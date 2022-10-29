ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

notebookcheck.net

Largest battery-making project in the US may be used by Ford to poach Korean technology as Rivian tried

Legacy US automakers like GM or Ford have vowed to surpass Tesla and become the country's leading electric vehicle manufacturers. General Motors has pledged US$42 billion in total for the process, while Ford's transition is even more ambitious with a $50 billion investment in EV and battery factories announced so far. It even split its operations into a legacy company called Ford Blue - for legacy ICE vehicles - and a dedicated electric car spinoff aptly named Model E.
KENTUCKY STATE
insideevs.com

Watch Xpeng VTOL Flying Electric Car Successfully Complete First Flight

The arrival of commercially viable flying cars has been erroneously foretold countless times before over the course of the last century, but in recent years, with the popularization of electric vehicles, the idea that we will travel around like the Jetsons in the foreseeable future seems to be gaining traction again. Companies dedicated to providing such a product are now popping up, and other companies like China’s Xpeng are also looking allocating resources for this.
Top Speed

How The Chinese SSC SC-01 Redefines The Affordable Electric Sports Car

The Chinese automotive industry is not slowing down its expansion. There is an obvious emphasis on electric cars and the latest model from the People’s Republic wants to redefine affordable, fun sports cars in the age of electrification. It’s called the SSC SC-01 where “SSC” stands for Small Sports Car, and it is safe to say, the Chinese automaker has nailed the classic design of the mid-engine sports car. Despite the Chinese automotive industry booming, the perception of Chinese-made vehicles is still one of cheap and outdated knockoffs, even though there are plenty of examples that suggest the opposite. With that said, the SC-01 EV sports car has a few things up its sleeve that can change that perception as it wants to appeal to a certain niche.
electrek.co

Here’s where the new US EV ‘Battery Belt’ is forming – and why

Since the beginning of 2021, more than 15 new US lithium-ion battery gigafactories or expansions have been announced in a region becoming known as the Battery Belt. Combined, these facilities represent a potential investment of at least $40 billion, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. All but one gigafactory exceeds 10 GWh of capacity, and the largest will exceed 40 GWh.
GEORGIA STATE
Autoweek.com

Electric Car Battery Life Explained

Electric cars offer several benefits over tried-and-true gas vehicles, from quiet and emissions-free operation to instant torque on demand. That said, EVs aren't perfect, and there are challenges to be aware of before you head out and buy your first model. Electric vehicles use large batteries to store electricity needed...
electrek.co

US increases EV battery recycling capacity with new AL facility processing up to 10K tonnes annually

As consumer preference continues trending toward electric vehicles, automakers are moving swiftly to lock up critical battery materials. With battery recycling technology advancing, it will help ease the transition, unlocking the true potential of the sustainability behind electric vehicles. A new EV battery recycling plant in Alabama from Li-Cycle can process up to 10,000 tonnes, enough for about 20,000 EVs per year, helping the US venture toward a zero-emission economy.
ALABAMA STATE
TheStreet

Ford Hits Back at Tesla

Ford (F) says it and repeats it. Its main rival is Tesla (TSLA) . The legacy carmaker, which is on a major offensive in the electric vehicle market, is determined to compete head-on with the sector leader in terms of profitability, market value, production and sales. The brand with the...
Good News Network

Penn State Battery Tech Breakthrough Paves Way for Mass Adoption of Affordable/Fast Charging Electric Cars

A breakthrough in electric vehicle fast charging battery design from Penn State has enabled a 10-minute charge time for a typical EV battery. The record-breaking combination of a shorter charge time and more energy required for longer travel range came from heating the battery to a Goldilocks Zone which has proven difficult for engineers thus far.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Verge

Honda sets up the first motorcycle battery swap station for its mobile power packs

Honda delivered a new battery swapping station in Tokyo that’s looking mighty similar to the one Gogoro makes. The automaker’s new power pack exchanger lets electric motorcycle riders easily flip their depleting batteries for fresh ones instead of needing to wait around for a charge. The Honda power...
The Independent

‘World’s fastest shoes’ increase walking speed by 250% OLD

Robotics engineers have invented what they claim to be the “world’s fastest shoes,” capable of boosting a wearer’s walking speed by up to 250 per cent.Shift Robotics, a spin-off from Carnegie Mellon University in the US, developed the strap-on Moonwalkers footwear in an effort to revolutionise the way people walk.The shoes use a 300-watt electric motor connected to eight rollerblade wheels, which delivers a top speed of 11kph (7mph) and a range of 10km.Artificial intelligence also assists with the drivetrain to adapt to different walking gaits and make walking appear natural, according to Moonwalkers’ creators.Shift Robotics founder Xunjie Zhang said...
accessinternational.media

Genie Trax to Germany

Authorised dealer BSI GmbH (BSI), based in Dortmund, has received one of the first Genie S-80 J TraX boom lifts in Germany. The Genie S-80 J TraX is the first and only tracked boom in its height class, says the manufacturer, and and is designed to provide optimum terrainability and lower contact pressure for reduced damage when operating on sensitive ground conditions.
InsideHook

The 7 Best Stovetop Coffee Makers

We’ve all seen the little metallic-looking stovetop coffee pots in action. Hollywood movies show them used by folks in cute little countryside villages, making a small cup of coffee to start the day. American travelers on vacation sometimes come face to face with the odd little vertical pots while renting a vacation home in Europe. But with a little know-how, these stovetop coffee makers are easy to use and produce a strong, quality cup of coffee.
torquenews.com

Tesla Model 3 With LFP Cells: Much More Range Than Advertised

The LFP battery cells Tesla implements in the Model 3 manufactured in Shanghai are revealing their very good performance, well beyond the specifications of the manufacturer itself. A real road test confirms that its capacity is even higher than the specifications stated in its own data sheet. The Tesla Model...

