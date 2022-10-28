ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

All of The Stars: The Cast & Crew of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Hit The Purple Carpet At World Premiere

By Bernard &quot;Beanz&quot; Smalls
WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM
WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25XqUY_0irbE5z700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iISM9_0irbE5z700

Source: Getty Images / Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

It’s almost time to head back to Wakanda. Before fans embark on what will most definitely be an emotional journey, the cast and crew of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever shined at the film’s world premiere.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just a few weeks from its November 11, 2022 release, but before it arrives, the cast and crew hit Los Angeles to celebrate the film’s completion after what seemed like a grueling process.

Wakanda Forever is the follow-up film to Marvel Studios’ mega-successful film, Black Panther. Before film cameras started rolling, director Ryan Coogler was met with a challenge when his lead star, and friend Chadwick Boseman , tragically passed away after privately battling colorectal cancer.

Coogler quickly reworked the story and script to address Boseman’s absence, but that wasn’t the only issue the film met. There was an ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and Letitia Wright was injured during filming, leading to halted production.

But that’s in the past. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is here, and those involved with making the film were in Hollywood and on the purple carpet at the world premiere.

All of The Stars Were On Hand To Celebrate Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Alex Livinalli, and Mabel Cadena, and more rounded out the film’s cast.

Film making crew in attendance included Ryan Coogler (directed by/screenplay by) , Joe Robert Cole (screenplay by), Kevin Feige and Nate Moore (producers) , Louis D’Esposito and Victoria Alonso (executive producers), and Ludwig Göransson ( music by/score produced by/songs produced by ) and Ruth E. Carter (costume designer).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YZpxQ_0irbE5z700

Source: Getty Images / Getty

Rihanna, who is featured on the movie’s official soundtrack with her Tems-written lead single “Lift Me Up,” was also in attendance with her baby daddy, A$AP Rocky.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TMwBE_0irbE5z700

Source: Getty Images / Getty

Other Notables In Attendance

Other notable stars on hand were Simu Liu ( Shang-Chi ), Regé-Jean Page ( Secret Invasion ), Jeffrey Wright ( What If? ), Jameela Jamil ( She-Hulk: Attorney At Law ), Michael B. Jordan ( Black Panther ), Quinta Brunson ( Abbott Elementary ), Sheryl Lee Ralph ( Abbott Elementary ) and more.

Chadwick Boseman’s wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, was also on hand to witness the film that Ryan Coogler and the cast have called a tribute to the late actor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cROxO_0irbE5z700

Source: Getty Images / Getty

You can peep photos from the Wakanda Foreve r world premiere in the gallery below.

Photo: Getty Images / Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The post All of The Stars: The Cast & Crew of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Hit The Purple Carpet At World Premiere appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

1. Tenoch Huerta Mejía (Namor)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b6bHd_0irbE5z700 Source:Getty

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere marvel studios,black panther,black panther: wakanda forever

2. Winston Duke (M’Baku)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q3W9o_0irbE5z700 Source:Getty

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere marvel studios,black panther,black panther: wakanda forever

3. Dominique Thorne (Riri Williams)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gyItn_0irbE5z700 Source:Getty

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere marvel studios,black panther,black panther: wakanda forever

4. Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BoaNm_0irbE5z700 Source:Getty

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere marvel studios,black panther,black panther: wakanda forever

5. Alex Livinalli (Attuma)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M2osU_0irbE5z700 Source:Getty

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere marvel studios,black panther,black panther: wakanda forever

6. Danai Gurira (Okoye)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XcUll_0irbE5z700 Source:Getty

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere marvel studios,black panther,black panther: wakanda forever

7. Michaela Coel (Aneka)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UaJCk_0irbE5z700 Source:Getty

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere marvel studios,black panther,black panther: wakanda forever

8. Angela Bassett (Queen Ramonda)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hPN1E_0irbE5z700 Source:Getty

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere marvel studios,black panther,black panther: wakanda forever

9. Leititia Wright (Princess Shuri)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hGyui_0irbE5z700 Source:Getty

Black Panther: Wakanda Forvever World Premiere marvel studios,black panther,black panther: wakanda forever

10. Michael B. Jordan (Killmonger)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04XgyW_0irbE5z700 Source:Getty

Black Panther: Wakanda Forvever World Premiere marvel studios,black panther,black panther: wakanda forever

11. Daniel Kaluuya

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vMwNR_0irbE5z700 Source:Getty

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere marvel studios,black panther,black panther: wakanda forever

12. Regé-Jean Page

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cIkSZ_0irbE5z700 Source:Getty

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere marvel studios,black panther,black panther: wakanda forever

13. Chloe x Halle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NaPz2_0irbE5z700 Source:Getty

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere marvel studios,black panther,black panther: wakanda forever

14. Jeffrey Wright

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jaf50_0irbE5z700 Source:Getty

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere marvel studios,black panther,black panther: wakanda forever

15. Rihanna

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DjplU_0irbE5z700 Source:Getty

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere marvel studios,black panther,black panther: wakanda forever

16. Tessa Thompson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HPbdr_0irbE5z700 Source:Getty

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere marvel studios,black panther,black panther: wakanda forever

17. Dominique Fishback

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xDDLH_0irbE5z700 Source:Getty

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere marvel studios,black panther,black panther: wakanda forever

18. Sheryl Lee Ralph

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NpQHE_0irbE5z700 Source:Getty

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere marvel studios,black panther,black panther: wakanda forever

19. Jameela Jamil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cgqnz_0irbE5z700 Source:Getty

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere marvel studios,black panther,black panther: wakanda forever

20. Karrueche

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GtPY7_0irbE5z700 Source:Getty

Black Panther: Wakanda Forvere World Premiere marvel studios,black panther,black panther: wakanda forever

21. Quinta Brunson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=210V1V_0irbE5z700 Source:Getty Images for Disney

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere marvel studios,black panther,black panther: wakanda forever

22. Mabel Cadena (Namora)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=476obs_0irbE5z700 Source:Getty Images for Disney

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere marvel studios,black panther,black panther: wakanda forever

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Live-Action ‘Hercules’ Will Be for the TikTok Generation, Russo Bros Say

It’s always a victory for the art of cinema when filmmakers prostrate themselves before the almighty algorithm. Director-producer brothers Joe and Anthony Russo are working on a live-action adaptation of Hercules for Disney, and they opened up about the process of conceiving the new musical project to Variety, which profiled them earlier this week. The trade quotes a Russo (without making it clear exactly which one, but most likely Joe) as saying, “There are questions about how you translate it as a musical. Audiences today have been trained by TikTok, right? What is their expectation of what that musical looks like and feels like? That can be a lot of fun and help us push the boundaries a little bit on how you execute a modern musical.” Director Guy Ritchie, whose work on 2009’s Sherlock Holmes and 2011’s Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows cancel each other out, will be helming the project. To be fair to the Russos and Disney’s various movers and shakers, Ritchie also directed 2019’s live-action Aladdin, a remake termed “not entirely terrible” by The Daily Beast. Sounds like a project that can go the distance!Read it at Variety
WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM

WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM

167
Followers
958
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Where Information Is Power

 https://woldcnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy