Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Deadspin
Waiving Josh Primo demonstrates why the Spurs are still a first-rate franchise
The Spurs’ announcement that they had released Josh Primo was the ultimate Friday evening news dump that caught the entire league by surprise. Lottery picks don’t get waived heading into their second season, and definitely not an hour before tipoff for a regular season matchup without forewarning. The 456 days between the Spurs drafting Primo after his freshman season at the University of Alabama and his unceremonious exit was the quickest a first-round pick has ever been waived.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant was right, the Brooklyn Nets need to fire Steve Nash
With the Brooklyn Nets season spiraling out of control already, the organization needs to take action on Kevin Durant’s demands this summer and cut loose head coach Steve Nash. There is no other way to put it: The Nets are a mess right now. The drama that led the...
ESPN
Harden, Maxey lead 76ers past Wizards 118-111
WASHINGTON -- — James Harden scored 23 points and had 17 assists as the Philadelphia 76ers clawed back to .500 with a 118-111 victory over the Washington Wizards on Monday night despite missing Joel Embiid. Tyrese Maxey added 28 points for Philadelphia. Georges Niang sank all four of his...
ESPN
Siakam has 31 points, 12 boards, Raptors rout Hawks 139-109
TORONTO -- — Pascal Siakam had 31 points and 12 rebounds, Scottie Barnes scored a season-high 21 points and the Toronto Raptors routed the Atlanta Hawks 139-109 Monday night. “We weren’t ready to play and we got our (butt) kicked,” Atlanta’s Dejounte Murray said. Gary Trent...
Billy Donovan indicates a change in the Chicago Bulls' starting lineup
Patrick Williams is the obvious odd man out after Billy Donovan announced a possible starting five shakeup for the Bulls
NBC Sports
What Kerr told Wiseman after not playing second half vs. Hornets
Warriors youngster James Wiseman will be looking to bounce back against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday after a less-than-memorable showing against the Charlotte Hornets the day prior. But the task might be easier for Wiseman after his coach, Steve Kerr, texted him a word of advice following Saturday’s loss.
WITN
Hornets fall to Kings
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Kevin Huerter scored 26 points, Davion Mitchell added 23 points including two clutch jumpers late in the game as the Sacramento Kings rallied from a 15-point halftime deficit to beat the Charlotte Hornets 115-108 for their second straight win. Huerter and Mitchell combined to go 10...
ESPN
Golden State plays Miami on 3-game road skid
Golden State Warriors (3-4, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (2-5, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State travels to Miami looking to break its three-game road slide. Miami went 11-7 overall with a 29-12 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Heat averaged 8.3...
Steve Nash, Nets Part Ways; Magic Ex Jacque Vaughn Named Acting Coach
The Brooklyn Nets need a new coach after letting go of Steve Nash. And it could be a familiar face for the Orlando Magic.
Yardbarker
Steve Nash out as head coach of Nets
The Brooklyn Nets have gotten off to a terrible start to the season, and they will be playing for a new head coach going forward. Steve Nash and the Brooklyn Nets announced on Tuesday that they have mutually decided to part ways. Nash issued a statement thanking the team and saying he will continue to root for the Nets to turn things around this season.
Thunder Rally Late to Beat Magic for Fourth Straight Win
For the second game in a row, the Oklahoma City Thunder used an 18-2 run late in the fourth quarter to come from behind and win, beating the Orlando Magic 116-108 on Tuesday night at the Paycom Center in downtown Oklahoma City.
Chiefs superfan’s incredible yard, a trip to the College Basketball Experience and a DIY skate park near Columbus Park
Episode 7 of SportsFeed KC features a DIY skate park, a look at the College Basketball Experience and a Chiefs superfan who takes fandom to the next level.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Debate Whether Kawhi Leonard Scammed The Los Angeles Clippers: "Poor Clippers Fans Never Get To See Him Play."
Kawhi Leonard is without a doubt one of the best players in the game if he's healthy. He is a two-way wing that can do almost anything on the basketball court, and he has proven that he can win a championship as the No. 1 option on a team. As...
ESPN
Mavs bounce back, end Banchero's 20-point run to beat Magic
DALLAS -- — Luka Doncic scored 30 of his season-high 44 points in the first half, and the Dallas Mavericks rebounded from a collapse a night earlier by beating the Orlando Magic 114-105 on Sunday night. Rookie Paolo Banchero was held to 18 points for the Magic, the first...
Player grades: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander receives MVP chants in 116-108 win over Magic
The Oklahoma City Thunder continue to add momentum as they were able to collect their fourth win in a row against a young and big Orlando Magic squad, 116-108. The story of the game was once again Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, as the 24-year-old added another 30-point performance to his resume this season. In this game, he finished with 34 points on 12-of-18 shooting, six assists and four rebounds. He also shot 10-of-11 from the free-throw line.
Yardbarker
Shorthanded Bulls Fall to Sixers, 114-109
The Chicago Bulls were without two key players, Ayo Dosunmu and Andre Drummond, as they hosted the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. Both teams came off back-to-back games as they squared off at the United Center. After starting slow in the first half, the Bulls made it enjoyable until the last...
Injury Report: Giddey Progressing Toward Returning, Magic Down Multiple Starters
Oklahoma City is beginning to trim down their injury report as the season presses on, but the Thunder's Tuesday night opponent is seeing the opposite trend.
Sixers get painful Joel Embiid blow ahead of game vs. Wizards
After returning last Saturday following a one-game absence, Joel Embiid is out for the Philadelphia 76ers once again. Head coach Dc Rivers confirmed he won’t suit up Monday when they play the Washington Wizards. Embiid has been ruled out due to a non-COVID-19 illness. According to Noah Levick of...
Yardbarker
Steve Nash’s Shocking Statement After Kyrie Irving’s Antisemitism Comments
For the last few weeks, there was no drama surrounding the Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving. He played great basketball and put up monster numbers, albeit in losing causes. But over the last few years, we have learned that Kyrie has a tendency to cause drama every few months. This...
Yardbarker
Panthers WR DJ Moore comments on costly penalty after loss to Falcons
On Sunday, a lack of awareness likely cost the Carolina Panthers a victory over NFC South rival the Atlanta Falcons. Trailing the Falcons by six late in the fourth quarter, P.J. Walker connected with wide receiver DJ Moore on a miracle 62-yard touchdown, evening up the score at 34-34 with only 12 seconds to go. While it seemed like Carolina would escape Atlanta with a victory, sitting a simple extra point away from the lead, Moore was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for taking his helmet off after snatching the game-tying score.
Comments / 0