The European Union has recently passed a bill that will force smartphone makers like Apple to use USB-C as the standard charging port on devices sold in the region. The legislation effectively forces Apple to replace Lightning with USB-C on all future iPhones, not just the EU-bound ones. But the region has another piece of legislation in place that could force Apple to make changes to the iPhone that are even bigger than the USB-C switch. The EU might force Apple to support third-party app stores on the iPhone.

26 MINUTES AGO