Bay News 9
Legislators turn to veterans during trucker shortage
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Eric Smith has been teaching the basics of trucking for years. Since 2007 to be exact. According to the 2019 census, one in ten truck drivers are military veterans. At current trends the trucker shortage could surpass 160,000 drivers in 2030. Senators from California and Nebraska...
Bay News 9
'K9 Partners for Patriots' may be saving the lives of Florida veterans
TAMPA, Fla. — Veteran suicides are decreasing, according to a recent report by the US Department of Veteran Affairs. Veteran suicides fell in 2020 for the second year in a row and fewer veterans took their own life in 2020 than in any year since 2006. What You Need...
Bay News 9
Rising RSV and Halloween: Be aware, not alarmed, Florida pediatrician says
ORLANDO, Fla. — A local pediatrician recommends parents be aware, but not alarmed, this Halloween amid a spike in RSV cases in parts of the United States. Experts say cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, are spiking in parts of the U.S. RSV is a common respiratory illness...
Bay News 9
'Prices are going up drastically': Concerns mounting for businesses amid a diesel fuel shortage
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some North Carolina businesses are expressing major concerns about a diesel shortage after seeing the price of the product continuing to go up. A major fuel supplier is forewarning people about ongoing diesel fuel shortages. This comes at a time when some businesses are seeing a...
Bay News 9
Orlo Vista flooding victim: 'I can't put my family through this again'
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County saw almost 14 inches of rain in 24 hours during Hurricane Ian, according to county officials, which led to historic flooding in some areas. Heavy rain from Hurricane Ian caused Orlo Vista retention ponds to overflow and flood homes. Crews pumped approximately 14 million...
Bay News 9
Thousands of disabled Floridians spending years on Medicaid waiver waitlist
Thousands of disabled Floridians are currently sitting on a waiting list for the Medicaid iBudget Florida waiver, which would provide them with services to help them live independent and healthy lives. What You Need To Know. Thousands of disabled Florida residents are spending years on the Medicaid iBudget Florida waiver...
Bay News 9
Sasse unanimously confirmed as the University of Florida's next president
GAINSVILLE, Fla. — During a hearing Tuesday, the University of Florida Board of Trustees unanimously approved the appointment of Republican Sen. Dr. Ben Sasse as the school's next president. What You Need To Know. The University of Florida Board of Trustees has approved Republican Sen. Dr. Ben Sasse as...
Bay News 9
Bay area overnight fatal shootings, Citizens raising rates and Spectrum News' sprint to Election Day
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. After low clouds burn off, skies will be mostly sunny for today. Light east-southeast winds will allow for a sea breeze to develop. It will not make much progress inland, though, so high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.
Bay News 9
RSV cases rise among children nationwide
CINCINNATI — Data from the CDC shows Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, cases are up this year in Ohio. It’s a virus that is common in young children, but could become deadly. It was her two-month-old's constant cough that became a cause for concern for Cynthia Layton. She’s...
Bay News 9
Florida’s gas tax holiday to end; prices expected to increase
STATEWIDE — The Sunshine State’s gas tax holiday is set to end on Tuesday, with the 25 cents per gallon reduction to expire. In order to offset gas prices, the Florida Legislature passed the gas tax holiday in May, when prices were averaging more than $4 per gallon, as part of an effort to help save Floridians money amid escalating prices because of inflation.
Bay News 9
Black church tradition survives Georgia's voting changes
ATLANTA (AP) — Black church leaders and activists in Georgia rallied Sunday in a push to get congregants to vote — a longstanding tradition known as “souls to the polls” that is taking on greater meaning this year amid new obstacles to casting a ballot in the midterm elections.
Bay News 9
Teen dead after shooting at Halloween house party
THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that took place during a Halloween party early Tuesday morning. According to authorities, the shooting happened just after 2 a.m. at a home in the 9000 block of Harney Road. When deputies arrived, they found a man...
Bay News 9
A discussion centered around preventing drug overdoses
Drug overdoses in Florida are an eye-opening problem. Some of the stats from the first six months of 2021 show an increase in drug-related deaths by 7%, more than 4,800 deaths were reported where the victim had one or more prescription drugs in their system, and the most frequently-found drug in overdose victims who died was fentanyl.
Bay News 9
HUD Secretary: New data strategy will make voucher program more effective
FLORIDA — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is trying a new strategy to help lower-income people benefit more from its flagship rental assistance program, HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge explained in a recent one-on-one interview with Spectrum News. “Housing authorities now have the resources to raise...
Bay News 9
'Don't boo. Vote!': Former President Obama stumps for Wisconsin Democrats
MILWAUKEE — Former President Barack Obama hit the campaign trail in Wisconsin by spending Saturday night stumping for a slate of Democrats running in the midterms. Obama is no stranger to North Division High School. He previously held rallies there for candidates up and down the ticket in 2018 and 2014.
