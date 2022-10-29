ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southview wins district title with overtime shutout of Anthony Wayne

By By Patrick Andres / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vnhJ7_0ircGuY000

Southview is making a habit of playing in soccer games disparate in pace and character.

On Saturday, days removed from an offensive-minded victory for the ages, the Cougars showed they could win defensive-minded clashes, as well.

“They're built for this. It's in their DNA,” coach Andy Kufel said after Southview downed Anthony Wayne 1-0 in overtime in Sylvania to win the Division I district boys soccer title. “We've been up, we've been down. [Our players] know how to fight, they're resilient, they never give up.”

Ninety minutes of physical soccer from a pair of teams coming off taxing district semifinals came down to a odd play. With under six minutes left in overtime, the Cougars’ Nate Schuele dribbled toward the box, looking for a teammate. He opted to play the ball anyway, and it struck Generals defender Zach Kemmer and rolled into the net to end the Generals’ season with 5:21 left in overtime.

“I just knew I had to get the ball in the box. If I touched it and [Kemmer] missed it, he would've followed me anyways. So I'm glad that he did touch it,” Schuele said. “I saw one white shirt in there, and I went to pick him out. It didn't get there, but we got the own goal to win the game.”

Scoring opportunities were few and far between for both teams. With 14 minutes left in the first half, Southview’s Jackson Topoleski had a clear header attempt but pushed the ball just wide, and the teams entered the intermission scoreless.

Anthony Wayne, meanwhile, produced a decent scoring opportunity mere moments into the second half, but the Cougars’ Mo Abdel-Khaleq tackled the Generals’ Cian Flagg as he went to try a header.

“It was kind of what we thought, which was we would have to defend really, really well. I thought we did that for 90-some minutes,” Anthony Wayne coach Brian Billings said. “Ultimately for us we were just let down by not creating clear-cut chances. We had a lot of territory, we had a lot of set pieces, but we just didn't do anything with them. A lot of that's a credit to [Southview].”

Meanwhile, three Cougars — Abdel-Khaleq, Markus Lepard, and Schuele — amassed yellow cards as the game wore on. Challenges were frequent, and Southview became the second straight Generals opponent held scoreless through the regulation 80 minutes.

It was a far cry from the Cougars’ off-the-wall district semifinal win over Ashland on Tuesday evening. In that game, the Arrows led Southview 5-2 before surrendering three goals in the final 20 minutes. The Cougars then won in overtime.

“The more variety you have, the better prepared you are,” Kufel said. “We're tournament ready for whatever's going to come our way.”

Southview will await St. Francis de Sales, which beat Northview 1-0 Saturday afternoon at Springfield. The Cougars vanquished the Knights this season, 1-0 on Sept. 8.

Anthony Wayne had been one of just three teams to defeat Southview in the regular season this year, winning 2-1 in Whitehouse on Sept. 13.

“We knew we had to come out today and really put it on them because last game we played them, we lost 2-1, and we knew how bad that felt because we were still in the game,” Schuele said. “We just knew we were a better team today, a more fit one.”

