In the 10th season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, Larry David brings his trademark pettiness to a whole new level. Fed up with Mocha Joe’s cold coffee, wobbly tables, and mediocre scones, he decides to open up a spite store—Latte Larry’s—right next door. (At Latte Larry’s, the coffee is piping hot, the tables are bolted to the floor, and the scones are immaculate.) While Latte Larry’s doesn’t remain in business for long, Larry does inspire other celebrities in the Curb universe to create their own spite stores: Sean Penn opens an exotic bird shop, Jonah Hill starts his own deli, and Mila Kunis becomes a jeweler.

