Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) presents “Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show” – a theatrical rendition of the Emmy® Award-winning animated television series “Bluey” at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. Based on an original new story written by “Bluey” creator Joe Brumm, “Bluey’s Big Play” will stop at Hulu Theater at MSG for seven performances from Friday, November 18 through Sunday, November 20, 2022. www.blueylive.com.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO