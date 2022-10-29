Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Largest battery-making project in the US may be used by Ford to poach Korean technology as Rivian tried
Legacy US automakers like GM or Ford have vowed to surpass Tesla and become the country's leading electric vehicle manufacturers. General Motors has pledged US$42 billion in total for the process, while Ford's transition is even more ambitious with a $50 billion investment in EV and battery factories announced so far. It even split its operations into a legacy company called Ford Blue - for legacy ICE vehicles - and a dedicated electric car spinoff aptly named Model E.
NASA suggests new space cooling technology could charge electric cars in 5 minutes
Wish your electric car didn't take so long to charge? NASA says a new piece of technology intended for space could change that.
insideevs.com
Watch Xpeng VTOL Flying Electric Car Successfully Complete First Flight
The arrival of commercially viable flying cars has been erroneously foretold countless times before over the course of the last century, but in recent years, with the popularization of electric vehicles, the idea that we will travel around like the Jetsons in the foreseeable future seems to be gaining traction again. Companies dedicated to providing such a product are now popping up, and other companies like China’s Xpeng are also looking allocating resources for this.
Top Speed
How The Chinese SSC SC-01 Redefines The Affordable Electric Sports Car
The Chinese automotive industry is not slowing down its expansion. There is an obvious emphasis on electric cars and the latest model from the People’s Republic wants to redefine affordable, fun sports cars in the age of electrification. It’s called the SSC SC-01 where “SSC” stands for Small Sports Car, and it is safe to say, the Chinese automaker has nailed the classic design of the mid-engine sports car. Despite the Chinese automotive industry booming, the perception of Chinese-made vehicles is still one of cheap and outdated knockoffs, even though there are plenty of examples that suggest the opposite. With that said, the SC-01 EV sports car has a few things up its sleeve that can change that perception as it wants to appeal to a certain niche.
Only 1 Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) Has an Electric Driving Range Over 60 Miles
Choosing the right plug-in hybrid can be a difficult situation as they grow in popularity. Here is the only plug-in hybrid (PHEV) with an electric driving range of over 60 miles. The post Only 1 Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) Has an Electric Driving Range Over 60 Miles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Chronicle
Don Brunell Commentary: Recycling Lithium Batteries Must Accelerate for EVs to Succeed
Demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is soaring, accelerated by climate change concerns. EVs reduce tailpipe emissions from cars, trucks and buses, which are responsible for 30 percent of our greenhouse gas pollutants. The switch to EVs is worldwide and growing. The Simply Insurance website projects by 2040, 58 percent of...
electrek.co
Here’s where the new US EV ‘Battery Belt’ is forming – and why
Since the beginning of 2021, more than 15 new US lithium-ion battery gigafactories or expansions have been announced in a region becoming known as the Battery Belt. Combined, these facilities represent a potential investment of at least $40 billion, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. All but one gigafactory exceeds 10 GWh of capacity, and the largest will exceed 40 GWh.
Autoweek.com
Electric Car Battery Life Explained
Electric cars offer several benefits over tried-and-true gas vehicles, from quiet and emissions-free operation to instant torque on demand. That said, EVs aren't perfect, and there are challenges to be aware of before you head out and buy your first model. Electric vehicles use large batteries to store electricity needed...
electrek.co
US increases EV battery recycling capacity with new AL facility processing up to 10K tonnes annually
As consumer preference continues trending toward electric vehicles, automakers are moving swiftly to lock up critical battery materials. With battery recycling technology advancing, it will help ease the transition, unlocking the true potential of the sustainability behind electric vehicles. A new EV battery recycling plant in Alabama from Li-Cycle can process up to 10,000 tonnes, enough for about 20,000 EVs per year, helping the US venture toward a zero-emission economy.
How one startup plans to increase EV range by boosting battery utilization 120%
The innovative UK start-up Ionetic, specializing in EV battery pack technology, introduced its cutting-edge EV battery pack design platform, which can shorten the time and cost of development for automakers developing new electric vehicles. It has traditionally been expensive and time-consuming for many automobile firms to provide a high-performance and...
Ford Hits Back at Tesla
Ford (F) says it and repeats it. Its main rival is Tesla (TSLA) . The legacy carmaker, which is on a major offensive in the electric vehicle market, is determined to compete head-on with the sector leader in terms of profitability, market value, production and sales. The brand with the...
Do You Have To Go to the Dealership To Replace a Hybrid’s Battery?
Here are your options if you have an aging hybrid battery. The post Do You Have To Go to the Dealership To Replace a Hybrid’s Battery? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The best solar chargers in 2022: top up your devices using the power of the sun
Keep your phone charged, save money on bills, and help fight climate change, by using the best solar charger
Good News Network
Penn State Battery Tech Breakthrough Paves Way for Mass Adoption of Affordable/Fast Charging Electric Cars
A breakthrough in electric vehicle fast charging battery design from Penn State has enabled a 10-minute charge time for a typical EV battery. The record-breaking combination of a shorter charge time and more energy required for longer travel range came from heating the battery to a Goldilocks Zone which has proven difficult for engineers thus far.
The Verge
Honda sets up the first motorcycle battery swap station for its mobile power packs
Honda delivered a new battery swapping station in Tokyo that’s looking mighty similar to the one Gogoro makes. The automaker’s new power pack exchanger lets electric motorcycle riders easily flip their depleting batteries for fresh ones instead of needing to wait around for a charge. The Honda power...
Innovative Suspension Accessory Will Turn Vibrations From Bumps In The Road Into More EV Range
The SEMA show is often thought of as a place where aftermarket companies show off styling and performance upgrades, and with all the modified vehicles on display there each year, it's not an unfair reputation. But the show is also about showcasing other new products that can improve efficiency and make transportation better.
‘World’s fastest shoes’ increase walking speed by 250% OLD
Robotics engineers have invented what they claim to be the “world’s fastest shoes,” capable of boosting a wearer’s walking speed by up to 250 per cent.Shift Robotics, a spin-off from Carnegie Mellon University in the US, developed the strap-on Moonwalkers footwear in an effort to revolutionise the way people walk.The shoes use a 300-watt electric motor connected to eight rollerblade wheels, which delivers a top speed of 11kph (7mph) and a range of 10km.Artificial intelligence also assists with the drivetrain to adapt to different walking gaits and make walking appear natural, according to Moonwalkers’ creators.Shift Robotics founder Xunjie Zhang said...
accessinternational.media
Genie Trax to Germany
Authorised dealer BSI GmbH (BSI), based in Dortmund, has received one of the first Genie S-80 J TraX boom lifts in Germany. The Genie S-80 J TraX is the first and only tracked boom in its height class, says the manufacturer, and and is designed to provide optimum terrainability and lower contact pressure for reduced damage when operating on sensitive ground conditions.
The 7 Best Stovetop Coffee Makers
We’ve all seen the little metallic-looking stovetop coffee pots in action. Hollywood movies show them used by folks in cute little countryside villages, making a small cup of coffee to start the day. American travelers on vacation sometimes come face to face with the odd little vertical pots while renting a vacation home in Europe. But with a little know-how, these stovetop coffee makers are easy to use and produce a strong, quality cup of coffee.
torquenews.com
Tesla Model 3 With LFP Cells: Much More Range Than Advertised
The LFP battery cells Tesla implements in the Model 3 manufactured in Shanghai are revealing their very good performance, well beyond the specifications of the manufacturer itself. A real road test confirms that its capacity is even higher than the specifications stated in its own data sheet. The Tesla Model...
Comments / 1