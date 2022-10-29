ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Radio 710 KEEL

Crumbl Cookies Announces Shreveport Opening Date

I Love Crumbl Cookies, and Once You Try Them You Will Love Them Too. You have seen the famous pink box right? Crumbl’s delicious cookies are the easiest thing for me to deliver to my friends and family in Tyler, Texas the iconic pink packaging just screams that there is about to be a party in your mouth.
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Christmas Has Arrived in the Shreveport Bossier Area on Lite Rock 100.7

We’re so excited for the holidays this year.. and let’s be honest, when you turn on the news it’s always something bad. From the economy, to the war, to politics… we all need a GIANT hug right now – and isn’t that what Christmas music is? One BIG hug and everyone in Shreveport and across the country – and the world – needs that right now!
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Strong to severe storms possible late this week

SHREVEPORT, La. - A strong storm system on the west coast as of Tuesday evening is forecast to visit the ArkLaTex Friday night. As a result, strong to severe storms could move into the ArkLaTex beginning Friday evening. Storms may last into the late night. Then, the system could depart...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bizmagsb.com

Crumbl Cookies to open Shreveport location Nov. 4

Shreveport is about to get a whole lot sweeter on Friday, November 4 when locally owned and operated Youree Crumbl Cookies, located at 7020 Youree Drive Suite F, Shreveport, LA, 71105, opens its doors. Store owners, Bryce Dean and Brian Sieck say they can’t wait to serve delicious treats to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport-Bossier homes dressed to kill for Halloween

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Creepy and kooky homes in the Shreveport-Bossier area are showing their Halloween spirit. These homes went all out to bring spooky fun to their communities. We checked out a few of the best-decorated neighborhoods to show you the homes with impressive displays. We visited these...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

Freddy’s opens Tuesday in Bossier City

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers®, a fast-casual restaurant concept, opens Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 2578 Airline Dr. in front of Walmart. Freddy’s is known for its cooked-to-order steakburgers made with lean 100 percent ground beef, all-beef hot dogs, crispy shoestring fries and frozen custard treats made with freshly churned chocolate or vanilla frozen custard.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
q973radio.com

Jay Michaels and Lynn Vance Talk To Shreveport Paranormal Investigator Bess Maxwell

Happy Halloween! To celebrate we wanted to hear about all the spooky stuff in the Shreveport and Bossier City — like the REAL spooky ghost stories in the ArkLaTex; so we invited Bess Maxwell from Louisiana Spirits Paranormal Investigations to talk about some real hauntings she’s investigated and experienced in the Shreveport area – and some of her stories and AUDIO really surprised and SHOCKED us.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week events

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s Black Restaurant Week in Shreveport-Bossier and the Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce suggests visiting several Black-owned area restaurants this week. “When you see Black restaurant week, you see Black business owners that are being successful and we’ve got to make sure that...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

KSLA News 12 brings home three Emmy Awards

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — KSLA News 12 took home three trophies from the 2022 Mid-America Emmy Awards in St. Louis, Missouri. The station was nominated for nine total awards and was the only station in the ArkLaTex to be nominated or win in any category. Evening Anchor Doug Warner...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Sunshine returns for the spookiest day of the year!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! It has been a gloomy day and I have had to augment my diet with a little more caffeine than I usually would on a Sunday! Some folks have seen the low-70s, which is great for them. Most though, have only seen the mid-60s for highs this afternoon. Cloudy skies have dominated and will continue until the overnight hours. Lows tonight will drop to the mid-50s with decreasing clouds.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktoy1047.com

Shreveport police respond to trio of shootings over weekend

An 18-year-old male was shot in the right arm on Friday night at the Holliday Inn Express. He was transported to Ochsner LSU. A man was shot in the back around 4 a.m. on Sunday in the 1100 block of East Kings Highway. He was transported to a local hospital. Another man was shot around 11 a.m. on Sunday while walking with his girlfriend. The victim was shot by a passing vehicle. Police are seeking suspects in all cases.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Bossier gas station clears up rumor on $9 gas

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Some Bossier City residents have expressed concern after seeing a $9.67 price tag at a gas station on Airline Drive and Wemple Road. KSLA reached out to the Exxon station to see if gas was actually selling for that amount. They say the sign is wrong and regular unleaded gas will only cost you $3.32.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Three weekend shootings in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Three non-life threatening shootings were reported in Shreveport over the weekend. On Friday Oct. 28, an 18-year-old male was shot in the right arm at the Holiday Inn Express on Interstate Drive just before midnight. The victim was transported to Willis-Knighton South and taken to Oschner LSU Health by police. There are no reported suspects at this time. The investigation is currently ongoing.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Cloudy skies tonight and tomorrow

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! We have seen the heavier showers move out of the ArkLaTex and now are just seeing a few scattered and isolated light showers here and there. It is cool out there but lows overnight will be really mild, with the mid-50s as the minimum for the most part. Cloudy skies are to remain overnight.
SHREVEPORT, LA
1130 AM: The Tiger

When is Freddy’s in Bossier Opening? Details Here

The Excitement Surrounding Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is Real. From the moment Amanda Nottingham with the Bossier Chief Administrative Officer confirmed there was a whole lot of custard and steakburgers headed our way we have all been keeping an eye on the Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers building on Airline Drive.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA

