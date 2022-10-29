Read full article on original website
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crumbl Cookies Announces Shreveport Opening Date
I Love Crumbl Cookies, and Once You Try Them You Will Love Them Too. You have seen the famous pink box right? Crumbl’s delicious cookies are the easiest thing for me to deliver to my friends and family in Tyler, Texas the iconic pink packaging just screams that there is about to be a party in your mouth.
q973radio.com
Christmas Has Arrived in the Shreveport Bossier Area on Lite Rock 100.7
We’re so excited for the holidays this year.. and let’s be honest, when you turn on the news it’s always something bad. From the economy, to the war, to politics… we all need a GIANT hug right now – and isn’t that what Christmas music is? One BIG hug and everyone in Shreveport and across the country – and the world – needs that right now!
KTBS
Strong to severe storms possible late this week
SHREVEPORT, La. - A strong storm system on the west coast as of Tuesday evening is forecast to visit the ArkLaTex Friday night. As a result, strong to severe storms could move into the ArkLaTex beginning Friday evening. Storms may last into the late night. Then, the system could depart...
bizmagsb.com
Crumbl Cookies to open Shreveport location Nov. 4
Shreveport is about to get a whole lot sweeter on Friday, November 4 when locally owned and operated Youree Crumbl Cookies, located at 7020 Youree Drive Suite F, Shreveport, LA, 71105, opens its doors. Store owners, Bryce Dean and Brian Sieck say they can’t wait to serve delicious treats to...
KTBS
Halloween 2022 celebrated with friends and family
SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3 News thanks all of our viewers who shared their creative Halloween photos with us this year! Here is a collection of the hundreds of fang-tastic pictures we received.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport-Bossier homes dressed to kill for Halloween
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Creepy and kooky homes in the Shreveport-Bossier area are showing their Halloween spirit. These homes went all out to bring spooky fun to their communities. We checked out a few of the best-decorated neighborhoods to show you the homes with impressive displays. We visited these...
bossierpress.com
Freddy’s opens Tuesday in Bossier City
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers®, a fast-casual restaurant concept, opens Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 2578 Airline Dr. in front of Walmart. Freddy’s is known for its cooked-to-order steakburgers made with lean 100 percent ground beef, all-beef hot dogs, crispy shoestring fries and frozen custard treats made with freshly churned chocolate or vanilla frozen custard.
q973radio.com
Jay Michaels and Lynn Vance Talk To Shreveport Paranormal Investigator Bess Maxwell
Happy Halloween! To celebrate we wanted to hear about all the spooky stuff in the Shreveport and Bossier City — like the REAL spooky ghost stories in the ArkLaTex; so we invited Bess Maxwell from Louisiana Spirits Paranormal Investigations to talk about some real hauntings she’s investigated and experienced in the Shreveport area – and some of her stories and AUDIO really surprised and SHOCKED us.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week events
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s Black Restaurant Week in Shreveport-Bossier and the Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce suggests visiting several Black-owned area restaurants this week. “When you see Black restaurant week, you see Black business owners that are being successful and we’ve got to make sure that...
KSLA
KSLA News 12 brings home three Emmy Awards
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — KSLA News 12 took home three trophies from the 2022 Mid-America Emmy Awards in St. Louis, Missouri. The station was nominated for nine total awards and was the only station in the ArkLaTex to be nominated or win in any category. Evening Anchor Doug Warner...
K945
Rent Out an Entire Ranch for $875 Just 2 Hours From Shreveport
You Can Live Out Your Best Ranching Life For Just $875 a Night. Before you freak out at the price let me remind your his ranch is welcoming you and your 13 closest friends so make sure you split the cost with them. Silver Star Ranch Isn't Just a Beautiful...
49-Year-Old Jessie Jackson Scott Killed In Fatal Crash In Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)
According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported on Saturday night in Shreveport. Officials confirmed that a 49-year-old man died due to the hit and run accident.
q973radio.com
Shreveport Group Therapy: She Accidentally Opened Her Co-Workers PayCheck Stub!
Weekday mornings at 7:20 everyone in the ArkLaTex is chiming in on Group Therapy on Q97.3 with Jay Michaels in the Morning, it’s quickly become one of the most popular radio segments in the Shreveport area!. This morning we talked to Michelle. She accidentally opened a co-workers paycheck stub....
KSLA
Sunshine returns for the spookiest day of the year!
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! It has been a gloomy day and I have had to augment my diet with a little more caffeine than I usually would on a Sunday! Some folks have seen the low-70s, which is great for them. Most though, have only seen the mid-60s for highs this afternoon. Cloudy skies have dominated and will continue until the overnight hours. Lows tonight will drop to the mid-50s with decreasing clouds.
ktoy1047.com
Shreveport police respond to trio of shootings over weekend
An 18-year-old male was shot in the right arm on Friday night at the Holliday Inn Express. He was transported to Ochsner LSU. A man was shot in the back around 4 a.m. on Sunday in the 1100 block of East Kings Highway. He was transported to a local hospital. Another man was shot around 11 a.m. on Sunday while walking with his girlfriend. The victim was shot by a passing vehicle. Police are seeking suspects in all cases.
KSLA
Bossier gas station clears up rumor on $9 gas
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Some Bossier City residents have expressed concern after seeing a $9.67 price tag at a gas station on Airline Drive and Wemple Road. KSLA reached out to the Exxon station to see if gas was actually selling for that amount. They say the sign is wrong and regular unleaded gas will only cost you $3.32.
KTBS
Three weekend shootings in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Three non-life threatening shootings were reported in Shreveport over the weekend. On Friday Oct. 28, an 18-year-old male was shot in the right arm at the Holiday Inn Express on Interstate Drive just before midnight. The victim was transported to Willis-Knighton South and taken to Oschner LSU Health by police. There are no reported suspects at this time. The investigation is currently ongoing.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Investigating October 29 Deadly Hit-and-Run
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Investigating October 29 Deadly Hit-and-Run Louisiana – On October 30, 2022. Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator revealed that the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly hit-and-run that occurred in Shreveport, Louisiana on Saturday night. The initial investigation showed that a...
KSLA
Cloudy skies tonight and tomorrow
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! We have seen the heavier showers move out of the ArkLaTex and now are just seeing a few scattered and isolated light showers here and there. It is cool out there but lows overnight will be really mild, with the mid-50s as the minimum for the most part. Cloudy skies are to remain overnight.
When is Freddy’s in Bossier Opening? Details Here
The Excitement Surrounding Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is Real. From the moment Amanda Nottingham with the Bossier Chief Administrative Officer confirmed there was a whole lot of custard and steakburgers headed our way we have all been keeping an eye on the Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers building on Airline Drive.
