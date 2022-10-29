ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Bay News 9

Legislators turn to veterans during trucker shortage

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Eric Smith has been teaching the basics of trucking for years. Since 2007 to be exact. According to the 2019 census, one in ten truck drivers are military veterans. At current trends the trucker shortage could surpass 160,000 drivers in 2030. Senators from California and Nebraska...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Bay News 9

Thousands of disabled Floridians spending years on Medicaid waiver waitlist

Thousands of disabled Floridians are currently sitting on a waiting list for the Medicaid iBudget Florida waiver, which would provide them with services to help them live independent and healthy lives. What You Need To Know. Thousands of disabled Florida residents are spending years on the Medicaid iBudget Florida waiver...
Bay News 9

RSV cases rise among children nationwide

CINCINNATI — Data from the CDC shows Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, cases are up this year in Ohio. It’s a virus that is common in young children, but could become deadly. It was her two-month-old's constant cough that became a cause for concern for Cynthia Layton. She’s...
CINCINNATI, OH
Bay News 9

Florida’s gas tax holiday to end; prices expected to increase

STATEWIDE — The Sunshine State’s gas tax holiday is set to end on Tuesday, with the 25 cents per gallon reduction to expire. In order to offset gas prices, the Florida Legislature passed the gas tax holiday in May, when prices were averaging more than $4 per gallon, as part of an effort to help save Floridians money amid escalating prices because of inflation.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Black church tradition survives Georgia's voting changes

ATLANTA (AP) — Black church leaders and activists in Georgia rallied Sunday in a push to get congregants to vote — a longstanding tradition known as “souls to the polls” that is taking on greater meaning this year amid new obstacles to casting a ballot in the midterm elections.
GEORGIA STATE
Bay News 9

Teen dead after shooting at Halloween house party

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that took place during a Halloween party early Tuesday morning. According to authorities, the shooting happened just after 2 a.m. at a home in the 9000 block of Harney Road. When deputies arrived, they found a man...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

A discussion centered around preventing drug overdoses

Drug overdoses in Florida are an eye-opening problem. Some of the stats from the first six months of 2021 show an increase in drug-related deaths by 7%, more than 4,800 deaths were reported where the victim had one or more prescription drugs in their system, and the most frequently-found drug in overdose victims who died was fentanyl.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

HUD Secretary: New data strategy will make voucher program more effective

FLORIDA — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is trying a new strategy to help lower-income people benefit more from its flagship rental assistance program, HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge explained in a recent one-on-one interview with Spectrum News. “Housing authorities now have the resources to raise...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

'Don't boo. Vote!': Former President Obama stumps for Wisconsin Democrats

MILWAUKEE — Former President Barack Obama hit the campaign trail in Wisconsin by spending Saturday night stumping for a slate of Democrats running in the midterms. Obama is no stranger to North Division High School. He previously held rallies there for candidates up and down the ticket in 2018 and 2014.
MILWAUKEE, WI

