughout the Granite State are countless breakfast establishments, including cafes, diners, and other locally-owned businesses. You've also got your chain restaurants like iHop and Denny's as well. No matter where you're looking to dine, a delicious, filling breakfast is probably just a short drive away.
