Apple Stops Signing iOS 16.0.3, Downgrading From iOS 16.1 No Longer Possible
Following the launch of iOS 16.1 on October 24, Apple has stopped signing iOS 16.0.3, the beforehand accessible model of iOS that launched on October 10. As iOS 16.0.3 is not being signed, it’s not doable to downgrade to that model of iOS after putting in iOS 16.1. Apple...
Even Cheaper Apple TV on the Way for Less Than $100
Despite the most recent Apple TV 4K mannequin coming in $50 cheaper than the earlier mannequin and with double the storage, Apple is reportedly planning to launch an much more reasonably priced Apple TV mannequin. The new Apple TV 4K already has a decrease beginning worth of $129,...
Spotify is going to war with Apple after the App Store rejected its big new feature
— Spotify is trying to give Apple bruising within the press. The music streamer is taking its grievances with the Silicon Valley goliath public, brazenly lashing out on the firm over a dispute that facilities on the 30% App Store price Apple prices for in-app digital providers transactions. “We are...
Battery, Dynamic Island And Lockscreen Problems Reported By iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Buyers
10/11 Update beneath. This put up was initially printed on October 8. The checklist of points for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro patrons retains getting longer. Following iMessage and FaceTime activation errors, CarPlay and data migration bugs and random reboots, homeowners at the moment are reporting an array of latest issues.
What are Apple’s audiobook rules, anyway?
This is the free weekly version of Hot Pod, The Verge’s e-newsletter about podcasting and the audio trade. You can sign up here. Hello, hi there, hi there. I hope you’re all prepared for a busy, Amazon-packed problem. Because there’s so much of Amazon information to go round immediately. First: Amazon and the Apple App Store. Second: Amazon Prime and Amazon Music. Third: Amazon Amp. And fourth: …some stats about discuss radio from NPR, as a bit of breather.
iCloud Mail Currently Down for Some Users
ICloud Mail has been experiencing a difficulty over the previous few hours and is at the moment down for some customers, in accordance with Apple’s system status page. There have been a variety of reviews on Twitter and from MacRumors readers over the previous few hours, though the quantity of reviews does not appear terribly excessive, so the problem could also be affecting solely a comparatively small share of customers.
Would You Pay $20/Month for Twitter Verification?
There’s loads occurring over at Twitter due to its new proprietor, however let me say proper now that we right here at Droid Life don’t plan to report on every bit of stories that comes out of there. There are sufficient shops posting about each crap that Elon Musk takes, and albeit, I couldn’t care much less. However, a reported transfer quickly to happen on the platform straight impacts my Twitter account, plus the Droid Life account, so it appeared essential sufficient to share.
More than 50 Tesla employees are helping Elon Musk handle matters at Twitter
But do they really have the necessary skillset?
EU could force an iPhone App Store change that’s much bigger than USB-C
The European Union has recently passed a bill that will force smartphone makers like Apple to use USB-C as the standard charging port on devices sold in the region. The legislation effectively forces Apple to replace Lightning with USB-C on all future iPhones, not just the EU-bound ones. But the region has another piece of legislation in place that could force Apple to make changes to the iPhone that are even bigger than the USB-C switch. The EU might force Apple to support third-party app stores on the iPhone.
Google pauses policy that forced developers to pay store tax
Just over every week in the past, Google was fined roughly $113 million in India for forcing its in-house billing system on builders making Android apps. While the fantastic was hefty in and of itself, the laundry record orders issued by the Competition Commission of India had been the real concern for Google.
Bug Bounty Radar // The latest bug bounty programs for November 2022
Last month two Italian safety researchers revealed they’d netted greater than $46,000 in bug bounties after discovering a misconfiguration vulnerability in Akamai – regardless of receiving nothing from Akamai itself. The exploit, which leveraged HTTP smuggling and hop-by-hop header abuse strategies, as an alternative achieved payouts from a...
Elon Musk may bring back Vine following Twitter deal
According to a brand new report, Elon Musk may very well bring back Vine from the lifeless. As most of you already know, the Tesla proprietor acquired Twitter for $44 billion fairly not too long ago, and it has huge plans for the corporate. He already fired the corporate’s prime...
Veira Group to manufacture Android, Google TVs in India with Skyworth
New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS): Electronics producer Veira Group on Monday introduced its partnership with Skyworth, a number one Global know-how model, to fabricate licensed Android and Google TVs in India. With this partnership, Skyworth to help Veira with its know-how answer for Android and Google TVs to provide the...
Updated Google logo for the Android phone’s home screen
Google has overhauled the look of its Phone, Contacts, and Messages apps. Users have seen the New Google Phone brand showing on their dwelling screens. Web customers will see the brand new brand animation as a splash display earlier than being directed to threads. The human thoughts is stressed and...
Apple worker admits scamming iPhone maker out of more than $17 million, feds out of $1.8 million | Nation
Within three years of beginning work at Apple in 2008, Dhirendra Prasad was defrauding the corporate, and over the subsequent decade he scammed the Cupertino iPhone maker out of greater than $17 million, federal authorities stated after the 52-year-old pleaded responsible Tuesday. Prasad, of Mountain House in San Joaquin County,...
Let’s pick the best phone
The Apple iPhone 14 in addition to the OnePlus 10T 5G telephone are thought-about to be among the greatest on the town. So be it. Let’s take a look at their specs after which evaluate the 2. Specifications. The Apple iPhone 14 weighs 172 g. It has a 6.1...
This 55″ Sony 4K TV is $400 off and has Exclusive PS5 features
Amazon is at present shaving $402 off of the common worth of the Sony 55-inch X90K 4K Google TV. That brings it down to simply $898. That’s additionally good for an all-time low right here. Amazon does additionally produce other sizes on sale, the 65-inch is all the way...
Your iPhone Can Scan Images to Identify and Show Information About Art, Insects, Landmarks, Plants, and More « iOS & iPhone :: Gadget Hacks
When you’re taking a photograph of one thing fascinating, like a landmark, piece of artwork, animal, or plant, there is a good probability you may additionally wish to know extra about that one thing than simply what you see within the body. When this occurs, you possibly can reap the benefits of Apple’s content material recognition service for iOS and iPadOS with out having to put in any third-party apps.
These iOS 16 Features Are Ruining Your iPhone’s Battery Life
Does it look like your iPhone is at all times dying? You may not have to buy a new one simply but, but it surely’s in all probability time to make some modifications. Maybe it is advisable to charge it differently, with the appropriate cables, or invest in a decent power bank that allows you to cost your iPhone from wherever, with out relying on a wall outlet.
The iPhone trick offering ‘extreme protection’ against ‘the most sophisticated’ cyberattacks
A new iOS update will allow iPhone users to activate a setting to guard themselves towards “the most sophisticated digital threats”, Apple has announced. At the press of a button, device capabilities shrink to a fraction of their range to keep at bay hackers. The new cyber safety...
