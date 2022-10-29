Read full article on original website
Related
The Ringer
‘White Lotus’ Season 2 and the Accidental Series Phenomenon
Chris and Andy talk about some casting news for the second season of Severance (1:00) and Andy’s trip to New York (14:59). Then they talk about the second season premiere of White Lotus and how similar they think it will be to the first season (22:15). Hosts: Chris Ryan...
The Ringer
Ten Movies to See Right Now. Plus, James Gray Returns!
It’s a tremendously hectic period at the movies right now, with award season picking up pace, the Streaming Wars in high gear, and some major-event movies right around the corner. Sean and Amanda break down 10-plus new releases now streaming or in theaters (39:00). Then, writer-director James Gray returns to the show to discuss his autobiographical new film, Armageddon Time, and the state of the movie business.
The Ringer
Netflix’s ‘Blockbuster’ and Hollywood’s Greatest Spite Projects
In the 10th season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, Larry David brings his trademark pettiness to a whole new level. Fed up with Mocha Joe’s cold coffee, wobbly tables, and mediocre scones, he decides to open up a spite store—Latte Larry’s—right next door. (At Latte Larry’s, the coffee is piping hot, the tables are bolted to the floor, and the scones are immaculate.) While Latte Larry’s doesn’t remain in business for long, Larry does inspire other celebrities in the Curb universe to create their own spite stores: Sean Penn opens an exotic bird shop, Jonah Hill starts his own deli, and Mila Kunis becomes a jeweler.
Comments / 0