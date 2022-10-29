Read full article on original website
WhatsApp will be your new note manager
WhatsApp allows us to start a new chat with contacts from the agenda, with strangers, and create groups. What it does not allow us, at least normally, is create a new chat with us. There are ways to achieve this, such as staying alone in a group. But it is quite a tedious task which often makes it not worth it.
So you can detect that a video is really a deepfake
Many scams can slip through the Internet. We’re not just talking about malware, fake emails, or apps that are actually fraud; They can also simply sneak in a video, audio or photo that pretends to be something that it is not. Especially fake videos have become very popular lately and are used by hackers to cheat. It is also known as deepfake. What can we do to detect that a video really is a deepfake?
How to fix problems with Google Assistant if it does not work
Another problem may be in the microphone. To be able to activate the Google assistant is essential. We must say “OK Google” and run. If the microphone is not working, we will have problems for this service to work and we will not be able to use it. It’s something else you’re going to have to check.
If You're Curious About the Color of Your Convos, Here's Why iPhone Users' Text Messages Are Sometimes Green
If you have an iPhone, you may be wondering: Why are my messages green? Most of the time, the text messaging bubbles are blue (and gray) but every once in a while, our texts can show up as green bubbles too. Since this can be pretty confusing for iPhone users, Parade is breaking down all the reasons that can cause your messages to show up in different colors.
Samsung expects Apple to join foldable market in 2024 but not with iPhones
Rumors about Apple launching a foldable device aren’t new. This time, Samsung is preparing for the Cupertino company to join a market that the South Korean firm currently has the lead. While everyone expects a foldable iPhone, Samsung doesn’t think this will be the first Apple device to bend.
Do you share Chrome with other people? This perfect function so that they do not spy on you
In the office it is possible that several workers have access to the same computer where we also have the aforementioned Chrome installed. The same thing can happen at home if our children or siblings also use the same PC and therefore the same default browser. Obviously, depending on the use we make of this specific application, on certain occasions we will be interested in keeping our privacy safe.
Twitter Blue will cost eight dollars a month
As you surely remember, because it happened just yesterday, we learned that Elon Musk planned to raise the price of Twitter Blue, the premium version of the social network, and that it was also going to link it with its verified program. A decision that was already controversial per seand that generated even more angry responses when it was learned that his plans were to raise the price of Blue to as much as twenty dollars a month.
Elon Musk wants Twitter to bring Vine back
To no one’s surprise, Elon Musk’s entry on Twitter has been hypervitaminized. This morning we learned that he wants to rethink the verified system, although it may be necessary to use it, from some point on, to be a Twitter Blue user, whose monthly fee he also wants to raise to 20 dollars. It does not seem like the best solution, although it is true that the verified system, until now, has worked quite erratically.
Horror stories that have happened and could happen to your PC
No, we are not going to talk to you about the dangers of artificial intelligence and the consequences that one reaches self-awareness and gives you to read Nietzsche or any ashen misanthropist. If not something that gives much more terror to be worldly. And it is that it is said that what is really scary is not what comes from the imaginary, but from within the world of the possible and real. That is why, and without wishing to scare you, although perhaps yes, we have decided to remember a series of things that can happen with our computer and that make hair like spikes.
Has your Instagram account been suspended? Don’t worry, it could be a mistake
A general problem seems to be affecting Instagram, and that is that many users are notifying of a message they receive when they try to open the application. As you can see in the image, the service is returning the “Account Suspended” message, a punishment that usually occurs when a user violates the terms of service and publishes or comments on content that is not part of Instagram’s legal use agreement .
Can I quit my job and live on Twitch? This is what your users earn
To broadcast on Twitch the single investment What we must do is that of the equipment and accessories that we need, be it a computer, console, microphone, webcam and others, since the purple platform does not require a payment to use it. However, they do not live off the air and somehow you have to pay for the servers and all the necessary infrastructure to be able to carry out the transmissions.
MiniOS, WinterOS… the pirated Windows Lite that can destroy your computer
Unlike Linux, Windows, Microsoft’s operating system is closed source. This means that nobody has access to the source code, and it is forbidden to modify the operating system, as well as distribute modified versions on the Internet, much less with pirated keys. Despite everything, there are many modified versions of this style that, if you are not careful, can break your computer. We are talking about systems like MiniOS or WinterOS that, unfortunately, have more and more echo on the net.
Channel 4 Rebrands VoD Service All4 as Channel 4
On the occasion of its 40th birthday, U.K. public service broadcaster Channel 4 has rebranded its VoD service All4 as Channel 4. The service used to be known as 4oD and it was renamed as All4 in 2015. The rebranding, which will begin from spring 2023, is to “help audiences better navigate the abundance of choice in the digital world and find their favorite Channel 4 shows wherever and whenever they choose to watch content,” Channel 4 said in a statement. “All4 will change to ‘Channel 4 as Channel 4 becomes the first U.K. broadcaster to adopt one brand identity across...
Buy without fear, so you can return the products you don’t like to Amazon for free
Amazon has become, on its own merits, one of the best options when buying all kinds of products since it covers practically all the categories that we may need, both occasionally or regularly, although it does not always offer us the best prices on certain products. Also, it is very easy return anything that we do not like without questions.
These are the smart devices that should not be missing at home
Home automation is increasingly present in homes around the world, often even without us thinking of any device as home automation. The help that this can give us extends to practically any area of our homes, and helps us to have an efficient house in many areas such as electricity consumption, health, leisure and productivity. Therefore, it may be a good time to start home automation, and for this we are going to show you home automation devices that cannot be missing in your home.
Google Chrome: new zero-day flaw for Google’s browser, update it immediately
A new zero-day flaw affects Chrome. This is the seventh of its kind, and the Mountain View company has asked its users to update the browser as a matter of urgency. If there were a nobility of security vulnerabilities, zero-day vulnerabilities would be ranked among the purest: not only have they not yet been published, but moreover, there are not yet no known fixes or protections. They most often expose user data, which is always more expensive. Blessed bread for hackers of all kinds who do not hesitate to exploit them to steal the data of billions of Internet users.
How to use conditional formatting in Excel
Work with large volumes of data is one of many Excel utilities. The book format combines the two dimensions of a sheet, with the third dimension that provides the possibility of using several in the same document and performing operations with the data on them. Not in vain, the calculation capacity provided by the first applications of this type, back in the eighties, were the main direct route of entry of computers in offices.
Unsubscribe and create your own Netflix with these MiniPCs
Today we have gone from the era of screen sharing in the living room to each of us having our own personal screen. If you have a good collection of movies, series, documentaries and others accumulated over the years. What better than sharing them with who you love the most and share your life with?
The remuneration of Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, rises 10% to 55 million
Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, is seeing his work at the head of the company rewarded with a significant increase in his remuneration. Indeed, your compensation packageas they call the set of concepts that make up their salary, has improved by 10% compared to last yearuntil reaching the 54.946 million of dollars. This has been reflected in the company’s 2022 Representation Statement.
20% discount on the entire catalog
Throughout this week (until November 6 inclusive), the entire newskill online store will have a 20% discount, directly, without exceptions, without discount coupons and without having to sign up for anything; simply add the products you want to your shopping cart and the discount will be applied automatically. Special offers...
