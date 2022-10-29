Read full article on original website
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Christmas Has Arrived in the Shreveport Bossier Area on Lite Rock 100.7
We’re so excited for the holidays this year.. and let’s be honest, when you turn on the news it’s always something bad. From the economy, to the war, to politics… we all need a GIANT hug right now – and isn’t that what Christmas music is? One BIG hug and everyone in Shreveport and across the country – and the world – needs that right now!
Actress Says Shreveport Movie Set Was Haunted While Filming
We all know tons of stories about Shreveport being haunted. The Municipal Auditorium is one of the most well known hauntings in the entire state. There are stories of restaurants being haunted, schools being haunted, and essentially every kind of building in Shreveport having a haunted story. But how often...
Shreveport-Bossier homes dressed to kill for Halloween
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Creepy and kooky homes in the Shreveport-Bossier area are showing their Halloween spirit. These homes went all out to bring spooky fun to their communities. We checked out a few of the best-decorated neighborhoods to show you the homes with impressive displays. We visited these...
Halloween 2022 celebrated with friends and family
SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3 News thanks all of our viewers who shared their creative Halloween photos with us this year! Here is a collection of the hundreds of fang-tastic pictures we received.
Shreveport #2ndDateUpdate On Demand: David and Jenn.. and the Cooking Class
Weekday mornings at 6:30 and 8:30 Jay Michaels in the Morning tries to figure out what went wrong on dates in the Shreveport-Bossier area… and sometimes we get someone a second date.. and sometimes, well, we don’t!. Here’s what happened this morning on Shreveport #2ndDateUpdate with David and...
Shreveport Group Therapy: She Accidentally Opened Her Co-Workers PayCheck Stub!
Weekday mornings at 7:20 everyone in the ArkLaTex is chiming in on Group Therapy on Q97.3 with Jay Michaels in the Morning, it’s quickly become one of the most popular radio segments in the Shreveport area!. This morning we talked to Michelle. She accidentally opened a co-workers paycheck stub....
KSLA News 12 brings home three Emmy Awards
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — KSLA News 12 took home three trophies from the 2022 Mid-America Emmy Awards in St. Louis, Missouri. The station was nominated for nine total awards and was the only station in the ArkLaTex to be nominated or win in any category. Evening Anchor Doug Warner...
QUEST LGBTQ+ Music & Arts festival showcases Shreveport talent
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - ShrevePride is hosting its first annual QUEST LGBTQ+ Music and Arts festival!. The event is taking place at Seventh Tap Brewing Project. Attendees have a chance to catch some musical appearances, stand-up comedy and more. “The whole idea is that we craft a place where it...
Kids and parents celebrate Halloween at several Trunk or Treat events in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La.-A large number of parents and kids turned out to several Trunk or Treat events held in Shreveport. The goal was to provide a safe, fun place to celebrate Halloween. With a large number of trick-or-treaters expected to hit Shreveport streets this Halloween, the main concern for organizers was...
Lloyd Thompson street dedication: ‘Never would have thought that this would have happened’
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A street in downtown Shreveport was dedicated to the late Lloyd Thompson, who was loved by many people in the community. The street dedication sign took place in the 1300 block of Milam Street on Tuesday, where Thompson grew up with his siblings. “Never would...
Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week events
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s Black Restaurant Week in Shreveport-Bossier and the Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce suggests visiting several Black-owned area restaurants this week. “When you see Black restaurant week, you see Black business owners that are being successful and we’ve got to make sure that...
Jay Michaels and Lynn Vance Talk To Shreveport Paranormal Investigator Bess Maxwell
Happy Halloween! To celebrate we wanted to hear about all the spooky stuff in the Shreveport and Bossier City — like the REAL spooky ghost stories in the ArkLaTex; so we invited Bess Maxwell from Louisiana Spirits Paranormal Investigations to talk about some real hauntings she’s investigated and experienced in the Shreveport area – and some of her stories and AUDIO really surprised and SHOCKED us.
Shreveport street dedicated in honor of Lloyd Thompson
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - He was known for his advocacy in the Black community as the president of the Shreveport chapter of the NAACP, and later was elected as a Caddo Parish School Board member. Lloyd Thompson worked tirelessly for equality and for the children. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, Michael...
Crumbl Cookies to open Shreveport location Nov. 4
Shreveport is about to get a whole lot sweeter on Friday, November 4 when locally owned and operated Youree Crumbl Cookies, located at 7020 Youree Drive Suite F, Shreveport, LA, 71105, opens its doors. Store owners, Bryce Dean and Brian Sieck say they can’t wait to serve delicious treats to...
Perfect Fit holds Halloween-themed skating party for children with autism
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — An organization held a skating party so children with autism could have a safe environment in which to participate in an activity with other children like them. Perfect Fit Autism Foundation held the Halloween-themed gathering early the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 30 at Hot Wheels...
Concerts to check out in November
(Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Click on the concert name to be taken to event and ticket page. Nickelodeon’s favorite blue dog and friends come for a night for an epic adventure! This time Josh and Blue are conjuring up a magical theater show. Location - Shreveport Municipal Auditorium, 705 Elvis...
NICU babies at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport dress up for Halloween
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s all treats and no tricks at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport’s St. Mary Medical Center NICU this Halloween. Babies in the NICU got to dress up for the holiday. And of course, their costumes feature all the delicious treats of the holiday. NICU nurses go the extra mile during the holidays to make sure families have a chance to celebrate together.
Three weekend shootings in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Three non-life threatening shootings were reported in Shreveport over the weekend. On Friday Oct. 28, an 18-year-old male was shot in the right arm at the Holiday Inn Express on Interstate Drive just before midnight. The victim was transported to Willis-Knighton South and taken to Oschner LSU Health by police. There are no reported suspects at this time. The investigation is currently ongoing.
When is Freddy’s in Bossier Opening? Details Here
The Excitement Surrounding Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is Real. From the moment Amanda Nottingham with the Bossier Chief Administrative Officer confirmed there was a whole lot of custard and steakburgers headed our way we have all been keeping an eye on the Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers building on Airline Drive.
