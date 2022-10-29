Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mount Olive High School Teacher Sentenced for Stalking StudentMorristown MinuteStewartsville, NJ
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenTannersville, PA
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
Times News
Palmerton works on 2023 budget
Palmerton residents should soon have a clearer picture whether they need to set aside extra money next year for their municipal taxes. Borough Manager Donna McGarry said at Thursday’s borough council meeting that preliminary work has been done on the 2023 budget. McGarry said she’s met with the police...
Times News
Fire company having a filling sale
The Aquashicola Volunteer Fire Company, Little Gap Road, is holding its annual Thanksgiving filling sale. Orders are due by Nov. 14. To order, call 610-826-2066, or see a fire company member. The filling will be available for drive-through pickup or delivery either Tuesday evening Nov. 22 after 7 p.m., or...
Times News
Tool Bingo Saturday in Lehighton
Advance tickets are still available for Saturday’s Tool Bingo, sponsored by the Carbon Builders Association at the American Legion in Lehighton. There will also be raffles and door prizes. Doors open at 4 p.m., the kitchen opens at 4:30 p.m. and bingo starts at 6 p.m. For tickets or...
Times News
Towamensing, Lehighton students get ready for Halloween
Towamensing Elementary students parade around the parking lot Friday morning during the school’s annual Fall Festival. JARRAD HEDES/TIMES NEWS.
Times News
Carbon tables 2-year justice grant
Carbon County officials have put the brakes on accepting a $250,000 grant that would help with a criminal justice diversion program, saying they need specifics on how the county will maintain the funding once the grant runs out. On Thursday, the board of commissioners voted to table the action to...
Times News
NL parade features colorful, scary floats
Where could you find a circus, a lion and Elvis on Saturday?. It was in the 114th annual Northern Lehigh Halloween Parade, an hour-long march that covered the Main streets of Slatington and Walnutport. In the parade, the Northern Lehigh Youth Athletic Association had a float and marchers, dressed as...
Times News
Tamaqua Transfer secures three contracts
Tamaqua Transfer company renewed two garbage contracts and picked up a third during bid rounds this month in the Weatherly area. In Lausanne Township at their October meeting, supervisors voted to accept a two-year contract from Tamaqua Transfer in the hopes that inflation might ease by then. Their other option was a three-year contract.
Times News
Wildlife center’s director steps down
STROUDSBURG - Kathleen Uhler, the longtime executive director, is stepping down from her leadership role at the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Center. Uhler was the founder of the center and will continue as the lead education and avian rehabilitator. She will be replaced by co-executive directors Susan Downing and Janine...
Times News
ON THIS DATE OCTOBER 31, 1972
Winners of the Tamaqua Area High School art project sponsored by the Tamaqua Chamber of Commerce and the Tamaqua Lions Club were announced by Jane Gerhart of the school’s art department. The winners included: Drawings, Janet Edwards and Beverly Mashack; Paintings, Renee Arner, senior high school, and Ralph Bennett,...
Times News
Health center officially opens in Pottsville
Officials from Geisinger St. Luke’s Hospital formally opened the new health center in Pottsville last Wednesday. The center provides non-emergency care for colds, scrapes, bumps and bruises, along with primary care, occupational medicine, physical therapy, X-rays and diagnostic laboratory services. The 21,000-square-foot facility, at 2650 Woodglen Road, West Pottsville,...
Times News
Little Bombers parade down Delaware Avenue
The Little Bombers childcare facility in Palmerton walked down Delaware Avenue Thursday in Halloween costumes. Parents, staff members and children participated. In this photo, Murphy Kleintop (cow) and Coraline Kralik (avocado) enjoy the sunshine during the parade. They are both in the infant room taught by Tiffany Mouery. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Times News
ON THIS DATE NOVEMBER 1, 1977
A new lime green American LaFrance pumper of the Aquashicola Volunteer Fire Company was dedicated during a program held Sunday at the company hall. Among the participants in the dedication program were Larry Heffelfinger, fire company president; John Brown, personnel manager of the New Jersey Zinc Company, Palmerton; the Rev. William Mitchell of St. John’s United Church of Christ, Trachsville; and George Samok, retired fire chief of Palmerton and chief of fire protection for the zinc company.
Times News
Schuylkill club cited for liquor violations
A Schuylkill County social club has been cited by the state police Allentown enforcement office of the state liquor control board. West Penn Fish & Forest Protective Association, located at 1047 Clamtown Road, Tamaqua, was cited for the following violations:. During the period of Aug. 16, 2021, through Aug. 16,...
Times News
School doing program for senior citizens
Slatington Elementary is inviting senior members of the Northern Lehigh community to the school’s Senior Citizen’s Program at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13. It will be a morning filled with music, poems and jokes from our students, and a turkey dinner for lunch. Call the school’s office at...
Times News
Summit Hill hosts Halloween festivities
The Summit Hill Recreation Commission held its annual Halloween fun event for children in Ludlow Park, Saturday, with a gourd hunt, refreshments, goody bags and prizes. “Gourds and Ghouls” was attended by about four dozen children, said Mayor Jeffrey Szczecina. “It looked like the kids were having a good...
Times News
Heritage Hill hosts Christmas bus trip
Heritage Hill Senior Community is showing military veterans appreciation for their bravery and service to their country from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 9. Enjoy a hot lunch to go, courtesy of Heritage Hill, and, in addition, veterans will be presented with a certificate of appreciation and commemorative medal. Pickup is at 800 Sixth St. in Weatherly.
Times News
Former longtime Carbon commissioner dies
A former Carbon County commissioner, with roots in the Weatherly area, has died. Tom C. Gerhard, 89, died Monday afternoon surrounded by his family, his son, Thomas J. Gerhard said. The senior Gerhard had served 12 years as county commissioner, retiring in 2003. Gerhard also owned and operated Tom Gerhard...
Times News
Council hears pleas to curb park vandalism
A Palmerton couple has implored borough officials to take swift action to quell the heightened level of vandalism at an historical structure in the borough. Joe Federanich of the Palmerton Bandstand Committee, told borough council on Thursday that damage continues to occur at an alarming rate to the bandstand in the borough park.
Times News
NY man sentenced for Monroe bank robbery
SCRANTON - The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Michael Muse, 44, of Brooklyn, New York, was sentenced on Oct. 26, by U.S. District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion, to five years for armed bank robbery. According to U.S. Attorney’s Office, Muse, previously entered...
Times News
Haunting resemblance
For years, Anthony McGeehan has been told he resembles infamous cult leader Charles Manson. The Tamaqua man makes it work for him at Halloween. Over the weekend, the Tamaqua civic volunteer joined wife Marygrace and other Elks Lodge members to hand out candy to Trick or Treaters. McGeehan is shown on Halloween night at the lodge. DONALD R. SERFASS/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Comments / 0