Georgia State

wuga.org

115,000 Georgia voters turn out for early voting over the weekend

Nearly 116,000 voters cast ballots in Georgia Saturday and Sunday, and those numbers pressed early voting in Georgia past the million and a half mark, according to data from the Georgia Secretary of State's office. Early voting has been setting records daily since it began two weeks ago, surging well...
GEORGIA STATE
Justine Lookenott

FoCo Elections Director responds to Stacey Abrams’ claim that homeless woman was denied a ballot to vote

Governor Brian Kemp (R) and Stacey Abrams (D) at the gubernatorial debate on October 17(Image by Georgia Public Broadcasting) (Forsyth County, GA) On Monday, October 17, Governor Brian Kemp (R), Stacey Abrams (D) and Shane Hazel (L) took to the stage for a debate held by the Atlanta Press Club in a fight to be the next governor of Georgia.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Black church tradition survives Georgia’s voting changes

ATLANTA (AP) — Black church leaders and activists in Georgia rallied Sunday in a push to get congregants to vote — a longstanding tradition known as “souls to the polls” that is taking on greater meaning this year amid new obstacles to casting a ballot in the midterm elections. At Rainbow Baptist Church just outside […]
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

2 million are expected to vote during Georgia’s early voting period

Georgia’s elections chief is predicting 2 million Georgians will cast their ballots early during the 2022 midterm elections. Georgia voters continued to hit record breaking turnout on day twelve of early voting. As of Saturday morning, Georgia continues to break records with 1,389,200 voters casting their ballot during early voting, with 138,421 showing up on Friday, October 28.
GEORGIA STATE
The Citizen Online

Elections Board member blows off report of 123 missing Peachtree City voters, attacks messenger

OPINION — A poll watcher is a person designated by an independent candidate, nonpartisan candidate, a political party, or a political body to observe at a polling place on election day or during advance voting. Poll Watchers may be permitted behind the enclosed space for the purpose of observing the conduct of the election and the counting and recording of votes.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
WMAZ

Experts say record spending on campaign ads will have an impact

ATLANTA — According to AdImpact, midterm candidates are on track to spend $9.7-billion on political advertising nationwide, even though some voters say it’s all a waste of money. Yet according political experts, campaign ads aren’t so much about swaying your vote as they are about convincing you that...
GEORGIA STATE
Florida Phoenix

All eyes again on the Peach State: Georgia voters asked to decide U.S. Senate control

Quality Journalism for Critical Times ALBANY, Ga.—Shayla Jackson knocks three times before slipping a card with voting information under the blue-painted doors of apartments at Wild Pines, a complex tucked behind Albany State University. As a canvasser for the nonpartisan New Georgia Project, a group dedicated to registering Black, brown and young voters and getting them to the polls, she’ll spend her […] The post All eyes again on the Peach State: Georgia voters asked to decide U.S. Senate control appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Georgia Department of Human Services introduces low-income heating program

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Medically homebound Georgia residents or those aged 65 and older might find it a little easier to stay warm this winter. The Georgia Department of Human Services is introducing the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), a federally funded program that will help alleviate eligible Georgians’ heating bills “through payments to home energy suppliers.”
GEORGIA STATE
wabe.org

Judge won't dismiss Georgia election workers' suit against Giuliani

A federal judge on Monday declined to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed against former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani by two women who served as election workers in Georgia in November 2020. In the lawsuit filed last December, Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss accused Giuliani of defaming them...
GEORGIA STATE
thechampionnewspaper.com

Stonecrest passes abortion resolution

Stonecrest City Council approved a resolution that prohibits the use of city funds to “investigate, store, or catalog reports of abortion care,” according to a news release. The news release says that “the resolution to support women’s reproductive rights,” was passed during a city council meeting on Oct....
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WMAZ

1 Georgia $50K winner in latest Powerball drawing

ATLANTA — The more than $1 billion Powerball jackpot remains elusive for lottery players around the country, but smaller winners continue to trickle out of Georgia. With no jackpot winner on Monday night, Wednesday night's drawing will now be worth $1.2 billion. Monday's winning numbers were 13, 19, 36,...
GEORGIA STATE

