The Ringer
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2, Episode 1 Recap
Bill and Joanna get together to talk about the Season 2 premiere of The White Lotus on HBO. They begin their conversation by examining the show’s evolution from limited series to Emmy-winning juggernaut heading into its second season, while also shining a light on director Mike White’s stylistic contributions. They then dive into the show’s character dynamics, talk about the effectiveness of releasing a series in a weekly format vs. an all-at-once binge, and debate why The White Lotus is so special (7:02). Finally, they rank their favorite subplots, appreciate Aubrey Plaza’s impeccable performance as Harper Spiller, and break down the pivotal scenes from the episode (28:49).
The Ringer
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Weddings, Rodney, Eliza, and Justin’s Love Triangle, Genevieve and Aaron Drama, and Lots of Messy Dates in Paradise
Juliet and Callie sit down to dissect Episodes 10 and 11 of Bachelor in Paradise. This week features a dramatic love triangle between Rodney, Eliza, and Justin (7:58), Hayden’s not-so-great introduction in Paradise (20:59), Johnny and Victoria’s sweat-lodge date (27:15), Genevieve and Aaron’s dramatic altercation (34:31), and more.
Adele Reveals How To Say Her Name 'Perfectly' — And We've Been So Wrong
Say "Hello" to the proper way of pronouncing the famed singer's name.
The Ringer
‘Crown Jewel’ Predictions, Schmeggegy Jeopardy, and a Mini Tiers of Maj!
Should SGG go on Wheel of Fortune? Is Rosenberg now a handyman? These are the burning questions on this week’s Cheap Heat. Oh, and the guys also talk about the return of Young Rock this Friday (23:08), Roman Reigns’s place in the GOAT conversation (27:15), and predictions for this weekend’s big Crown Jewel pay-per-view (41:55).
