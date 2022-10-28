Read full article on original website
WTAP
Gov. Jim Justice voices opposition to Amendment Two
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice stopped by WTAP on Monday to talk about Amendment Two. Amendment Two is on the ballot in West Virginia for the November 8th election. If it passed, Amendment 2 would allow the legislature to change Article X of the state Constitution to exempt tangible personal property used for business activities and the tax on motor vehicles from state property taxes. Counties are concerned because the state Constitution currently guarantees them that funding.
