St. Francis de Sales advances to Division I boys soccer regional semifinal

St. Francis de Sales clinched its second consecutive Division I boys soccer district title on Saturday with a 1-0 victory over Northview at Springfield Community Stadium.

The Knights (14-6-1) earned their third district title in five seasons and fifth in program history. St. Francis advances to the Division I regional semifinal against Southview, which won its district final against Anthony Wayne, at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Bowling Green High School.

Northview concludes its season at 11-6-2.

“All season we've been working hard,” St. Francis senior forward Caleb Trent said. “We've been waiting for this moment. Our goal was to win the district final this year since this year we are the reigning district champions. And to get the win, to get the goal, it just feels great.”

A series of corner kicks led to St. Francis breaking the scoreless tie with less than 10 minutes to go in regulation.

Owen Little took the first corner opportunity with 9:50 to go. The attempt sailed a bit too far, but the Knights set up another corner opportunity a little more than half a minute later.

On the second attempt, St. Francis set up Trent, who gave the Knights the lead with 9:06 remaining.

“[Trent is] a special kid. Someone that you can put in, in the right place at the right time, and he always comes up with goals somehow,” St. Francis coach Mike Kern said. “Hat’s off to Northview. They're a great team. They kind of had a tough road to this point and much respect with their coach and their staff. But we planned this out way back in March. I mean, we were training since then and we had a lot of injuries at first. We didn't really start out too well, so it's just nice being here.”

The Knights had a chance to put the game further out of reach with 6:56 remaining with a penalty kick but were unable to connect.

The Wildcats switched goalkeepers for the PK, with Tryston Harrell swapping out for Hutch Saggese. Travis Kenner’s PK was blocked by Harrell, a senior, who dove to his right on Kenner’s shot.

“We wanted it, so we weren't going quit,” Northview coach Tony LoFiego said. “If we were going to go out, we were going to go out with a bang. The team's played hard all season and they just have a lot of heart. That's a thing they've had all season, and it really shows in their character and it's been a great time.”

Both teams had opportunities to connect in a scoreless first half.

JJ Brennan, a St. Francis midfielder, dribbled down the field and took a shot directly at Saggese a little less than eight minutes in, but Saggese recorded a save.

Around 15 minutes in, the Wildcats’ Brendan Wishart took a shot. but St. Francis goalkeeper Ben Baker recorded one of his seven saves.

Kern had praise for the Knights’ back line, a key to the shutout victory.

“[St. Francis defender Ryan] Coop blew his ACL out last year in the district finals, Kern said. “Obviously, having someone that athletic in the back [is key], and Ben Baker's just a workhorse. Those two just hold it down. Defense wins championships, and they've done that today.”

St. Francis tallied 17 shots, eight of which were on goal.

Northview had 10 shots, led by Wishart with three. Adam Pyle and Josh Tussing each took two shots. Shamus O’Neill, Aidan Brown, and Rommie Jallad recorded one shot each.

The regional semifinal matchup between St. Francis and Southview will be the second meeting of the season. The Cougars won the early September matchup 1-0.

“I think this time we're going to be more prepared,” Trent said of the Knights upcoming matchup, “and we're just going to have to practice how we can grind for that game.”