wuga.org
115,000 Georgia voters turn out for early voting over the weekend
Nearly 116,000 voters cast ballots in Georgia Saturday and Sunday, and those numbers pressed early voting in Georgia past the million and a half mark, according to data from the Georgia Secretary of State's office. Early voting has been setting records daily since it began two weeks ago, surging well...
Stacey Abrams says polls only show snapshot of voters with 1 week left in governor’s race
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is out on the campaign trail and talking about health care. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Abrams told Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston that even though some polls have Gov. Brian Kemp leading, that’s only a...
Georgia’s 2022 midterm election ballot questions, explained
Curious about those ballot questions this midterm? Here’s what they mean, from constitutional amendments to the City of Atlanta special referendum. The post Georgia’s 2022 midterm election ballot questions, explained appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia voters continue 'record pace' of early voting in 2022 midterm election
ATLANTA - Georgia voters have continued to head to the ballot box at a record pace as the state enters the last week of early in-person voting. After two weeks, Secretary of State Office Chief Operating Officer says over 1.6 million Georgians have voted - more than 1.5 million in-person and over 155,000 via absentee ballot.
wabe.org
With the midterms looming, young Georgia voters weigh a tense political moment
Young voters ages 18 to 29 make up 17% of Georgia’s electorate. They’ve also participated in recent elections at higher rates than young voters nationwide, so they could play an important role in determining the outcome of this year’s midterms. Some of the nation’s biggest challenges, like...
fox5atlanta.com
Gov. Kemp continues heavy campaigning despite poll lead
Just a week away from Georgia's midterm elections and Gov. Brian Kemp says he's not letting up. In Cumming, Ga., former Vice President Mike Pence joined him for a rally.
FoCo Elections Director responds to Stacey Abrams’ claim that homeless woman was denied a ballot to vote
Governor Brian Kemp (R) and Stacey Abrams (D) at the gubernatorial debate on October 17(Image by Georgia Public Broadcasting) (Forsyth County, GA) On Monday, October 17, Governor Brian Kemp (R), Stacey Abrams (D) and Shane Hazel (L) took to the stage for a debate held by the Atlanta Press Club in a fight to be the next governor of Georgia.
wabe.org
A fake elector for Trump, Burt Jones, could be Georgia’s next lieutenant governor
In the weeks after the 2020 election, Republican State Sen. Burt Jones joined a fake slate of electors for Donald Trump after Joe Biden won the 2020 election in Georgia. Roughly two years later, Jones is the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor of Georgia – and his actions after the last election are animating the campaign in the current one.
Black church tradition survives Georgia’s voting changes
ATLANTA (AP) — Black church leaders and activists in Georgia rallied Sunday in a push to get congregants to vote — a longstanding tradition known as “souls to the polls” that is taking on greater meaning this year amid new obstacles to casting a ballot in the midterm elections. At Rainbow Baptist Church just outside […]
2 million are expected to vote during Georgia’s early voting period
Georgia’s elections chief is predicting 2 million Georgians will cast their ballots early during the 2022 midterm elections. Georgia voters continued to hit record breaking turnout on day twelve of early voting. As of Saturday morning, Georgia continues to break records with 1,389,200 voters casting their ballot during early voting, with 138,421 showing up on Friday, October 28.
The Citizen Online
Elections Board member blows off report of 123 missing Peachtree City voters, attacks messenger
OPINION — A poll watcher is a person designated by an independent candidate, nonpartisan candidate, a political party, or a political body to observe at a polling place on election day or during advance voting. Poll Watchers may be permitted behind the enclosed space for the purpose of observing the conduct of the election and the counting and recording of votes.
WMAZ
Experts say record spending on campaign ads will have an impact
ATLANTA — According to AdImpact, midterm candidates are on track to spend $9.7-billion on political advertising nationwide, even though some voters say it’s all a waste of money. Yet according political experts, campaign ads aren’t so much about swaying your vote as they are about convincing you that...
All eyes again on the Peach State: Georgia voters asked to decide U.S. Senate control
Quality Journalism for Critical Times ALBANY, Ga.—Shayla Jackson knocks three times before slipping a card with voting information under the blue-painted doors of apartments at Wild Pines, a complex tucked behind Albany State University. As a canvasser for the nonpartisan New Georgia Project, a group dedicated to registering Black, brown and young voters and getting them to the polls, she’ll spend her […] The post All eyes again on the Peach State: Georgia voters asked to decide U.S. Senate control appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
WRDW-TV
Georgia Department of Human Services introduces low-income heating program
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Medically homebound Georgia residents or those aged 65 and older might find it a little easier to stay warm this winter. The Georgia Department of Human Services is introducing the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), a federally funded program that will help alleviate eligible Georgians’ heating bills “through payments to home energy suppliers.”
wabe.org
Judge won't dismiss Georgia election workers' suit against Giuliani
A federal judge on Monday declined to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed against former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani by two women who served as election workers in Georgia in November 2020. In the lawsuit filed last December, Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss accused Giuliani of defaming them...
fox5atlanta.com
Mike Pence to campaign for Gov. Brian Kemp in Georgia ahead of 2022 midterms
ATLANTA - Former Vice President Mike Pence returns to Georgia to campaign for Gov. Brian Kemp one week before Election Day. Pence and Kemp are scheduled to make stops in Cumming and Gainesville. Pence was in Georgia in May to campaign for Kemp during the Republican Primary, when the governor...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Stonecrest passes abortion resolution
Stonecrest City Council approved a resolution that prohibits the use of city funds to “investigate, store, or catalog reports of abortion care,” according to a news release. The news release says that “the resolution to support women’s reproductive rights,” was passed during a city council meeting on Oct....
WMAZ
1 Georgia $50K winner in latest Powerball drawing
ATLANTA — The more than $1 billion Powerball jackpot remains elusive for lottery players around the country, but smaller winners continue to trickle out of Georgia. With no jackpot winner on Monday night, Wednesday night's drawing will now be worth $1.2 billion. Monday's winning numbers were 13, 19, 36,...
Georgia man sues over false ballot fraud claim in film
A Georgia man and his family “have faced threats of violence and live in fear” since the movie “2000 Mules” falsely accused him of ballot fraud during the 2020 election, according to a federal lawsuit.
Southern District of Georgia names election officers in an effort to ensure voting integrity
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — In an effort to protect voter integrity, two assistant U.S. Attorneys have been named to lead the effort in the Southern District of Georgia. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Channell V. Singh and Jeremiah L. Johnson have been appointed to serve as the District Election Officers (DEOs) for the Southern District of Georgia, […]
