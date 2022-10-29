ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAVY News 10

What’s the special meaning behind each pumpkin color?

By Aaron Chatman, Nexstar Media Wire
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XoRvn_0irYpVvy00

EVANSVILLE, Ind., ( WEHT ) – On Halloween, spirited trick-or-treaters will don costumes and go house to house, some toting plastic pumpkin pails of different colors. Those same pumpkins, which may have a special meaning based on the color, can also be found on doorsteps.

Nexstar’s WEHT is clearing up any confusion this year when it comes to the vibrant colors and what they signify.

Teal Pumpkins

Popularized through the “ Teal Pumpkin Project ,” this color is used to make trick-or-treating safer and more inclusive for children with food allergies. A teal pumpkin on a doorstep signals that the homeowner offers non-food trinkets and treats that are safe for all trick-or-treaters. Children with food allergies may carry around a teal pumpkin pail to let grown-ups know of their condition.

Pink Pumpkins

Just as a pink ribbon symbolizes breast cancer awareness, so does a pink pumpkin. Halloween falls within Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and many who have pink pumpkins may know a breast cancer survivor or are one themselves. The non-profit “ Pink Pumpkin Patch Foundation ” has helped facilitate donations to organizations involved in breast cancer research based on the sales of seed and fruit from naturally pink pumpkins.

Blue Pumpkins

A house with blue pumpkins outside may signify that a child in the household is on the autism spectrum. It could mean that the child is fearful of the doorbell ringing or is not participating during Halloween. A trick-or-treater with a blue pail could signify that the child has autism and may need patience and support.

Purple Pumpkins

Purple pumpkins and pails signify that a member of the household or the trick-or-treater themselves has epilepsy. This originally started with the “ Purple Pumpkin Project ” as a way to spread awareness. It is important to know of this pumpkin in case of a seizure.

If you’re looking to buy a pail of a specific color, retailers such as Walmart and Amazon have options in a range of colors. Although some of these colors naturally occur in certain pumpkins, you can always paint your pumpkins the color needed this spooky season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Missing Smithfield man found dead

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) – A man who had been missing was found dead Saturday, according to Smithfield Police. A resident reported finding a dead body after investigating a “foul odor” coming from a vacant and dilapidated residence at 202 W. St. Responding police officers found a man...
SMITHFIELD, VA
WAVY News 10

Body found in search for missing teen in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — A body was found Tuesday afternoon in the investigation into the disappearance of missing 17-year-old Ronnie Jerome Everette Jr. in Franklin. The body was found on Gardner Street, near Cameron Street in the area of the Berkley Court Apartments, police say. Officers with the Franklin Police Department were in the area around 4:25 p.m. investigating the disappearance of Everette when they “were alerted by activity they observed” in the area where the body was found, per a press release.
FRANKLIN, VA
WAVY News 10

60-plus shell casings found after Portsmouth shooting that left 1 dead

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police arrested a man in connection to a shooting last month that left one man dead and another severely injured. Avery Peoples was apprehended on October 16 and charged with first-degree murder, malicious wounding and possession of a firearm by a nonviolent felon, among other crimes.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Six new details from Monday’s affidavit on the Paul Pelosi attack

The Department of Justice (DOJ) released an affidavit on Monday unveiling assault and attempted kidnapping charges against the man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), at the couple’s San Francisco home on Friday. David DePape, 42, of California was charged with assault of an immediate family member of a U.S. official with intent […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WAVY News 10

3 injured in Route 58 crash in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash early Tuesday evening on U.S. Route 58 between Pruden Boulevard and Pitchkettle Road in Suffolk. Suffolk Fire & Rescue said one adult was trapped inside a vehicle and needed to be extricated. That person was taken by Nightingale regional air ambulance to the hospital, while two youths were taken by ambulance to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Truck crashes off Route 58 in Suffolk; 2 patients helped

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Fire and Rescue crews have responded Tuesday afternoon to a single-vehicle crash on eastbound U.S. Route 58 at the Pruden Boulevard ramp. It said two patients are involved, but no one is trapped in the vehicle. Crews are working to bring one patient up...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Police looking for missing Franklin teen

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) – A 17-year-old teen has been reported missing, according to the Franklin Police Department. Ronnie Jerome Everette Jr. of Franklin was last seen by family at about 3:30 p.m. Oct. 27 when he was dropped off in the area of the Berkley Court Apartments. Everette was...
FRANKLIN, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

48K+
Followers
21K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy