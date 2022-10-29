Read full article on original website
Ethereum co-founder, Vitalik Buterin advises the crypto industry not to pursue “large institutional capital”
The Crypto sector including NFTs and other digital assets has been constantly the target of regulatory bodies and governments worldwide. While cryptocurrencies aspire to offer a peer-to-peer and decentralized medium of transactions. The regulations on cryptocurrencies mock their basic goal. In a series of Tweets, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin expressed...
Ethereum Lowers the Yield as the Staked Pool Grows Bigger
Ethereum seems to keep a lid on yields with the increasing usage and popularity of staking. As per recent data, Ethereum is worth $2 billion, and over 14 million ether (ETH), are deposited on its blockchain, data shows. But it diminishes the yield as the staked pool gets larger. Ethereum...
LL Flooring Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights
LL Flooring Holdings LL reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. LL Flooring Holdings posted an EPS of $-0.14. Revenue was down $13.41 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter...
Sequans Communications: Q3 Earnings Insights
Sequans Communications SQNS reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sequans Communications beat estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.02. Revenue was up $4.64 million from the same...
Just $303 million in October! OpenSea volume goes its lowest since June 2021
OpenSea‘s trading volume has reduced 13% to $303 million, which is the marketplace’s lowest level since June last year. The marketplace is going through a fall in volumes even after welcoming collections from Arbitrum in September this year. Upon hitting an all-time high of $4.86 billion this year...
Recap: TE Connectivity Q4 Earnings
TE Connectivity TEL reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TE Connectivity reported in-line EPS of $1.88 versus an estimate of $1.88. Revenue was up $541.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
LSI Industries: Q1 Earnings Insights
LSI Industries LYTS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. LSI Industries beat estimated earnings by 47.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.17. Revenue was up $20.67 million from the same...
Recap: Ares Commercial Real Estate Q3 Earnings
Ares Commercial Real ACRE reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ares Commercial Real beat estimated earnings by 21.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.32. Revenue was up $67 thousand from...
Researchers devise smart glass windows that can polarize sunlight for wireless data transmission
The designed setup can transmit data at a rate of 16 kilobits per second for now.
EU could force an iPhone App Store change that’s much bigger than USB-C
The European Union has recently passed a bill that will force smartphone makers like Apple to use USB-C as the standard charging port on devices sold in the region. The legislation effectively forces Apple to replace Lightning with USB-C on all future iPhones, not just the EU-bound ones. But the region has another piece of legislation in place that could force Apple to make changes to the iPhone that are even bigger than the USB-C switch. The EU might force Apple to support third-party app stores on the iPhone.
Ripple CTO Announces NFT Revolution on XRP Ledger & Supports NFTs
It is quite an exciting time of year for all NFT creators and developers worldwide. Two big announcements were made contributing to the NFT Revolution. The Internet is filled with queries from all across the globe regarding these new and recent announcements. Ripple CTO also made exciting announcements about the...
Hacker Returns $7M For $14.5M Team Finance Exploit
According to data that surfaced from On-chain, a total of four projects that were affected during the attack got back their stolen tokens over the weekend. The attacker behind the $14.5 million exploit of Team Finance has returned tokens worth $7 million to four projects over the weekend, as per the data.
Digital asset bank Sygnum begins NFT issuance, custody & consulting
World’s first digital bank, Sygnum, has released a suite of specific NFT solutions that target expert creators, Web3 community and its own banking clients. An institutional-grade platform merged with NFT issuance, NFT based advisory and a completely compliant NFT launchpad. Allowing brands, corporates, artists and associations to step into...
Zora’s Nouns Builder enables Ethereum NFT DAO for all
Nouns Builder is Zora’s no-code tool that helps make it super easy to create a DAO funded by NFT auctions. Zora helps create a Nouns-like Web3 organization and further raises funds via auctions of a wide variety of NFT collectibles, artwork, and access passes. The Builder’s development is in...
Hong Kong allows crypto ETFs and makes plans to establish the VA market
Hong Kong aspires to become the hubspot of digital assets and currencies globally. In a recent attempt to facilitate an “environment for promoting sustainable and responsible development of the VA sector in Hong Kong”, authorities have released a press release. According to the official statement,. As an international...
STEPN parent firm ‘Find Satoshi Lab’ to launch NFT marketplace, MOOAR
Find Satoshi Lab is launching its NFT marketplace, MOOAR, to empower creators and traders via an exclusive membership model. The platform will be released without any platform fees as well as zero optional royalties. This is Find Satoshi Lab’s third project after STEPN and DOOAR. The parent company of...
AlexIsBuilding explains why users should buy NFTs at floor price
AlexIsBuilding gives practical tips on buying NFT on the floor. He even lays out key pointers to purchase min-rares. He provides expert advice on dealing with super rares. @AlexIsBuilding explains that investing for liquidity is different from buying not because users like it. He says that even if users are...
Indian central bank to roll out digital rupee (e-rupee) on Nov 1
On 1st November, RBI is planning to launch digital rupee for Indian central bank, the central-bank-backed, for the wholesale segment. Nine banks including SBI are said to be participating in this one-of-a-kind project. They will roll out the pilot digital currency though. As per a statement from RBI, the aim...
OpenSea announces the launch of a new copymint detection system to identify copies
OpenSea is launching a new copy mint detection system today that carries the potential to identify flips, exact matches, and fuzzy copies within seconds of a mint. The biggest NFT marketplace realizes the importance of extending support to communities coming together via art inspired by original work. OpenSea embarks on...
Oil prices slip ahead of Fed, U.S. crude stockpiles seen falling
LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped on Thursday ahead of an expected rate hike by the Federal Reserve, but found a floor as market participants eyed falling U.S. crude stockpiles and upcoming European sanctions on Russian barrels.
